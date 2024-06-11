PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I had a 'Strong Buy' thesis for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) three months ago. Readers might be disappointed as the stock price declined by 4.5% since my recommendation was published. It is not uncommon in the short term for fundamentals and share price to move in opposite directions, and I think that it is SoFi's case. The company continues to show dedication to improve customers' experience with new products and features, and the management works hard to drive further customer base expansion. Surveys show that dedication to improving quality of services is recognized by customers because the company's offerings have high customer review scores. As a result, SoFi demonstrates robust growth across all vital business metrics. The valuation became more attractive after the drawdown, and I am inclined to reiterate my 'Strong Buy' recommendation for SOFI.

Fundamental analysis

For a financial services company, it is crucial to drive strong expansion of its customer base. Also, as SoFi aims to become a financial services one-stop-shop, it is crucial for the company to introduce improved value for customers through new features and partnerships. There were several promising partnership announcements over the last three months, which will likely help in expanding the customer base and improving value proposition for customers.

The new partnership with the National Association of Realtors ('NAR') will likely add more customers as NAR members and their clients will be able to access special rates and discounts on mortgages, student loan refinancing, and personal loans. I think that this is crucial because NAR represents more than 1.5 million members.

Last month, it was announced that SoFi and Templum team up to expand access to alternative assets. According to the company's CEO, the partnership will enable SoFi's users to gain more access to alternative assets. According to the source, the global alternative assets market is expected to demonstrate robust growth and to achieve $24.5 trillion AUM by 2028.

The company's dedication to providing an outstanding customer experience is reflected in its strong 4.6 average rating on Trustpilot, based on more than 8,500 customer reviews. SoFi received a 5-star rating from 82% of respondents, which is quite impressive.

Firm dedication to keep customers satisfied and expanding its partnerships helps SoFi driving strong performance across vital business metrics. The most important metric is the customer base expansion rate. SoFi maintains around 45% YoY growth in customers (or members as indicated in the below table) over the last five quarters.

Strong membership growth allows SoFi to maintain stellar above-20% YoY revenue growth, while also contributing to continuous EPS expansion. SoFi's EPS demonstrates consistent enhancement, reflecting the efficient approach to manage its aggressive revenue growth.

Following a strong Q1 performance, management raised the full-year 2024 guidance. However, Q2 is likely to be weaker than previously expected, as the outlook for the quarter came in below consensus estimates. This weaker Q2 guidance was the primary reason why the stock dipped after the Q1 earnings release. Nonetheless, I believe that the raised full-year revenue and EPS guidance is far more significant from the fundamental perspective.

SA

From the financial position perspective, SoFi also looks strong with $3.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of the end of Q1. The company's cash position improved notably on a QoQ basis, increasing from around $3.1 billion. Total deposits grew from $18.6 billion to $21.6 billion sequentially, meaning that SoFi has significantly improved its funding mix. Having a sound balance sheet is crucial for a financial services company, indicating one more fundamental strength of SoFi.

Valuation analysis

Before I share my valuation calculations, I want to share some kind of peer comparison. There is a hot British fintech Revolut, the company is not public yet and still does not have U.K. banking license and just recently applied for the U.S. banking license. Since Revolut is not public, it is difficult to get its fresh financials, but its management expected $2 billion revenue in FY 2023. This level is very close to what SOFI generated in 2023. Therefore, we could have expected approximately the same valuation of the two. But Revolut is multiple times more expensive than SOFI. Its valuation has jumped by 45% to $25.7 billion in 2024. SOFI's market cap is currently below $7.5 billion, meaning that the stock is extremely cheap based on analyzing close peers.

Looking at the price-to-book (P/B) ratio compared to other banks is also useful to understand SOFI's valuation. Benchmark banks are JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), the two U.S. banking industry's leaders. To be conservative, I am using tangible book value ('TBV') per share. SoFi's Price/TV ratio is in line with benchmark banks.

Having in line Price/TBV figures with BAC and JPM suggests that SOFI is undervalued. I signal undervaluation here because SoFi is a disruptive fintech company at early stages of its development with vast potential, while earnings of largest banks stagnate because the industry is extremely old.

Mitigating factors

The high level of uncertainty surrounding the Fed's upcoming decisions on interest rates puts pressure on SoFi's stock price. The uncertainty creates a nervous environment for investors, potentially keeping the stock below its fair valuation for an extended period. The stock might remain undervalued for several months until there is a clearer vision of monetary policy easing.

SOFI's last 52-week range is notably wide, spanning from $6.4 to $11.7. This substantial range indicates that the stock is vulnerable to sharp short-term price fluctuations and is significantly influenced by market sentiment. Such volatility means investors must be prepared for rapid changes in the stock's price.

The company competes with giant legacy banks like JPM and BAC, which possess vast resources and boast significantly larger customer bases. Additionally, there are more than 4,000 commercial banks in the U.S., meaning that SoFi is up against thousands of well-established financial services institutions. Intense competition presents significant risks for SoFi because capturing market share in a saturated industry is challenging.

Conclusion

SoFi demonstrates impressive growth in key business metrics and improved full-year guidance is a solid sign indicating that the business will continue expanding rapidly. The customer base expansion rate is impressive and is poised to remain strong due to the management's strong dedication to improve experience for users. SoFi is massively undervalued, making it a compelling 'Strong Buy'.