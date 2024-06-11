SweetyMommy/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Think of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) as a sophisticated eBay (EBAY) for Caterpillar trucks, John Deere tractors, entire farms, and fleets of vehicles. It operates in three sectors: Automotive, Commercial Construction and Transportation, and Other. RB Global emerged from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated acquiring IAA, Inc in a $7 billion deal in March 2023. Following this, Starboard Value LP Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Smith joined its board, with the firm making a $500 million investment in February 2023 ($485 million in Series A Senior Preferred Shares and $15 million in common shares).

The combined company runs over 40 live auction sites in more than a dozen countries, along with online marketplaces. The acquisition of IAA has helped RB Global grow market share, enter new sectors, and add new marketplace services. For instance, at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 5, management noted how owning IAA’s storage facilities allowed the company to take Yellow Corporation’s rolling stock assets for liquidation, saving on storage costs until asset sales are complete.

I like RB Global because it combines growth and value characteristics, with key operating metrics trending in the right direction. Although RB Global has only one operating segment, revenues are split into two categories: service revenue and inventory sales revenue.

Service revenue includes: (1) commissions from consignors or sellers, (2) buyer fees earned at auctions, online marketplaces, and private brokerage services, and (3) marketplace services fees from various services to buyers and sellers. Inventory sales revenue relates to revenue earned through inventory contracts and is recognized at the GTV of the assets sold, with the related cost recognized in the cost of inventory sold.

Source: RB Global Inc 2023 10-K

Key Operating Metrics and Earnings

With enhanced scale and an expanded market, RB Global is expected to drive additional Gross Transaction Value (GTV) growth through its platforms and auction sites. The larger scale enhances the company’s network effects by bringing together more buyers and sellers. GTV represents the total proceeds from all items sold at the Company’s auctions and online marketplaces. From these, RB Global earns Commissions, Buyer fees, and Marketplace services, making up total service revenue.

Total service revenue divided by total GTV is called the total service revenue take rate, essentially the margin on auctioned and sold goods. This rate has increased steadily since 2021, thanks to a better revenue mix following the IAA acquisition.

The second key metric is the inventory rate, which is the inventory return divided by inventory sales revenue. The inventory rate decreased to 5.6% in 2023 from 10.9% in 2022 due to unfavourable pricing conditions, particularly in North America. In Q1 2024, the inventory rate picked up to 8.8%, closer to the pre-IAA acquisition rate of 10-11%.

RB Global & The Global Investor calculations

In full year 2023, total revenue increased 112% to $3.7 billion, with total service revenue increasing by 160% and inventory sales revenue by 39%. IAA contributed $1.8 billion, or 48% of total revenues. Excluding IAA, total revenue increased 11% to $1.9 billion, with total service revenue increasing by 16% and inventory sales revenue by 2%.

Source: RB Global 2023 10-K

Key points in 24Q1’s strong performance were: Total revenue increased 108% to $1.1 billion, including $588.6 million from IAA. Service revenue increased 147% to $849.1 million, including $516.9 million from IAA, and inventory sales revenue increased 28% to $215.6 million, including $71.7 million from IAA.

The company updated its full-year 2024 outlook, raising Adjusted EBITDA to $1,200m to $1,260m, up from $1,170m to $1,230m, with GTV growth expected to remain at 1% to 4%.

Macro tailwinds

In the near-term, construction should remain in growth mode with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act spurring US construction. In 2023, RB Global had about 24% of operating revenue coming from Canada and Europe combined, and with the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank both recently cutting interest rates, this should support industrial activity in those markets. Also, data from the U.S. Census Bureau on Total Construction Spending shows that the construction sector in the United States has seen strong growth in recent years. RB Global has stated that construction activity is good for them as it promotes churn in the heavy equipment fleets which it has a market leading position in the auctioning of and advising on.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Longer-term growth is influenced by asset utilization rates in the commercial construction and transportation sectors and the automotive loss ratio in the automotive sector. As fleet owners look to upgrade for sustainability and operational efficiency reasons, more redundant vehicles and equipment will need to be traded. The growth of electric vehicles and next-generation trucks and tractors from companies like Caterpillar (CAT) and Deere & Co (DE) will also likely drive second-hand sales.

As electric vehicles and eventually autonomous vehicles enter the market, fleet upgrades will drive revenues at RB Global. The company supports the transition to a low-carbon world "by enabling a circular economy and managing greenhouse gas emissions". This "reduces waste and lessens the need for new resource extraction", which is what many corporates and investors are looking for.

The assets on RB Global’s marketplaces are predominantly automotive and industrial, with a growing trend of recycling in the metals supply chain. In the future, as more electric vehicles reach end of life, their valuable battery content will be keenly bid on by metals traders and recyclers. The world's largest metals trader, Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) is a case in point in terms of building an active recycling business.

From an investor perspective, RB Global is a sustainable company that helps its customers become more sustainable. It helps sell customer trade assets while emphasizing data and insights to manage price and operational risk. RB Global is a sophisticated platform for value creation for customers on both sides of the trades.

The auction formats are consistent across sectors, allowing RB Global to offer transaction solutions and marketplace services to a diverse range of buyers and sellers. At the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, management expressed plans to enter new verticals and new geographies.

RB Global

Source: RB Global Conference Presentation May 2024

Risks

In its 2023 10-K, RB Global states “We have incurred a substantial amount of debt to complete the acquisition of IAA, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, cash flows and financial condition.” It also states RB Global is “exposed to interest rate volatility on approximately $1.7 billion of our long-term debt that has floating rates.” Floating rate debt is about 56% of long term debt as of year end, and the company has not adopted a long-term hedging strategy to protect against interest rate fluctuations associated with its variable rate debt. It helpfully calculates an interest rate sensitivity stating “a change in the interest rate by 100 bps [basis points] would result in an increase/decrease of approximately $17.7 million in the pre-tax interest we accrue per annum.” Given its interest expense in 2023 was $ 213.8 million and its income before income taxes last year was $282.4, and with interest rates seeming to be stabilizing and perhaps even coming down later in the year, this floating rate debt could help earnings significantly.

The debt RB Global took on to acquire IAA, is one of the reasons RB Global has an Altman Z-Score of just under 2.00, which puts its credit risk outlook in the grey zone (between distress and safety). However, RB Global has been profitable ten out of the last ten years, and management has met its first target of getting Pro Forma Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA from 3x at the time of the IAA acquisition down to 2x now and is targeting 1.5x as it pays down its Term Loan A.

Valuation

The stock is showing good price action momentum being up about 40% in the past 12 months and has a forward PE of about 24x. However, the stock is cheap on a number of metrics. Its PEG Ratio is about 1.2x compared to its median of about 2.5x over the last 10 years. On an EV-to-EBITDA basis the stock trades at about 14x, which is far below its 10 year median of about 17x. The stock has also seen strong 3-Year Revenue Growth Rates and 3-Year EBITDA Growth Rates relative to its own history. It is also important to note that RB Global belongs to the Diversified Support Services industry, which is a very diverse industry, and RB Global management has stated it is operating in a duopoly. That other company is likely to be Copart Inc (CPRT), which is focused almost exclusively on vehicles. Copart currently trades at much higher multiples than RB Global, for instance its forward PE is about 37x, and its stock has less strong momentum, up only about 23% in the last year.

Conclusion

RB Global’s relatively low valuation, strong growth prospects, and robust business model make it a very interesting stock within the Industrials sector. The acquisition of IAA in 2023 significantly strengthened the company’s geographic presence and increased the number of locations it has to service its customers, boosting its network effect and competitive advantage. A very possible long cycle of fleet and equipment refreshing, as customers upgrade to take advantage of more efficient new models, and a greater emphasis on the circular economy but RB Global is a very strong position.

A final note

RB Global's Market Trends Report for Used Equipment & Trucks is an excellent resource for those employing Phil Fisher's scuttlebutt method in the equipment and trucking sectors.