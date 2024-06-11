fredrocko

BP (NYSE:BP) delivered a mixed Q1, with a 2.5% QoQ growth in output offset by higher unit production costs and an unplanned outage at the company's largest refinery complex in Whiting. I raised shares to Overweight in April (see here) when I noted a superior distribution potential and a depressed valuation could enable significantly higher near-term upside relative to Supermajor peers.

While this upside has failed to materialize as now with shares performing below peers at -10%, I continue to be highly constructive on BP as valuations have further diverged and the $2B in targeted cost savings provides upside to current 25E EBITDA guidance of $46-49B EBITDA (~20% above consensus).

I slightly adjust my price target from $60 to $55 per US ADR on higher Q1 net debt and production costs but remain Overweight at ~55% implied price upside and ~12% in 24E shareholder returns. Key risks remain in further unplanned outages, lower commodity prices and refining margins, as well as cost overruns in major projects.

[Note: Supermajor peers include Shell (SHEL), TotalEnergies (TTE), Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). EU T2-majors include Eni (E), Equinor (EQNR) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY). All company financials and projections from the Q1 earnings release, the Q1 investor presentation and the 2023 investor update.]

Key Discussion Points

Mixed Q1 with production at its highest in years but a ~7% miss on profits. BP's Q1 consolidated Oil & Gas production rose 2.5% to 2,382Kboe daily, the highest level in more than two years. Key drivers of higher production were a strong performance at US-L48 subsidiary bpx which grew output by ~2.5% and start-up of the ACE platform in the Caspian Sea offshore Azerbaijan, partially offset by the exit from Algeria gas assets.

With comparably lower gas production and new oil-rich start-up, liquids mix improved slightly to 49% yet still remains considerably below peers with Shell at 52% and Total at ~60%. Refining throughput was up 3.3% to ~1.4Mboed driven by strength in Europe while US throughputs were down considerably (-17% QoQ) due to an unplanned, week-long electricity outage at BP's Whiting complex, the company's largest refinery.

Adjusted EBITDA was down slightly by 3% to $10.3B while underlying replacement-cost profit (BP's net income proxy) declined 9% to $2.7B, 7% below consensus estimates of $2.9B with the miss largely driven by the Whiting outage and a weak customers business. Headline CFO was down 47% QoQ, adjusting for working capital changes, however Q1 CFO was slightly up as the quarter saw a seasonal $2.4B buildup in WC. Capex decreased slightly to $4.3B for quarterly free cash flow of $3.1B, up 19% vs Q4's $2.6B.

Similar to previous quarters, management noted a "strong" benefit from oil & oil products trading which together with higher margins boosted profits in products while lower fuel sales and weakness in midstream cut profits in the customer business.

Q2 should see a stronger downstream while better gas prices help support upstream through weaker oil prices. Looking forward, while management expects a slight QoQ drop in production, rebounding gas prices in Europe and the US should support upstream profits against softer oil prices following the June OPEC announcements. With the Whiting refinery (440Kboed total capacity) back on track, I see total throughput levels improving considerably for Q2, even against the backdrop of higher turnaround activity in Europe. Alongside further easing refining margins, partially offset by weaker WTI-WCS differentials following the TMX pipeline opening, and seasonally higher fuel sales, downstream should be poised for a considerably stronger Q2.

Additionally, management announced an unchanged buyback pace at $1.75B/quarter, putting BP on track for its targeted payout of $14B through YE25. Assuming $7B of those buybacks to come in 24E and considering shares' 4.8% forward dividend yield, I see BP offering total distributions worth 12.1% of current market cap, significantly above both US and European Supermajor peers.

Management aims to cut >9% of cost base ($2B+) by YE26, more ambitious than key peer Shell's ongoing plan. A key concern which also came up on the conference call multiple times was the quarterly rise in per barrel production costs to $6.00 from previously $5.78 (+4%). Crosschecking the other Euro majors, Shell reported a ~17% decrease in costs per barrel (see here my note on Shell's Q1) and Total continued to produce at below $5/boe, ~20% below BP.

While management did not cite any specific reason for the increase, it sought to immediately reassure investors by announcing a new cost savings plan which aims to cut at least $2B in "cash costs", defined by BP as total costs less variable transportation and shipping expenses. At $22.6B in cash costs as of FY23, this implies targeted savings of more than 9%. Compared to other recently announced cost initiatives, I find BP's plan to screen as more ambitious than Shell's (assuming midpoint of $2-3B target) with a ~2.9% annual reduction vs Shell's 2.2%, but ranking behind Exxon's $5B target (~3.2% annually).

And while divestments (~$2-3B during FY24) and a more stringent, "returns-based" focus in future FIDs should support lifting and operating costs, I remain skeptic of other levers management cited would play a large role in achieving those savings (increasing use of AI, new alliances to foster joint developments). I note that 25E consensus EBITDA is only up ~$0.5B since the announcement, indicating street's doubt about the plan.

I also note that at currently ~$42B, consensus remains significantly below BP's projections of $46-49B in 25E EBITDA, including $3-4B from transition growth engines in EV charging, bioenergy and convenience. Assuming a linear realization of planned cost cuts, this could add up to $1.5B further for a total 25E EBITDA of $48-51B or ~15-22% above current consensus.

Should Oil & Gas prices remain elevated in the near term, I continue to see significant upside to current consensus towards BP's guided targets with any notion of substantial progress on the $2B savings plan a key potential catalyst.

Gulf of Mexico, a key growth engine to drive ~50% US production share by 2030. During an energy conference in Houston, CEO Auchincloss reaffirmed that the Gulf of Mexico, and specifically the Paleogene formation, would be a key focus for BP's upstream segment going forward. With the company's onshore-L48 subsidiary bpx expected to grow ~9% annually through 2030, this would make the GoM the second key growth driver to offset a managed decline in base and substantial expected divestments. As of current, BP estimates the GoM to account for 9Bboe of resource, or roughly half of 18Bboe in total reported resource, the majority of which located in the yet untapped Paleogene formation.

BP's key projects in the area are centered around the long-existing and 100% owned Tiber and Kaskida leases, which together are estimated to support initial peak production of >100Kboed. Combined with continuing base management, this should drive total GoM capacity to >400Kboed by the end of the decade, up by ~1/3 from FY23. Assuming GoM and bpx production reaching their 400Kboed and 650Kboed 2030 targets and at a slightly above guidance 2.1Mboed in BP total production, I estimate ~50% of volumes to be produced on US territory by 2030, up from 29% as of FY23.

With the outlook towards around half of total upstream volumes coming from the US and a significant amount of the company's transition engines being located in the US (Travel Centers of America, Archaea Energy), I find it increasingly hard for BP to maintain its current stance on an eventual relisting. Despite CEO Auchincloss' continued pledges during the call that a New York relisting is not anywhere near being considered, I estimate this debate will further escalate over coming quarters and years, especially should commodity prices remain elevated and favor further investments in Oil & Gas.

Shares continue to trade at >14% yield on 24E FCF for a highly attractive risk/reward. At a consensus $14B in 24E FCF, BP continues to trade significantly below peers, both versus the global Supermajors and among the European tier-2 majors. While I view some discount as reasonable given BP's larger exposure to the energy transition (including it being the only Supermajor to project a production decline through 2030), I continue to see the current valuation discount as excessive.

Especially when considering shareholder distributions among the Supermajor group, BP trades at a ~4% higher FCF yield while offering roughly 2.5% higher distributions, highlighting what I continue to believe is an excellent risk/reward.

Valuation Update

I make no changes to my valuation method (see my prior note) but lower my price target marginally from $60 to $55 per US ADR on slightly higher expected production costs following the QoQ rise and a higher net debt impact relative to YE23, implying ~55% current upside.

