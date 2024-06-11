tadamichi

This article aims to examine the US sectoral flows for May 2024 and assess the likely impact on markets as we advance into June 2024. This is important as a change in the fiscal flow rate has an approximately one-month lagged effect on asset markets and is a useful investment forecasting tool. Other macro-fiscal flows can point to events months or years ahead.

The table below shows the sectoral balances for the US, which are produced from the national accounts.

US Treasury

There was a super bullish private sector result for May that just ended. No wonder markets are going up and have been doing so this month.

Last month should have been flat to lower stock market and that did indeed happen with the SPX finishing the month roughly where it began and this was due to the negative fiscal flows as shown in the table above.

In May 2024, the domestic private sector recorded a surplus of $321B. This is a very positive result for asset markets, as financial balances in the private sector have risen by this much.

From the table, one can see that the $321 billion private domestic sector funds surplus came from a healthy $354 billion injection of funds by the federal government (and this includes the new injection channel from the Fed of around $6B from interest on reserves that went directly into the banking sector), less the -$65B billion that flowed out of the private domestic sector and into foreign bank accounts at the Fed (the external sector X) in return for imported goods and services. Bank credit creation made a solid contribution and printed a $32B.

The chart below shows the sectoral balance data plotted in nominal terms. The calculation is federal government spending or G, plus the external sector (X and usually a negative factor) to leave that amount of money left to the private domestic sector, or P, an accounting identity true by definition.

US Treasury and SPX

Last month this chart predicted a flat to lower monthly end to the SPX given the negative private domestic sector balance result from the month before, and this did occur.

This month the chart predicts the SPX will follow the private domestic sector balance upwards and finish the month higher than it began and is already on its way at the time of writing. The big caveat this month is that there is a very large federal tax extraction in the middle of the month, similar in size and impact to the April tax extraction. This large tax extraction could send markets down for a week or so afterward, thus providing a seasonal buy-the-dip opportunity.

The following chart emerges when one graphs the change rate of the information in the US sectoral balances table above and adjusts for impact time lags. This is like a long-range market radar set.

Mr Robert P Balan

The chart above shows that US fiscal flows [blue line] are spiking up from now and into the end of 2025, which tends to push asset markets up.

The table below shows the total federal government withdrawals from their account at the Federal Reserve Bank. A withdrawal by the federal government is a receipt/credit for the private sector and therefore a positive for asset markets.

US Treasury

The table shows that total outlays were an increase over the previous month and a very strong $3.1T+. Large month-over-month increases like this one have large monetary velocity and acceleration effects on asset markets in a positive way.

This month, bumper federal spending corresponded with a bumper federal deficit and corresponding private sector surplus.

ANG Traders

The chart above, top panel, highlights in red and green the financial relationship between the currency creator (red area) and currency users (green area). One's loss is the other's gain and vice versa, the difference is that the federal government creates the money via its central bank while the private sector does not have this luxury. Federal taxation removes spending power from the private sector but the federal government does not "need" the money as it can create, ad hoc, as much as it needs at any time. This information has the treasury churn removed and is a truer representation of federal outlays going into the private sector than the official ones.

The next major fiscal milestone is a fiscal contraction from a large federal taxation event in the middle of this month. The good news is that there are no more such events until September later this year. This provides a four-month run of uninterrupted growth in private sector financial balances.

Mr Robert P Balan

This four-month run can be seen in the 5-year averages shown in the chart above. The green line shows how the SPX generally, on average, has a strong upward bias from May until August.

At the White House in the last month, the only positive fiscal event of note was that the military funding for Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel was finally passed after over six months of shameful delays.

The next Fed meeting is in the middle of this month where most likely rates will be paused or a small raise might come.

On the larger world macroeconomic side, we have the G5 chart below. The chart shows the level of money creation by the top five world governments (the G5) in a change rate format, along with a host of other indexes. This chart gives a sense of important inflection points and direction.

Mr Robert P Balan

The chart shows that the brown G5 fiscal flow is generally rising upward into 2025 and this provides a strong financial undercurrent for asset markets going forward. This combined with the stronger national-level fiscal flow background provides a firm ground for national asset markets to advance.

This month the Levy Institute, one of the only formal educational and research institutes that recognizes the importance of fiscal flows and sectoral balances, produced an interesting research paper that is compulsory reading for any serious macro investor. https://www.levyinstitute.org/pubs/SA_6_4.pdf

An important diagram is shown on pages 8 to 9 and is reproduced below.

Levy Institute of Bard College

The chart shows that Levy forecasts three important things:

1. The current account deficit will fall [blue line] into 2026.

2. The government deficit will fall [broken green line] into 2026.

3. The private domestic sector balance [broken brown line] will rise into 2026.

A falling government deficit is a negative for markets, and it means that financial balances in the private sector must fall and take asset markets down with them. While the government sector balance is set to fall, it remains in deficit and the fall is relatively small and overall is still adding to the private domestic sector surplus and lifting financial balances in the private sector and is overall positive.

In this instance, the fall in the government deficit is more than offset by the fall in the current account deficit. What this means is that, netted out, the private domestic sector balance inside the USA rises and this lifts net financial balances and asset markets along with it until at least 2026.

This forecast is important as it comes from a very authoritative source free of mainstream myths and dogma.

Tactically, one should now wait for an opportunity to buy any federal taxation-induced dip that might occur, but otherwise remain invested with the expectation that markets will generally rise into 2025.