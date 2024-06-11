Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH:CA) is a Canadian company providing software solutions for customer interaction and asset management. Enghouse can be described by many labels. It is a technology company, a serial acquirer and also a dividend growth stock. Due to competitive concerns and lack of growth in the past couple of years, the stock has declined to an attractive valuation.

The opportunity for a patient investor might lay in the clean and strong balance sheet, increasing dividend, fair valuation and having the founder in charge. The combination of these elements provides peace of mind that the company transitions its portfolio and business model in a better alignment with competition and market demand. The growth appears to be re-emerging too.

The financial figures presented below are in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

Company overview

Enghouse Systems is a group of small businesses organized into two different segments: Interactive management group and Asset management group. The former focuses on software for contact center, customer service and video solutions for different applications (59% of revenues). The latter provides operations business support systems for telecommunications, media, utilities and government organizations, among others (41% of revenues).

Business segments of Enghouse Systems. (Company website)

Enghouse has revenues of $450 million and 1800 employees in over 25 countries. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $1.6 billion. The stock is down around 60% from its highs in 2020. Both trailing gross margin and EBIT-margin are just slightly below 10-year medians. The net income has come lower from the highs. Now, however, the business development in the first half of the year looks promising.

Key profitability figures and stock price. (YCharts)

Growth is picking up again

In the first quarter, Enghouse's revenue grew 13.2% and net income increased 6.5%. In the recently published second quarter, the revenue increase was close to 11% and net income increased approximately 60%. In the second quarter, the growth of Interactive management group was solid, posting a nearly 25% revenue increase. However, the Asset management group declined by over 7% due to the timing of large projects. In the first six months, the revenue increase was 12% and net income increased 30%.

Transitioning to SaaS

Enghouse has been in the process of transitioning its business model to SaaS. Today, approximately 70% of its business is classified as SaaS. The year prior, the share was 63%. Its traditional license business has been in decline for many years but the growth of SaaS revenue has been high again in the first half of the year. The transition to SaaS has likely been a pressure on sales and margins, but as the transition is coming closer to its end, this pressure should fade away.

Enghouse's strategy is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. In the first quarter, it spent nearly 18% of its revenue on research and development. Enghouse has typically done 2-3 acquisitions per year. It's targeting companies with a revenue between $5-50 million and funding the acquisitions by its cash flow.

This year, in February, Enghouse acquired a video recording and streaming business called Mediasite from Sonic Foundry. In the beginning of May it announced an acquisition of SeaChange International, which provides solutions for cable companies and telcos to deliver IPTV-services and monetize them. SeaChange should add US$18 million to Enghouse's revenues with a price tag of US$23 million.

Enghouse has a strong balance sheet. At the end of the first quarter its cash balance stood at $247 million without debt financing, and in the second quarter the cash level reached a record high of $263 million. The balance sheet supports Enghouse's valuation, provides the company an opportunity to do acquisitions and reward shareholders with dividends. Furthermore, Enghouse is still led by its founder Stephen J. Sadler, who still owns 11.5% of the shares.

Possible reasons to be concerned

As noted, the stock is trading below the levels seen in 2018-2019. Why is the stock declining or going sideways? There are naturally several reasons. The company's revenues turned into a decline in 2020, but have returned back to growth in trailing twelve month basis. As seen in the chart in the beginning of the article, the decline of net income appears to be turning around. Investors could be skeptical about the reappearance of growth.

Revenue and stock price. (YCharts)

A large part of Enghouse's business comes from software services to call center and customer service functions for private and public entities. The shares of companies such as Teleperformance (TEP) and Concentrix (CNXC) have declined heavily as investors have gotten frightened about the impact of artificial intelligence on the businesses providing outsourced call centers.

One could argue that the portfolio of Enghouse is not very attractively positioned. According to CIBC, Enghouse has faced increasing competition from cloud solutions providers. The verticals that Enghouse operates in are relatively crowded, and Enghouse might carry challenges of a legacy provider compared to newcomers. Acquisitions could mask slowly deteriorating legacy sales. On the other hand, Enghouse could also be a victim of overall softness in the software industry.

Valuation appears attractive

In the past ten years, Enghouse has delivered on average 10-11% EPS growth. If we assume similar growth in the future and the dividend growing along with the earnings, the fair value of the stock would be approximately $33. This assumes 10% discount rate and 20x terminal multiple. In 10 years, by linear performance, the stock price would be at a level of November 2021, when the company received interest from potential acquirers.

Fair value calculation based on earnings and dividend. (Author)

Does the stock deserve a 20x multiple at a growth rate of 8%? It might be a stretch, but on the other hand, the company doesn't have debt, is highly profitable and pays a decent dividend. The combination of level of historical ROIC (10-year median of 18%) and EPS growth would justify such a multiple. If the terminal multiple would be 18x, the fair value would be $30.33.

On an EV/FCF and EV/EBIT basis, the stock is trading significantly below the five-year medians. EV/FCF of 13x isn't much asked for by a company with the Enghouse's characteristics. EV/EBIT tracks a tad higher, showcasing the strong cash flow generation of the business. Enghouse's free cash flow margin has typically been well above 20%.

Selected valuation multiples. (YCharts)

Enghouse is followed by three analysts with an average target price of $38.3.

Quickly growing dividend

Enghouse recently raised its quarterly dividend by 19% to $0.26 translating to $1.04 annually. The increase brings the forward dividend yield to approximately 3.5%. The dividend yield has averaged a little over 2% giving an indication of undervaluation. Enghouse has increased its dividend for the past 16 years. According to Seeking Alpha, the five-year dividend growth rate has been nearly 20%.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Enghouse has many attractive characteristics. The business is diversified geographically and to multiple verticals. Its revenues are recurring in nature and the business is capital light. Strong balance sheet is adding another level of safety and having a founder onboard increases the level of confidence further.

The growth appears to be re-emerging and especially the recent acquisitions should fuel the growth. The stock is trading at an attractive valuation based on cash flow and historical growth rates, while the dividend brings in a decent base yield. In many aspects, Enghouse is a good buy for a dividend growth investor.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.