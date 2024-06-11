The Divergence Of World Central Bank Monetary Policies

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
959 Followers

Summary

  • Major world central banks expected inflation to approach 2% in 2024, leading to an easing monetary policy, except for the Bank of Japan.
  • The Bank of Canada and European Central Bank cut rates, while the Federal Reserve and Bank of England held off due to stubbornly high inflation.
  • The Bank of Japan reversed 8 years of Negative Interest Rates, raising the policy rate and considering further tightening, diverging from other G7 central banks.

Flag of G7 countries print screen on pawn chess with black background. G7 are includes USA Germany Japan Canada France England and Italy.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

At the beginning of 2024, all major world central banks were on the same page.

Inflation, which had spiked to 40-year highs in 2022, came down in 2023, and was expected to approach the common central bank

This article was written by

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
959 Followers
I've devoted my career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets.  I founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments.  I have an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DJI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News