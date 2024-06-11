Wall Street Breakfast: Far From The Tree?

Far from the tree?

"We think Apple Intelligence is going to be indispensable to the products that already play such an integral role in our lives," CEO Tim Cook said Monday during the keynote at Apple's (AAPL) annual Worldwide Developers Conference. It was a big step forward for a company that has been seen as falling behind in the AI arms race, with its newly announced artificial intelligence system set to be integrated across the core iPhone, Mac and iPad portfolio. Some of the developments are already common to rivals like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), but others made significant new headlines.



Siri: The assistant will get smarter at what it can do with personal information, keeping data private by using on-device models or Apple's new Private Cloud Compute system. Users will also be able to type to Siri, making it more like a chatbot, and will be capable of digesting displayed info with on-screen awareness. It'll also be able to locate items and scan personal information within a past email or message, and work across apps, as well as ink some new partnerships (more on that below). Not everyone is happy with the new developments, with Elon Musk, who is developing a rival AI system named xAI, threatening to ban Apple devices at his companies over security violations.



ChatGPT: "I can use ChatGPT to help with that" will be a common prompt from Siri in the future (at no extra cost and with no account). Apple is also planning integrations with other large language models and it may even be developing its own in-house platform after falling behind in the AI race. There will additionally be a suite of new writing tools available that can proofread and rewrite text across all word-related applications, with the ability to change the writing tone to make it sound more concise, friendly or even professional.



Other new features: Meet Genmoji - a mashup of generative image creation and Emoji/Memoji that can be generated by only writing a description. Another new integrated app, called Image Playground, lets users create new image styles like animations, sketches or illustrations (similar to OpenAI's Dall-E). Photos will be searchable with greater specificity and new tools can be applied to edit or remove background objects, similar to Google's Magic Eraser feature. Other hot items also unveiled included priority notifications and voice transcription features.



What's next? Apple (AAPL) shares fell 1.9% on Monday, marking the worst performance on the day of a keynote in almost a dozen years, and things are not looking any better premarket. Investors saw many of the developments as playing catchup to rivals, with Apple using its "walled garden" ecosystem to push the advances of rivals like OpenAI. That may change if the company could ink a new revenue stream from the partnerships, like the $20B/year it gets from Google to be the default search engine on Apple devices. Until then, shareholders are in wait-and-see mode, especially with many of the AI upgrades only coming later this year and only on the tech giant's most expensive devices. Also not helping the situation are regulatory scrutiny and falling sales in China, as well as the iPhone maker recently surrendering its place as the world's No. 1 and No. 2 most valuable company by market cap to AI bigwigs Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Energy divergence

Crude oil futures surged Monday in their largest one-day gain since February, lifted by expectations for stronger energy demand and indications of heavy summer travel. UBS forecasts oil demand to rise by 2M-2.5M bbl/day between April and August amid lagging supply due to OPEC's extension of voluntary output curbs and modest growth outside the cartel. Meanwhile, the U.S. average price of gasoline at the pump fell to $3.40/gal on Monday, the lowest June level since 2021. Industry analysts point to lackluster demand as fewer people may be hitting the road as summertime begins, and strong supply, as well as relatively mild prices worldwide. (14 comments)

Cleanup complete

The Port of Baltimore's main shipping channel has been fully restored, nearly two months after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge shut down one of the busiest waterways in the U.S. The incident, which involved a cargo ship chartered by Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY), killed six construction workers and prompted a federal criminal investigation. Maryland Governor Wes Moore lauded the efforts to clear the federal channel, but "our work is not over until we rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge." The state plans to rebuild the structure by the fall of 2028 at an estimated cost of $1.7B-$1.9B. (1 comment)

Shooting for the Dow?

Nvidia (NVDA) shares started trading on a split-adjusted basis on Monday, fueling speculation that the AI leader may be considered for inclusion in the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). Its market cap also reached $3T again, edging out Dow component Apple (AAPL) to be the second most valuable listed firm. Amazon (AMZN), which was added to the Dow in February, had seen similar speculation over its inclusion to the index after its 20-to-1 split back in 2022. Elsewhere in index news, Evercore ISI said Nvidia has the potential to capture 15% weight of the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500). (9 comments)

