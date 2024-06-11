Case For Currency Hedging: Weak Currency Benefits Europe And Japan

fotopoly/iStock via Getty Images

By Liqian Ren

In today's complex global economy, currency fluctuations play a crucial role in shaping investment outcomes. While we've previously emphasized the importance of currency hedging in a U.S. investor's international portfolio, there's a subtle aspect that often goes unnoticed: the positive impact of weak currencies for Japanese and European companies and U.S. tolerance of it as a check on Chinese exports.

Headlines often focus on the unhappiness caused by currency devaluation and volatility, particularly in the Japanese yen. However, a weak yen can actually benefit Japanese companies because many of these companies have substantial overseas business operations. The same holds true for most European companies. As a result, Japan and Europe reap the rewards of weaker currencies, and the incentives for them to significantly strengthen their currencies are limited.

Figure 1: A Closer Look at Revenue Sources

Based on the chart above, the U.S. S&P 500 index is about 60% domestic, while developed international strategies are around 40% Europe and Japan.

S&P 500 Index: Approximately 40% of revenue for U.S. S&P 500 Index companies is derived from outside the U.S.



The MSCI EAFE Index: Combining revenue from European and Japanese companies accounts for about 40% of the MSCI EAFE. Consequently, the incentives for Japan and Europe to significantly appreciate their currencies remain limited. For U.S. investors, this underscores the benefits of currency hedging, especially when U.S. interest rates are higher.



WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG): The Fund is benchmarked to the MSCI EAFE Index, with about 35% of revenue from Europe and Japan combined. Weak currencies generally help companies that have sizable overseas revenue.



Geopolitical Considerations

Beyond economic factors, geopolitical dynamics also shape currency outcomes:

Strong Dollar vs. U.S. Companies: While a strong dollar can hinder U.S. companies' earnings growth, it benefits Europe and Japan-both U.S. allies in the competition with China. Weak European and Japanese currencies enhance the competitiveness of their products relative to Chinese counterparts.



Tolerance for Weak Yen and Euro: Given its economy, the U.S. is more accepting of Japan and Europe maintaining weak currencies. This approach serves as an additional check on the rise of Chinese exports.



Lastly, let's address the impact of interest rate differentials:

Rate Cuts: When the U.S. begins cutting rates, the U.S. dollar will be under pressure. However, what truly matters for currency movements is the interest rate differential, not the absolute U.S. rate.



Europe's Response: There's a high likelihood that Europe will either match or outpace U.S. rate cuts, ensuring that the USD-euro interest rate differential remains significant. Consequently, the U.S. dollar could continue to exhibit strength for some time.



Currency hedging, whether through dynamic currency hedging or fully hedged strategies, has delivered risk reduction and return enhancements for many developed international portfolios.

In summary, the incentives and U.S. tolerance for a weak yen and euro are important factors to consider in the current geopolitical environment. Thus, for a U.S. dollar-based investor, having some currency hedge could be a benefit.

Figure 2: Performance and Volatility of Various Ways of Hedging Currencies

Important Risks Related to this Article

Liqian Ren, Director of Modern Alpha

Liqian Ren, Ph.D., joined WisdomTree as Director of Modern Alpha in 2018. She leads WisdomTree's quantitative investment capabilities and serves as a thought leader for WisdomTree's Modern Alpha® approach. Liqian was previously at Vanguard, where she worked for 12 years, most recently as a portfolio manager in the Quantitative Equity Group managing Vanguard's active funds and conducting research on factor strategies. Prior to joining Vanguard, she was an associate economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Liqian received her bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Peking University in Beijing, her master's in Economics from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, and her MBA and Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Liqian co-hosts a podcast on China and Asian markets with Jeremy Schwartz, WisdomTree's Global Head of Research, and she is a co-host on the Wharton Business Radio program Behind the Markets on SiriusXM 132.

