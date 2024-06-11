PixelsEffect/E+ via Getty Images

Software development platform GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) reported its first quarter fiscal year ("FY") 2025 earnings on June 3, 2023. It beat analysts' consensus revenue estimates by nearly 2% and exceeded non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings-per-share ("EPS") estimates by 75%. Although the company beat analysts' estimates, investors have been disappointed in it recently due to slowing revenue growth and the fact that it is unprofitable. That is two disappointing quarters in a row. The stock dropped 21% after releasing the fourth quarter FY 2024 earnings report on March 4 and declined 4% after this recent earnings report.

Data by YCharts

This economic environment turned against the company in 2022 when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and maintained them at an elevated level. GitLab's customers have become cautious about spending, and investors have avoided investing in unprofitable companies with declining revenue growth. The stock price will likely continue to flounder until the central bank lowers interest rates. If you decide to invest in GitLab today, you must take a long-term view.

There are reasons people may decide to invest. The positives are that GitLab has several favorable secular tailwinds, including organizations motivated to consolidate multiple software solutions onto one platform, the increasing focus on incorporating cybersecurity earlier in software development, and companies adopting generative Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). GitLab runs a software development platform that should take advantage of all those trends in a market estimated to be $40 billion and growing. Since the company made $622.20 million in trailing 12-month ("TTM") revenue at the end of its April quarter, it has penetrated only 1.5% of its total addressable market ("TAM"). I rate the stock a buy.

GitLab First Quarter Fiscal FY 2025 Investor Presentation

This article will discuss GitLab's business, why customers want to use its platform, why AI should boost its results, and review its risks and valuation. I will also discuss why I give it a buy rating.

The problem and the solution

One term you may see associated with GitLab is DevSecOps, which is a term the company claims to have originated. Dev stands for developer and Ops stands for Information Technology ("IT") operations. Most tech-savvy people have heard of the collaboration between those two disciplines, DevOps, to create better software over a shorter period. The company's FY 2024 10-K describes the early history of DevOps:

When DevOps started, each team bought their own tools in isolation, leading to a "Bring Your Own DevOps" environment. The next evolution was standardizing company-wide on the same tool for each stage across the DevOps lifecycle. However, these tools were not connected, leading to a "Best in Class DevOps" environment. Teams tried to remedy this fragmentation and inefficiency by manually integrating these DevOps point solutions together, defining the next phase: "Do-It-Yourself (or DIY) DevOps."

According to GitLab, DIY DevOps has yet to succeed significantly because so many different tools are associated with DevOps and the DIY movement that users had difficulty integrating all the DevOps tools necessary for creating effective software quickly. Additionally, older software development tactics needed robust security tools. GitLab added security tools to its platform and created the name DevSecOps to describe the service its platform performs, with Sec standing for security. Management stated the following about its DevSecOps Platform in its 2024 10-K:

The DevSecOps Platform – pioneered by GitLab – replaces the DIY DevOps approach. It enables teams to realize the full potential of DevOps and become software-led businesses. It spans all stages of the DevOps lifecycle, from project planning (Plan), to source code management (Create), to continuous integration (Verify), to application security testing (Secure), to packaging artifacts (Package), to continuous delivery and deployment (Release) to configuring infrastructure for optimal deployment (Configure), to monitoring it for incidents (Monitor), to protecting the production deployment (Protect), and managing the whole cycle with value stream analytics (Manage). It also allows customers to manage and secure their applications across any cloud through a single platform.

One of the most significant problems in software development is increasing complexity. As software advances and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") increasingly enters the picture, the vast sprawl of software development tools that may not integrate well with each other has become a problem. This new cloud and AI era also has increasing security and privacy issues. The following image represents the complexity of the legacy software development cycle.

GitLab First Quarter Fiscal FY 2025 Investor Presentation

GitLab's solution to complexity and security issues is its AI-powered DevSecOps platform, seen in the following image.

GitLab First Quarter Fiscal FY 2025 Investor Presentation.

If you ever listen to a GitLab earnings call or investing conference, management will discuss its platform's many tools and functionality. To make the platform more understandable for the average non-technical reader, remember that all the bells and whistles that management talks about fall into one of the boxes in the software delivery value stream. The boxes on the above image are:

Plan & Create : The portion of software development where stakeholders define the purpose of the software and developers start writing code according to the plan for the software.

Integrate & Verify : This pivotal stage in software development is where developers , each working on different parts of the software, collaborate to merge their code and verify that the merged code produces the desired result.

Deploy & Operate : These tools help stakeholders release new software or update an existing software application. This process involves moving the code and associated files to production servers and configuring those servers to run the application.

Monitor & Improve : These tools monitor software performance and track software errors. The platform also collects user feedback to identify areas for further improvement.

Single Data Store : The company offers storage subscriptions .

Surrounding the boxes in the above image, you will see the words "Continuous Delivery" and "Continuous Improvement." DevOps uses a software tool named CI/CD to accomplish continuous processes. CI stands for continuous integration. CD stands for continuous delivery. The company also infuses Security and Compliance (The top of the outer box on the image) tools throughout the software development lifecycle. AI-powered (At the bottom of the box) refers to the platform's AI functionality, which this article will discuss later.

GitLab First Quarter Fiscal FY 2025 Investor Presentation

Reducing complexity by consolidating multiple point solutions onto one platform has become a significant secular trend in software, as it has numerous benefits for customers. Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Brian Robins said on the company's first quarter FY 2025 earnings call, "Customers report to us that they were able to consolidate their tool chain anywhere from three to 20 solutions into our platform, accelerate release cycles by seven times and even realize 70% improvements in annual savings." The following image from GitLab's First Quarter Fiscal Year ("FY") 2025 Investor Presentation shows additional benefits for users of the platform.

GitLab First Quarter Fiscal FY 2025 Investor Presentation

If the above benefits are proven valid in the marketplace, investors may have good reason to believe the company can maintain its excellent customer and revenue growth.

GitLab's workflow, AI, and rivals

Although I have highlighted some broad functionality of various tools in the last section, it's important to remember that GitLab's primary value is not in selling a bunch of point solutions but in stringing together the best tools into a workflow to deliver software that works, quickly and securely over the lifecycle of a software application. The following image from its first quarter Investor Presentation shows what a workflow for software development looks like on GitLab's DevSecOps Platform without AI and is likely a reflection of what customers buy when selecting the premium pricing option.

GitLab First Quarter Fiscal FY 2025 Investor Presentation.

However, management believes one of the more significant growth drivers moving forward will be the addition of AI. During a Schwab Network interview, CFO Brian Robins said:

We have launched a number of AI products. Early feedback has been really positive. We have seen increased productivity and we think with the increased productivity, more code will be developed. More code will bring more complexity and more complexity will drive people towards platforms, and that's what GitLab offers.

If you believe the above Brian Robins statement is valid, that would be one of the main theses for investing in GitLab. Increasing AI adoption has considerable potential to accelerate the adoption of the company's platform. Its highest-priced package, Ultimate, has AI functionality and is the company's fastest growth segment. In the fourth quarter of FY 2024, Ultimate represented 44% of the company's total Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") and went up to 46% of total ARR in the first quarter of FY 2025.

GitLab sells other tools containing generative AI functionality like code generation and chatbots as add-ons, such as GitLab Duo Pro and, in the future, GitLab Duo Enterprise. The following image shows GitLab's AI functionality highlighted in light blue. The GitLab chat in light blue at the top of the workflow is the generative AI functionality.

GitLab First Quarter Fiscal FY 2025 Investor Presentation.

The company has developed some of its AI tools internally, and some AI functionality comes through partnerships with privately held Anthropic, Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, and Alphabet's (GOOGL)(GOOG) GCP. At Google Cloud Next '24 in April, GitLab announced its integration with Google Console is in public beta. Additionally, GitLab won a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Application Development. The company has also integrated GitLab Duo with Amazon Q's generative AI for joint customers of the two companies. Amazon Q Developer is a generative AI–powered assistant for software developers that AWS released in April 2024. Chief Executive Officer Sid Sijbrandij talked about Amazon Q on the first quarter earnings call:

We are also excited about our integration with Amazon Q. The integration gives our joint AWS and GitLab customers, the unified interface, whether they are working in AWS or in GitLab. AWS customers using GitLab can opt to have GitLab Duo route tasks to Q and vice versa.

You may notice that Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure is neither a partner nor is OpenAI. That is not by accident. Microsoft became a significant competitor when it acquired rival GitHub in 2018. Management references Microsoft as a competitor in its latest 10-K:

In terms of DevOps platforms, our principal competitor is Microsoft Corporation following their acquisition of GitHub. We view GitLab as differentiated from GitHub in several areas, including value delivery to all personas in the software delivery lifecycle (not limited to developers), integrated security and compliance, AI throughout the software delivery process, cloud agnosticism, open core business model, and ability to scale to meet enterprise-level workloads.

Git is a popular open-source software version control system. GitLab and GitHub have built their core functionality on top of Git as a service for software developers. The biggest difference between the two services is that GitHub operates like a DIY service, where users find the third-party tools and integrations needed for software development in a GitHub marketplace. In contrast, GitLab operates like an integrated DevOps platform, which includes everything a user needs for software development, and users need not seek out third-party tools.

When GitLab management discusses being cloud-agnostic in company communications, it contrasts its platform with Microsoft's GitHub (even if it doesn't mention the name). GitLab wants customers to understand that it has no incentive to lock customers into a particular cloud service like GitHub may have. Although customers can use a pre-configured version of GitLab on Azure, and there are integrations between some Microsoft products and GitLab, the two companies are still significant competitors.

Security and compliance are becoming huge business drivers

GitLab also considers security to be a major driver of its business results. Today's software developers want to address possible security vulnerabilities far earlier in the software development process. On the first quarter earnings call, CEO Sid Sijbrandij discussed how the company landed a major deal at least partially because of its security capabilities (emphasis added):

In Q1, we closed a six-figure deal with a global financial services company, a new logo for GitLab. They were looking to improve security in the DevSecOps life cycle and GitLab was the only option that would let them bring software composition analysis, SAST and DAST into a single platform. With our advanced security capabilities, the company can shift security left and address vulnerability sooner.

The above statement, in less technical language, says that GitLab's platform consolidates three security tools onto its platform:

Static application security testing ("SAST") : Gartner defines SAST as " a set of technologies designed to analyze application source code, byte code and binaries for coding and design conditions that are indicative of security vulnerabilities ." This testing occurs when the program is static or not running.

Dynamic application security testing ("DAST") : Gartner defines DAST as technologies " designed to detect conditions indicative of a security vulnerability in an application in its running state ."

Software Composition Analysis ("SCA") : SCA is a technique for examining third-party libraries, open-source software, and custom code used within a software application and then identifying known vulnerabilities.

The CEO's statement implies that no other company has all three ways of detecting software vulnerabilities on one platform. The company is not resting on its laurels in the security arena either. GitLab acquired Oxeye in March of this year for its powerful SAST capabilities and the intellectual property of Rezilion, which should help improve catching vulnerabilities early in the software development lifecycle and provide rapid remediation services. The Rezilion website states the following as a benefit: "Reduce remediation timelines from months to days by integrating directly in the development workflow to address real threats in a timely manner."

GitLab first quarter FY 2025 results

The company's year-over-year quarterly growth rates peaked around the time interest rates started rising in 2022, as shown in the following chart.

Data by Data by YCharts

GitLab reported first-quarter revenue FY 2025 of $169.2 million, up 33% year over year and beating its guidance of $165.0 - $166.0 million given in the previous quarter. The first-quarter revenue was all organic, as the company didn't include revenue from the Oxeye acquisition.

The bar chart on the left on the image below shows Base customers who are clients generating $5,000 or more in ARR. The bar chart on the right shows GitLab's customers generating more than $100,000 in ARR.

GitLab First Quarter Fiscal FY 2025 Investor Presentation.

The following table shows that although Base customers grew at a solid 21% year-over-year in the first quarter of FY 2025, the growth rate declined substantially from the previous year's 43%.

Quarter Base Customers Year/Year % growth Customers generating > 100K ARR % Year/Year growth Q1 FY 2025 21.19% 34.86% Q4 FY 2024 22.85% 37.01% Q3 FY 2024 26.37% 36.99% Q2 FY 2024 33.27% 36.59% Q1 FY 2024 43.30% 39.44% Click to enlarge

Base customer growth has probably tailed off faster because the smaller businesses that likely make up a higher percentage of Base customers are probably far more cautious in this "higher interest rates for longer" economic environment. Since GitLab has only penetrated around 1.5% of its TAM, investors likely do not like seeing the customer growth rate tail off so fast in the earlier part of this company's opportunity. However, the customer growth rate should stabilize and rebound whenever interest rates come down and the economy improves. If you invest in this company, consider monitoring the customer growth rate. The market will unlikely bid the stock higher if the customer growth rate continues downward.

Customers generating more than 100K ARR have not declined as fast, which is good as larger customers are more important for revenue growth than smaller accounts. The company's CFO discussed this metric on the earnings call (emphasis added):

In particular, we monitor performance of our larger customer cohort of $100,000 plus in ARR, where average ARR per customer continues to increase and unit economics continue to improve. This is a testament to the importance of security and compliance for these large customers...Expanding this cohort, both in absolute number and total ARR is a focus of our go-to-market team and as Sid mentioned, we'll continue to invest additional resources to drive momentum across these customers.

The company's first quarter dollar-based net retention rate (DBNRR), which GitLab calculates by dividing ARR generated from existing customers in the current period by revenue generated from those same customers in the prior period multiplied by 100, was 129% -- an excellent number. This metric means that, on average, existing customers spent 29% more in the current period than in the previous period. Customers who increased the number of seats (users) on their GitLab plan drove 55% of the DBNRR. Price increases drove 35%, and customers moving to a higher tier drove 10% of the DBNRR. CFO Brian Robins said about the seat expansion on the earnings call, "Over the last four quarters, seat expansion has been greater than 50% of the growth in DBNRR and we are very pleased to see customers' commitment to our platform reflective in this expanding adoption." I think management highlights these numbers to drive home the point that a significant portion of its growth comes from its sales team finding use cases for the platform throughout a client's organization, driving seat adoption.

GitLab First Quarter Fiscal FY 2025 Investor Presentation.

Once GitLab lands, it focuses on expanding to more development teams throughout an organization and bringing non-technical users onto the platform. As shown in the above image, Agile Planning is an add-on product that allows non-technical users to collaborate on GitLab. The company's website describes the product: "The [Agile Planning] add-on enables you to support cross-team collaboration between developers and non-developers without having to purchase full GitLab licenses for non-engineering team members." GitLab Duo, which I mentioned earlier in this article, is a generative AI product that helps technical and non-technical users work on software development.

The company's total Remaining Performance Obligations ("RPO") grew 48% year-over-year to $681 million, while the current RPO ("cRPO") rose 34% to $436 million. Some investors use RPO as a rough indicator of a company's future revenue because the metric represents revenue a company expects to recognize upon completing a contractual obligation in the future. The term cRPO represents the portion of RPO a company intends to turn into revenue in the current year. Ideally, investors want to see RPO and cRPO grow at or above the revenue growth rate, and both of these numbers exceeded GitLab's 33% revenue growth rate in the first quarter, which bodes well for future revenue growth.

GitLab's first quarter FY 2025 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin remained the same as the previous year, at 89% and 91%, respectively. The excellent news is that non-GAAP operating expenses are down as a percentage of revenue from 119% in the first quarter of FY 2023 to 93% in the first quarter of FY 2025 -- a positive trend. The most significant reduction in operating expenses came from Sales and Marketing (S&M), which dropped 24 points from 68% in the first quarter of FY 2023 to 44% in the first quarter of FY 2025.

GitLab First Quarter Fiscal FY 2025 Investor Presentation.

Generally, a software company has high gross margins and a higher proportion of fixed costs relative to variable costs, which is common to companies with high operating leverage. A company with high operating leverage is noted for profitability rising faster than increases in sales. The opposite also occurs; profitability decreases faster than the pace of lower sales. Although GitLab's revenue growth rate has reduced substantially over the last two years, it is still growing at a healthy +30% clip, and the following image shows that operating leverage has helped increase non-GAAP operating income margins and increase free cash flow ("FCF") margins substantially over the last two years.

GitLab First Quarter Fiscal FY 2025 Investor Presentation.

GitLab CFO said the following about the company's operating leverage during the earnings call (emphasis added):

Once again, we saw a year-over-year improvement in operating leverage. Q1 non-GAAP operating loss was $3.8 million compared to a loss of $15 million in the first quarter last year. As a reminder, in this Q1, our non-GAAP operating loss included a $15 million investment in Summit, our global team member gathering. I'm really pleased with the team's continued focus on execution which resulted in a non-GAAP margin expansion of more than 900 basis points year-over-year.

The following chart shows that despite the gloomy economy, the company's cash flow from operations ("CFO") to sales ratio rose considerably over the last two years, which has positive implications for FCF growth if this trend continues.

Data by YCharts

GitLab produced a first quarter FY 2025 non-GAAP adjusted FCF margin of 22%. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $37.4 million in the first quarter of FY 2025 compared to $11.2 million in cash burn in the previous year's comparable quarter. The company emphasizes non-GAAP in its guidance and reported numbers because it has many one-time non-cash costs, including restructuring, amortization, and other non-recurring charges. At this stage of the company's growth, non-GAAP numbers make it easier to make apples-to-apples comparisons of metrics across different periods. Of course, some investors dislike non-GAAP metrics because it excludes stock-based compensation, which was around 25% of quarterly revenue during the first quarter.

GitLab First Quarter FY 2025 Earnings Release

The following table shows management's guidance for the second quarter of FY 2025 and raised full-year guidance for FY 2025. Previous full-year FY 2025 guidance called for revenue of $725.0 - $731.0 million, non-GAAP operating income of $5.0 - $10.0, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 - $0.23.

GitLab First Quarter FY 2025 Earnings Release

The company has an excellent balance sheet, with $1.06 billion in cash and short-term investments and no long-term debt.

Risks

GitLab is still relatively new to the public markets and has yet to prove it can achieve or sustain profitability. Although non-GAAP operating margins are going in the right direction, the company may need to invest more in R&D and S&M in the future to maintain or boost revenue growth. For instance, the company may need AI to remain competitive, and generative AI features can be expensive. There is a potential that adding more AI features could eventually hurt profitability or reduce revenue growth if the company passes on the costs of its AI products.

The company also faces significant competition from Microsoft's GitHub. Although GitLab has several theoretical advantages over GitHub's offering, its rival has a longer history as an open-source Git repository and a larger and more collaborative community. Despite all of the benefits that GitLab management highlights on earnings calls and analyst conferences, some users may prefer GitHub over GitLab. Additionally, Microsoft has significantly more resources to invest in AI and GitHub's capabilities.

Valuation

Since GitLab lacks historical GAAP earnings, it has no price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. However, since analysts estimate non-GAAP EPS, we can examine GitLab's forward P/E against its non-GAAP EPS growth rate. As a rule of thumb, I consider the stock fairly valued when the forward growth rate in a particular fiscal year matches the forward P/E. In this case, the forward P/E exceeds the growth rate in every fiscal year. Some may consider the stock overvalued based on the FY 2025 and FY 2026 forward P/E exceeding the corresponding growth rate.

Seeking Alpha

GitLab has a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) ratio of 10.91, well above the Information Technology ("IT") median of 2.99. Some consider the company overvalued based on its P/S ratio.

Data by Data by YCharts

GitLab's Enterprise Value-to-Revenue (EV/R) ratio is 9.50, well above the IT sector's median EV/R ratio of 3.15, suggesting overvaluation. However, its EV/R ratio is slightly below that of competitor Atlassian (TEAM) after both companies' valuations dropped steeply after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. The market may believe software development businesses like GitLab and Atlassian deserve a premium valuation over the IT sector median because of the potential growth of software development in an era where every company must become a software company.

Data by Data by YCharts

GitLab's fairly lofty price-to-FCF of 82.69 is well above the sector median for the IT industry of 18.51.

Data by Data by YCharts

Let's look at a reverse discounted cash flow model to see what growth rates the current stock price implies.

Reverse DCF

The third quarter of FY 2024 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $82 Terminal growth rate 3% Discount Rate 11% Years 1 - 10 growth rate 29.4% Current Stock Price (June 7, 2024, closing price) $43.59 Terminal FCF value $1.112 billion Discounted Terminal Value $4.894 billion FCF margin 13% Click to enlarge

At least one analyst estimates the company can grow revenue by 23% over the next ten years. If that forecast is valid, GitLab may find it challenging to grow FCF at 29.4% over the next ten years. The good news is that it has significant room to expand its TTM FCF margin, which was at 13% at the end of the first quarter. Assuming it can reach Atlassian's FCF margin of around 30.5%, it would only need to grow FCF at 15.4% over the next ten years -- highly likely. If it can achieve an FCF margin of 25%, GitLab would only need to grow FCF by 20% over the next ten years. If I conservatively assume that FCF can grow at 21% over the next ten years with an FCF margin of 25%, the estimated intrinsic value is $46.21, which is 6% above the stock's June 7, 2024 closing price.

However, remember that this environment has been challenging for most enterprise software companies and that when the Federal Reserve eventually lowers interest rates, the company's prospects may change for the better. Enterprises may become less conservative about spending, and GitLab's services will likely be in much higher demand. Analysts' current revenue estimates may understate the company's long-term growth rates in this pessimistic market environment. My DCF valuation exercise may also be too conservative and understate the company's potential ten-year FCF growth rate. Wall Street analysts must believe the company deserves a substantial premium, as they have a consensus price target of $65.78 for GitLab, 51% above the June 7, 2024 closing price.

Buy this stock while it's down

Generally, I consider companies that have yet to achieve profitability to be speculative. Although the company has excellent long-term potential, the near-term could be rocky. Conservative investors should probably stay away from this stock as there is some uncertainty about the company in the near and medium term. In January of this year, Investor Business Daily published an article quoting Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz saying, "While we have always been enthusiastic about GTLB's platform, prior execution issues triggered by a challenging macro left us uncertain whether the near-to-medium term execution would be smooth."

However, although some may view the stock as overvalued, its potential upside justifies a premium valuation. Once the economy begins to rebound, the odds are excellent that GitLab can grow into its premium valuation. If you are a long-term aggressive growth investor, the potential upside in this stock may be enticing. I recommend a buy for investors with at least a three-to-five-year time horizon.