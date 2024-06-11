FOF: Decent Fund-Of-Funds For Passive Investors, But Wait To Buy At A Discount

Images By Tang Ming Tung

The Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) takes a fund-of-fund approach. The fund is well diversified across different sectors, and it can be a decent choice for less active, income oriented investors who do not want to spend a lot of time managing their own portfolio of closed-end funds.

There are times when FOF trades at a discount, and you receive a double discount, since FOF mainly invests in CEFs that also trade at a discount to NAV.

But on the negative side, of course, you pay two sets of fees. FOF charges an expense ratio of 0.95% on top of the fees charged by the underlying funds. FOF is a non-leveraged fund, so at least there are no interest expenses for obtaining leverage.

FOF currently invests in 96 holdings. In the prospectus, it says that they generally look for funds with a market capitalization greater than $200 million, and average daily trading volume greater than $750,000 per day.

But there are several reasons why owning FOF can be sub-optimal compared to managing your own portfolio of CEFs:

1) FOF may not be fully taking advantage of corporate actions (e.g. tender offers, rights offerings etc.) that may occur in the underlying closed-end funds.

2) FOF may not be fully taking advantage of discounted DRIP plans, such as those offered by the Cornerstone or PIMCO funds, that often trade at a premium.

3) If you own FOF in a taxable account, there are less opportunities for tax loss harvesting, compared to owning the underlying funds directly.

4) FOF usually invests about 10% of the portfolio in municipal bond CEFs. If you own FOF in an IRA or other tax-deferred account, you will be wasting the tax-exempt benefit of municipal bonds and eventually will have to pay taxes on the interest earned when you withdraw funds from your IRA.

5) About 10% of the FOF portfolio is invested in low cost index ETFs, like VOO and SPY among others. Effectively, you are paying Cohen & Steers an extra 95 basis points a year to own these low cost index funds which you can easily buy yourself.

Distribution Policy

FOF uses a monthly managed distribution plan. It currently distributes $0.087 per share on a monthly basis. They have paid this amount every month since October 2016! Before then, the fund paid a $0.26 quarterly distribution.

Here are the estimated sources of distribution for the first five months of 2024. Note that a majority of the distributions are return of capital, so FOF can be a suitable holding for a taxable account.

Source of Distributions (FOF fund web site)

Portfolio Management Team

Douglas Bond: Head of Closed-End Funds. 43 years of experience. Mr. Bond holds a BA from Hamilton College and an MBA from NYU.

Jeffrey Palma: Head of Multi-Asset Solutions. 28 years of experience. Mr. Palma has a BA from Rutgers University and an MBA from Columbia University.

FOF Portfolio Sectors

FOF Portfolio Sectors (FOF fund web site)

Top Ten Holdings

The top ten holdings as of 03/28/2024 were all closed-end funds. Most are trading at a discount to NAV, but three of the PIMCO funds were trading at premiums. The fund also owned a position in the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM) which did not make the top ten.

I sent an inquiry to Investor Relations to ask whether the fund participates in the PIMCO or Cornerstone discounted DRIP plans, but I have not heard back from them yet. I suspect they do not participate in these plans.

An active investor who owns the underlying funds directly could participate in the PIMCO or Cornerstone DRIP plans, and sell off as many shares as needed to generate the income desired. This would add significant alpha compared to simply receiving the dividends in cash with no discount.

Note that PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy (PDX) is still being treated as a Commodity Fund. This appears to be out of date. On November 21, 2023, the fund was renamed from the PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund. PIMCO changed its name, ticker symbol, investment objectives and portfolio manager lineup. Currently, PDX is really more of a Fixed Income fund than a Commodity Fund, but it does have an energy "tilt" in some of its underlying investments.

FOF Top 10 Holdings (FOF fund web site)

Total Return Performance

Here is the trailing total return price and NAV performance record of FOF compared to its peers in the Moderate Allocation category from Morningstar.

FOF Price Performance FOF NAV Performance Moderate Allocation Category (NAV) Percentile Rank in Category (NAV) 2015 -9.03% - 7.47% - 6.68% 83 2016 +16.78% +14.43% +12.41% 15 2017 +23.41% +16.21% +15.33% 29 2018 - 9.45% - 9.67% - 8.03% 72 2019 +31.37% +26.67% +26.43% 50 2020 + 1.60% + 2.37% + 3.88% 50 2021 + 28.40% +19.38% +19.65% 50 2022 - 22.59% -18.17% - 8.98% 100 2023 +18.20% +12.36% + 4.30% 20 YTD + 9.37% +11.00% --- --- Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar (as of Jun. 10, 2024)

FOF - Five-year Discount History

FOF DIscount History (cefconnect)

Basic Fund Information

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc.

Ticker: (FOF) NAV Ticker: XFOFX

Inception Date: Nov. 20, 2006

Total Investment Exposure: 317.5 Million

Total Common Assets: 317.5 Million

Effective Leverage: None

Baseline Expense Ratio= 0.95%

Premium= +2.00%

Average 6 month premium= +2.69%

Annual Distribution Rate (market price) = 8.77%

Current Monthly distribution= $0.087

Annual Distribution= $1.044

Number of Holdings= 96

Concluding Remarks

FOF has an average daily volume of about 50,000 shares or about $600,000. But the bid-asked spread is usually around four cents and can go as high as 10 cents. If you want to buy FOF, I would definitely recommend using smaller size limit orders.

I have never owned FOF when it has traded at a premium. But I have occasionally owned it when it traded at a 5% discount or higher. It can be a very convenient way to get quick exposure to a basket of closed-end funds.

I have fond memories of FOF from 2010 when we experienced the "flash crash" of May 6, 2010. During the trading day, there was a trillion dollar flash crash that started around 2:30 PM and lasted about 20 minutes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged around 1,000 points or 9% within minutes, but then recovered most of the losses by the end of the day.

While the flash crash was going on, I was looking for something to buy that was reasonably safe without having to worry about individual security risk. At the time, FOF traded at about a 6% discount. I started to dollar cost average into FOF using 100 share market order lots during the crazy market turbulence. At the low point, FOF was down over 15% on the day, but by the end of the day it recovered most of the losses and closed down around 4%. Most of the intraday trades were quite profitable.

At the current time, I would not recommend owning FOF at a 2% premium. I think an active investor can do better owning some of the funds in the FOF portfolio directly, for the reasons I outlined above. But for less active investors who want to own FOF, I would recommend using their dividend reinvestment plan as long as FOF trades at a premium.

The FOF DRIP plan uses the following rule to determine the purchase price:

The number of shares to be issued will be computed at a per share rate equal to the greater of (i) the NAV or (ii) 95% of the closing market price per share on the payment date."

So if FOF were to trade at a 5% premium or higher, you get to reinvest the dividend at a 5% discount to the market price. At the current premium of around 3%, you could reinvest the dividend at the NAV, or roughly a 3% discount to the market price.

The FOF prospectus has the following clause describing the possibility of converting FOF to an open end fund.

Open-End Fund Conversion.

The Common Shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange, subject to notice of issuance, under the symbol "FOF." The Fund's Articles of Incorporation provide that(beginning five years from the date of this prospectus) if the Fund's Common Shares close on the New York Stock Exchange at an average price over a period of 75 consecutive trading days that is a 7.5% or greater discount from the average net asset value of the Fund's Common Shares during such period, the Fund will convene a stockholders meeting for the purpose of voting on a proposal that the Fund to convert to an open-end fund by amendment of the Fund's Articles of Incorporation"

Because of this clause, I think FOF would be an interesting purchase if the discount ever returns to 7.5% or greater. Until that occurs, I think more active investors would do better using a fund replication strategy or selecting their own portfolio of closed-end funds.