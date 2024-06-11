Greenback Remains Firm, Still Driest Towel On The Rack

Summary

  • The US dollar is firm against all the G10 currencies, except for sterling.
  • Most emerging market currencies are lower, including the Mexican peso, which has become unhinged amid heightened political uncertainty.
  • European bonds, especially French bonds, remain under pressure following the EU Parliament election and the snap French election at the end of the month.

Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images

Overview

The US dollar (DXY, USDOLLAR) is firm against all the G10 currencies, except for sterling, which is straddling unchanged levels after labor market report that showed an uptick earnings remained elevated, and the unemployment rate ticked up

