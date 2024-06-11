Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Management Presents at NASDAQ Investor Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 11, 2024 7:33 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.27K Followers

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) NASDAQ Investor Conference June 11, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brett Tighe - Chief Financial Officer
Dave Gennarelli - VP of IR

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Gallo - Jefferies

Joseph Gallo

Hi, I’m Joe Gallo. I lead Cyber Research at Jefferies. Thank you all for attending. Today we are delighted to have Brett Tighe, CFO at Okta. He's been there for almost a decade. Before that he was also at salesforce.com, for I believe, 11 years in various finance roles. And then we also have Dave Gennarelli, who runs IR at Okta.

Okta, I'll let Brett describe in more detail, but Okta is actually what secures all of you in this audience. So at Jefferies we really care about our clients. And so for customer identity, we actually use Okta. We care less about our employees. We use another vendor, I won't talk about that, but I just wanted to get back there. But, Brett, really appreciate you joining us here today. Maybe the room is certainly filled with some generalists maybe just to give a background on what Okta does and why it's so mission critical for security.

Brett Tighe

Yes, absolutely. Thank you, Joe. So happy to hear that you're -- happy Jefferies customer, we do you need to get that other side. So I'll talk about both sides of the business real quick. So there's -- Okta is two main businesses. One is workforce identity, and that is where we secure our customers, employees and partners identities. And then what Joe was just talking about is there's a second side of the business, which is customer identity, where we secure our customers' customers identities.

If you look at the business in total this year, we're guiding a little north of $2.5 billion of revenue growing

Recommended For You

About OKTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OKTA

Trending Analysis

Trending News