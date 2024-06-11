Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Apple Intelligence

ozgurdonmaz

Apple (AAPL) unveils new Apple Intelligence, iOS, tvOS at WWDC. (00:24) CVS generics recalled two times more than Walgreens (WBA) generics: report. (02:09) DXC Technology jumps on report of joint bid from Apollo (APO), Kyndryl (KD). (03:16)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

If you haven’t heard, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is hosting its developer’s conference this week.

The highly anticipated event kicked off Monday with a keynote address unveiling a slew of artificial intelligence-centric updates to its operating systems.

Apple's AI system known as Apple Intelligence is "the next big step" for the company.

Apple Intelligence can be integrated across apps, allowing users to give prompts such as "pull up the files" or play the podcast my friend sent me last week and the device performs the action. It's able to do this via on-device intelligence, Apple said.

Siri received a major upgrade. The updated voice assistant can now take actions across apps and offers "on-screen awareness."

There’s also writing tools that can write, summarize and condense text (like other chat tools such as ChatGPT).

A new Rewrite tool lets users write work emails and change it around, such as making it more personable, friendly or professional.

ChatGPT’s integration in Siri, will start with its newest large language model, ChatGPT-4o. Apple says if Siri needs to use ChatGPT, it will ask users with a pop up if they’d like to share with ChatGPT.

Support for other AI models will come later, Apple said.

Apple Intelligence will be available for free with the new operating systems.

Apple Intelligence will be available to try this summer and in beta this fall but only available on select devices.

(Seeking Alpha has compiled a list of other features announced on Monday, including to its iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and visionOS operating systems.)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) branded generic drugs have been recalled almost two times more than store-branded generics sold by Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) over the past decade. This is according to a Bloomberg analysis.

The report, which was published Monday evening, also found that CVS-branded drugs were recalled nearly three times more than those marketed under Walmart’s (WMT) private-label brand during the same period.

Bloomberg noted the retailers rely on third-party manufacturers to produce the generic medications.

It added that because pharmacy chains are viewed by the FDA as private-label distributors rather than drugmakers, the manufacturers are considered legally responsible for the quality of the products rather than the retailers.

Over the past ten years, CVS hired 15 contract manufacturers that had been cited for various issues, more than twice the number that had been hired by Walgreens. During that time, CVS had 133 recalls for its store-branded drugs, compared with 70 for Walgreens and 51 for Walmart, Bloomberg added.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) soared 11% on a report that private equity firm Apollo Global (APO) and Kyndryl (KD) are in discussions for a joint bid for the IT services firm. DXC is up another 3% in premarket action.

According to a Reuters report on Monday, which cited people familiar with the matter, Apollo (APO) and Kyndryl (KD) have discussed an acquisition offer for DXC of between $22 and $25 per share.

DXC is separately running a process to sell its insurance software business for more than $2 billion, and may opt to remain an independent company, according to the report.

DXC, which has a market cap of $3 billion, and Kyndryl did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Apollo declined to comment.

Catalyst watch:

Amphenol (APH) will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis following the 2-for-1 stock split.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Yum! Brands (YUM), Chipotle (CMG), and Celsius Holdings (CELH) are some of the key companies that will hold fireside chats throughout the day at the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference.

Notable investor events include Qorvo's (QRVO) Investor Day, NextEra Energy's (NEE) Investor Day and Okta's (OKTA) Nasdaq Investor Conference.

OPEC will publish its Monthly Oil Market Report.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is down 0.1% at $77 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 3% at $67,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.5% and the DAX is down 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is down 30% premarket amid a report that the Biden administration is planning to close the Dilley detention center in Dilley, Texas.

