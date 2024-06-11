FOMC Preview: No Big Surprises

PM Images

The S&P 500 logged another new all-time high yesterday, but it was not fueled by technology, as utilities and energy were the top two performing sectors both rising more than 1%. That is a theme that I think will endure during the second half of this year, as investors take profits in tech so that they can redeploy those investment dollars into sectors with lower valuations that are realizing improving rates of earnings growth. Today, we are likely to give back some of yesterday’s gains, as Wall Street stirs the pot of anxiety in advance of Wednesday’s Fed meeting and CPI report to produce the volatility that fuels its own profit machine.

Finviz

JPMorgan has already laid out its expectations for how the S&P 500 should respond under different scenarios when we receive tomorrow’s CPI data. I think this is an utter waste of time, but it certainly makes things more exciting. There should not be a whole lot of drama in the data or results from the Fed meeting. The rate of inflation continues to recede, and the Fed is moving closer to ultimately lowering short-term rates as we move from one meeting to the next. Meanwhile, the rate of economic growth and corporate profits have shown enough resilience that the extra time it is taking to achieve stable prices and a less restrictive rate is not undermining the expansion or bull market.

Bloomberg

While empty-handed bears hope for a hawkish tilt from the Fed in any form, I think I will stick with the Powell playbook, which has been to stay measured, not surprise markets, and move in small well-telegraphed steps. That is what we are likely to see tomorrow. The only change we are likely to see, which markets are expecting, is that the Summary of Economic Projections will reduce the number of quarter-point rate cuts by year-end from three to two. Of course, this compilation of Fed governor forecasts has a horrible track record, so that number can just as easily flip back to three when we see more favorable economic data, which is my expectation.

The next big surprise we have on the macroeconomic front is not going to be a rate hike from the Fed or a hawkish pivot that sends bond yields sharply higher. It is far more likely to be a better-than-expected inflation print from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index when the components of those indexes that lag finally catch up with current prices. Tomorrow, the CPI is expected to increase just 0.1% for May and 3.4% on an annualized basis, which will be unchanged from the month before. The core rate is expected to increase 0.3% for the month and downtick 0.1% to 3.5% on an annualized basis, which would be a new low for the cycle, reinforcing the disinflationary trend. I don’t see how you can look at the chart below and describe it as anything other than disinflation, unless you flip it upside down.

TradingEconomics

The hawks, bears, and perennial pessimists will complain that this is still above the Fed’s target of 2%, but that grossly misses the most important aspect of how markets react to economic data. It is NOT the absolute rate that matters, but the rate of change and direction that the rate is headed, both of which continue to be extremely favorable for markets.