Most U.S. Equity Sectors Are Up This Year - With 2 Exceptions

Summary

  • The US stock market's strong year-to-date gain so far in 2024 has enjoyed wide support among equity sectors.
  • XLRE holds commercial REITs, which have struggled since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in early 2022.
  • Contrarians argue that REITs are an intriguing value play. XLRE's 3.51% trailing 12-month yield, according to Morningstar.com, is a factor.

The US stock market's strong year-to-date gain so far in 2024 has enjoyed wide support among equity sectors. The two glaring downside exceptions: consumer discretionary and real estate shares, based on a set of ETFs through Monday's close (June 10).

