PaulMcKinnon

Shopify Inc.'s (NYSE:SHOP) recent drop post earnings and the stock's 3-year negative returns have caught my eye. While investors are more than justified given the margin headwinds facing the business and the high valuation of the stock, I believe it is possible they are missing subtle changes in the business that could make the stock a decent (though not spectacular) buy at these levels.

Shopify and the Streaming Analogy

I still remember my surprise in mid-2016 when analysts downgraded Netflix (NFLX) stock due to lower subscriber growth and the accelerating spend on original content. I was particularly taken by criticism of the company's massive spend on building a content library. I felt at the time that, if there wasn't that increase in content spend, Netflix wouldn't have subscribers to add anyways. All Netflix was at the time, in my opinion, was merely a place for other people's content and those major studios could easily pull their content off the platform at any moment to accrue the economic gains to themselves.

It's precisely why I was bearish on Amazon.com, Inc.'s (AMZN) retail business at the time as well. Brands always had the leverage over Amazon's retail operations, in my opinion, because they can always pull their products and go directly to the consumer. It was the classic distribution versus content and content is king as Bill Gates said.

For a number of years, things played out exactly as I expected; studios pulled their content from Netflix and brands like Nike shifted their strategy to have more of their sales come from Direct-to Consumer channels.

Shopify, meanwhile, boomed as well because it was helping the little guy pull off that transformation as well. The argument could be made that, in that world, Shopify's opportunity could have been as big as retail Amazon.

But time left my thesis dead, and the two culprits behind its demise were customer acquisition costs and churn, and those two are elusive in the internet age no matter how big your brand or differentiated your content is. If you are a big brand, you have no problem attracting customers, but it's really hard to keep them from churning, as Warner Bros. Discovery would testify. And if you are a small online brand, Shopify can help you create a presence online, but you still need to attract customers to your digital store, meaning you might have to spend a lot of money with Meta and Google to advertise your business. Just look at the income statement of Allbirds or Warby Parker, and you'll see nascent online e-commerce companies bleeding their margin to acquire customers.

e-commerce businesses like Warby Parker has to spend much of its revenue acquiring customers (Seeking Alpha)

You can see in the picture above that Warby Parker spends all or more than what it earns in gross profits on SG&A, which mainly involves marketing and advertising costs to acquire customers. Advertising expense in particular was $76.1 million in 2023, or 20% of gross profits, down from $87 million in 2021, which was 27% of gross profits.

The result? Studios are now looking to consolidate, and some are licensing content back to Netflix. Meanwhile, Nike is adjusting its DTC strategy, going back to some wholesalers it abandoned. Warby Parker, as we discussed, is also pivoting away from E-commerce, with that segment down to a third of overall sales in 2023, markedly down from 2021 when it was half of sales.

What does this mean for Shopify? It simply means that Amazon is the biggest winner. There is a lot of focus and some excitement among the Wall St. analyst community regarding Shopify's enterprise wins. It is unclear to me, however, that Shopify has an enduring advantage in this space. The shift to enterprise customers, in my opinion, is Shopify doubling down on its strategy of avoiding getting into the business of acquiring customers, as the bigger companies have the brand needed to help with customer acquisition. But long term, I don't think there is running away from the need to acquire customers because Shopify is competing with companies that have that customer relationship.

Shopify Might Not See Its Pre-Pandemic Growth Comeback

Data by YCharts

Shopify is nowhere near its pre-pandemic revenue growth rates, and the overall revenue growth numbers flatter its original B2C e-commerce business. I believe that business will continue to face headwinds as a result of the dynamics I discussed above.

Its Shopify's new initiatives that are doing the heavy lifting for growth (compiled by author from earnings calls transcripts available on Seeking Alpha)

You can see in this chart that the overall GMV has underperformed payments, offline, and B2B for at least six quarters now, likely indicating that the core "arming the rebels" business is growing below the overall GMV, which maybe confirms the headwinds and competitive dynamics I discussed earlier. Note that I did not go back beyond Q4 2022 just because there was no mention of B2B growth rates, I just included the latest two quarters without them for context.

Now one might argue that growth is growth, and so since Shopify is exhibiting it, then it doesn't matter where it comes from. I'd argue however that, in this particular case, it matters. Because if the streaming analogy is proven right and retailers are shifting somewhat away from DTC, then retailers are destined to end up like streamers; putting their content on platforms that solved customer acquisition and churn. In the streaming world, Netflix is the most obvious of those platforms. In the retailing world, its Amazon. Sure, Shopify is doing well now as retailers pursue an omnichannel strategy, but in the long run the majority of commerce will be on the internet and Shopify could face big headwinds because it doesn't solve customer acquisition for its customers in my opinion. Luckily, the Canadian giant has a trick up its sleeve.

B2B Could Define Shopify Long Term

There are a number of reasons why B2B is the most important opportunity for Shopify. The first reason is that B2B is comparable in size to consumer e-commerce. Management highlighted in Q4 earnings call that the market size (along with offline) in the US is $450 billion. Globally, total addressable market is in the trillions.

Secondly, B2B doesn't have the same competitive dynamics as consumer e-commerce. Customer acquisition isn't the issue in B2B, it's digitalization.

There is a long runway for B2B growth (McKinsey & Co)

This study from McKinsey & Co. discussed in detail why B2B e-commerce is set to take-off. There is currently a lot of friction in how B2B ordering is done. For example, it is clear that the experience of having a hotel order wholesale towels the same way an individual consumer orders a meal off DoorDash is much superior to offline methods. Obviously, reliability is crucial in orders that are $50,000+ compared to $30, so the shift is likely to take time. But B2B e-commerce is less time-consuming than meeting sales reps and negotiating sales or contacting them to make the order. Shopify's management highlighted that advantage in a Q1 earnings call:

B2B merchants are loving the power of self-serve purchasing by customers with a 7x increase in the number of orders coming in through the online store than a year ago. So why does this matter? Well, it means that there are fewer manual orders having to be entered by merchants using draft orders, which gives merchants back the value of time to focus on winning new business.

The third reason is that Shopify already has a relationship with potential B2B customers, all it has to do is leverage it. Shopify stopped disclosing the number of merchants it serves, but it disclosed that they were more than 2 million in its 2021 annual report, highlighting the potential room for growth. The company has also been making pure B2B wins recently with Carrier Global, a customer win management discusses a lot on earnings call and investor conferences. Carrier was not a previous customer of Shopify but joined just to use the company's B2B offerings. Investors probably don't imagine a world where GE and Boeing make their wholesale orders online, even though I think it's inevitable in many ways when one thinks about it. And when that happens, unlike consumer commerce, Shopify will be well positioned to be a winner.

The fourth and final reason why I think Shopify will do well in B2B is that management is actually focused on that vertical. Here is Chief Revenue Officer Bobby Morrison in a recent blog post:

Mark my words: You’re going to see explosive opportunities and growth in B2B for whole new sectors, industries, and regions in 2024 and beyond. This space will be an incredible boon for enterprises who take the time to understand how to do it right.

Margins and Valuation are Shopify's Biggest Risks

Shopify is often compared to Amazon. I do think however that, as its business strategy continues to shift, Salesforce will be a closer comp. This is also evident by the fact that Shopify has been hiring many Salesforce employees for its enterprise push.

CRM trades at roughly 8x revenue, compared to Shopify's valuation of 10x. I think there is enough conservatism in assuming Shopify can double its revenue in 6 years (15% growth a year), at 8x revenue that would be a market cap of $112 billion ($87 a share) in nominal terms. Each investor should apply the appropriate discount rate, but I think Shopify generally sits at the reasonably-valued territory if you factor in potential growth in B2B. Shopify's revenue growth will be a function of its GMV growth and the growth of its attach rate. I do think that a double-digit GMV growth is certainly still attainable over the next 5 to 10 years. The issue of expanding the take rate could be tricky, but I do think a trend of stable to expanding take rate is a safe bet in the long term. Plus, Shopify's take rate is one of the smallest compared to different internet businesses across industries, whether it's Etsy, Airbnb, or Uber. That gives me conviction that an upside surprise to the 15% growth rate is also possible. The risk here is there are lots of assumptions made about the future to arrive at a reasonably valued business rather than a cheap one. And the real risk to this thesis is that future margins and attach rate are not certain at all.

Shopify has 2 business models. The first is the subscription merchants pay Shopify to use its software offerings. That business has terrific margins (80% gross margins in the latest quarter). Its growth is basically a function of the number of subscribers and the subscription price they pay. The second business is payments. That business probably has more spectacular growth prospects given its transaction-based nature. But also because it has 4 levers for growth: the number of merchants using Shopify, the growth in GMV, the penetration rate of Shopify payments in processing the total GMV, and the growth in the cut Shopify takes. We've established earlier in the article that Shopify can continue to grow its GMV at a mid-double digits rate in the medium term. As of the latest quarter, Shopify payments processed some 60% of total GMV, leaving further room for penetration growth. While that's encouraging, the payments business has significant margin challenges. The first is that competition in payments is quite severe and based on cost. In the latest quarter, Shopify took in, at most, 3.9% of all the payments it processed as revenue (this is making the simplistic assumption that all merchant revenue was basically payments, which isn't true). It's hard to see if Shopify would be able to continue taking that percentage given all the competition in the space. Management touts how it has one of the best payment buttons in commerce and how it is the highest in terms of conversion. That could be true, but I do feel the intensity of the competition could put a cap on the take-rate Shopify can charge its customers.

The second problem is Shopify itself has to pay processing and transaction fees to credit card companies like Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). 2023 saw Visa take 2% of the global payments volume it processed. The take rate of credit card companies is a good approximation of what Shopify will have to pay in COGS for its payments segment. Combining the two challenges together highlights that the merchants solutions segment will probably struggle to reach gross margins of 50%, let alone exceed them.

It's also unclear which of the two segments will grow faster going forward, making it difficult to estimate with any accuracy what the profits of the company will be going forward.

As long as Shopify payments keeps outgrowing subscription, the company's margins will face significant headwinds. It's also unclear whether Shopify payments can maintain its take rate, given the heavy competition in this area.

Having said that, I don't think these challenges mean Shopify could have negative growth in GAAP operating income by any means. But it could mean that, if our base assumption is GMV could double in six years, investors should be cognizant of the likelihood that GAAP operating income would need more time to double from its 2024 level.

All in all, there is enough conservatism in all these assumptions to assume Shopify is still fairly valued. In fact, navigating just one of its two challenges in payments could have explosive outcomes for take rate and as a result, profitability.

I Rate Shopify A Buy

There is a lot streaming could teach investors about the state of e-commerce. The most important lesson is probably that, like all DTC businesses, acquiring customers and managing their churn are the most important features. Shopify's offering doesn't help its merchants on those two fronts, and so is unlikely to emerge a big winner in the space. Luckily for the company, however, it's well-positioned in the B2B segment of e-commerce. Investors and regular people think of e-commerce essentially as individual consumers buying everyday products. But we are probably heading for a world where huge companies like Boeing or Nvidia are buying their parts and equipment online using self-serve platforms. That shift is already happening, but when it fully matures, Shopify is likely a big player in the field. Shopify's advantage is that B2B e-commerce is more about digitalization, where the company truly shines, rather than managing DTC relationships. Shopify also has relationships with millions of merchants, a big chunk of which are B2B buyers themselves. The latter, though early, could end up being a first mover advantage, especially since management highlighted the importance of B2B to their strategy. The biggest risks for Shopify involve competition and margins of its payments segment, compounding those risks is that the stock is currently richly valued by traditional metrics if those growth prospects don't materialize.