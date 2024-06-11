The purpose of this series is to review the real investment portfolios of my retirees
John's April 2024 Retirement Income Update: Closing Our Position In Bank OZK
Summary
- John's annual income is forecasted to grow by 6.3% and 12.4% year-over-year in his Traditional and Roth IRAs, respectively.
- John closed his position in Bank OZK.
- There were a total of seven companies that increased their dividend or paid out a special dividend during the month of April in John's Retirement Portfolios.
- Look to re-establish positions in OZK if shares fall below $35/share.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFL, APLE, CCI, COLB, EPR, MAIN, O, OZK, T, TROW, VLO, WRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. I have chosen to reduce the size of OZK in my personal investment portfolio with the intent of building up the position again if we see share prices move under $35/share.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.