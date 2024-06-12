Olemedia

ALB's Prospects Remain Impacted, As Lithium Demand Wanes

We previously covered Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) in March 2024 with a Hold rating, discussing the company's uncertain prospects ahead, as EV and energy storage demand waned, borrowing costs rose, and the macroeconomic outlook remained uncertain in the intermediate term.

While we had been optimistic about lithium's long-term prospects, it was apparent that there might be more near-term pain, with the supply glut persisting and spot prices unsustainable for miners.

ALB's FY2024 Guidance

ALB

Since then, ALB has further retraced by -17.9% well underperforming the wider market at +4.2%, highlighting the uncertain prospects of commodity miners, attributed to their relationship with volatile spot prices.

The same impact has already been observed in its top/ bottom-line results in FQ1'24 earnings call at $1.36B (-42.1% QoQ/ -47.2% YoY) and $291.2M (NA due to multiple adjustments/ -83.4% YoY), with a wide range of potential outcomes for FY2024 results depending on the lithium spot prices.

With Energy Storage comprising 58.8% and 67.9% of ALB's top/ bottom-line performance, respectively, it is undeniable that things may remain underwhelming ahead, as lithium spot prices fall by -82% to $14.016 per kg since the November 2022 peak of over $80s per kg.

Much of the headwind is attributed to slowing EV adoption as the first wave ends and the Fed interest rate hikes, triggering elevated borrowing costs for new vehicles at 7.3% as of May 2024, compared to the normalized 5.4% in December 2019.

With the EV charging infrastructure yet to be widely available, more consumers have turned to hybrid/ PHEV vehicles as a way to bridge the gap between ICE and EVs. However, hybrids typically only use 22 kWh batteries compared to the average Tesla model 3 (TSLA) at 57.5 kWh, implying a reduced demand in volume for lithium.

At the same time, the residential market is still extremely tight as more homeowners hold on to their existing properties for longer, as the US 30Y mortgages rise to 6.99% at the time of writing compared to the "magic mortgage rate of 5.5%."

This has partly contributed to the impacted residential solar/ power wall installations, along with the NEM 3.0 (change in utility payout for solar and battery pack installation) and the resultant longer payback period of 6.5 years, compared to the previous NEM 2.0 at 4.6 years.

As a result of these developments, we can understand why lithium prices have fallen drastically as it has, with ALB's prospects similarly affected thus far.

Global Battery End Market In 2023

Market.US

In the near-term, we believe that readers may monitor the new possibilities for battery pack applications in the data center, utility energy storage, and heavy machinery/ bus EVs sectors, with these likely to bridge the gap in the near-term.

Even so, it is unlikely that these will be able to entirely replace the demand loss observed in the automotive market, with it comprising 29.5% of the global demand in 2023.

Demand recovery is likely to be prolonged as well, with inflation still elevated and the Fed's pivot uncertain, implying that borrowing costs and consumer inertia are likely to remain headwinds, triggering slower EV/ battery capacity ramp ups from manufacturers.

These developments point to the unlikelihood of hyper-pandemic events repeating themselves, attributed to the immense global cash relief and the extremely low Federal Funds Rate of between 0% to 0.25% then, partly contributing to the EV boom then.

This is also why we believe that ALB's impacted prospects are likely to be prolonged despite the ongoing "productivity and restructuring cost saving" efforts, until the macroeconomy normalizes over the next few years.

ALB's Capacity Ramp Up

ALB

On the one hand, it is apparent that ALB has already missed the previous boom, attributed to the two years time lag from lithium conversion across construction, commissioning/ qualification, and production ramp.

The same has already been observed in the miner's Capacity projections in Q4'20, with the Wave 3 projects originally expected to come online within three to five years - only materializing by H2'24.

Given the relatively long project timelines and currently low spot prices, it is unsurprising that ALB has already guided "lower capex in 2025 assuming that prices stay low," with these efforts likely to trigger lower production levels to manage supply and operational costs.

While the management guides approximately $1B in minimum capex maintenance, effectively being bottom-line accretive, we are naturally concerned about its near-term execution.

Lithium Futures Contract

TradingView

Based on the lithium futures contracts of between $13.63 and $15.83 through June 2025, compared to the heights of $80s observed during the pandemic, we maintain our conclusion that the lithium commodity market is unlikely to outperform in the near term.

ALB Appears To Be Expensive Compared To Its Peers

ALB's Valuations

Seeking Alpha

And it is for this reason that we believe that ALB appears to be rather expensive at FWD EV/ EBITDA of 13.43x, compared to SQM at 7.03x and the sector median of 8.52x.

This is especially since ALB is only expected to generate a top/ bottom-line growth at a CAGR of -4.3%/ -12.6% through FY2026, compared to SQM at -0.8%/ -3.9%, respectively, offering interested investors with a minimal margin of safety.

At the same time, ALB only reports $97.95M in cash from operation (+199.7% QoQ/ -86.4% YoY), worsened by the relatively higher capital expenditures of $579.32M (-15.3% QoQ/ +39.3% YoY), implying negative Free Cash Flow generation in FQ1'24. This builds upon the trend observed over the LTM at negative FCF of -$1.61B (-265.9% sequentially).

With the management having to embark on a $2.3B convertible preferred stock offering to fortify the balance sheet (and likely also funding its annualized dividends payouts of $188M), we are concerned indeed, especially due to the uncertain near-term prospects.

This is since ALB's net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio has deteriorated to 0.9x in FQ1'24, compared to 0.4x reported a year ago. This is compared to SQM's LTM FCF generation of -$439.76M (-130.4% sequentially) and debt leverage of 0.9x.

Lastly, while Chile only comprises 29.4% of ALB's lithium production volume with the contract renewal still very far away in 2043, there remain risks ahead as the Chilean government looks to embark on a new public-private model, assuming that contract renewal does not occur.

With Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A's (SQM) contract already up by 2030, interested readers may want to pay attention to how that particular situation develops, since it may eventually be an example to ALB's negotiation process in 2043.

So, Is ALB Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

ALB 5Y Stock Price

TradingView

For now, ALB has continued to trade sideways since October 2023, between the established support level of $110s and the resistance levels of $130s.

On the one hand, the miner is set to record higher lithium output of up to 192 kt LCE (+20% YoY), with it to contribute incrementally to its top/ bottom lines.

On the other hand, given its relatively expensive valuations compared to its peers, we believe that ALB's near-term investment thesis may be tied to its potential as a trading vehicle between the established trading pattern. This is especially given the relatively low forward dividend yield of 1.39%, compared to the US Treasury Yields of between 4.46% and 5.35%.

At the same time, we believe that there is an opportunity cost when buying ALB at current levels, due to the uncertain market developments surrounding the commodity.

Investors may be better off at looking at other stocks which offer improved opportunities, such as dividend stocks offering rich yields and/ or tech/ SaaS stocks offering high appreciation prospects.

Moving forward, we will be looking closely at the development surrounding the automotive and renewable energy sectors along with the lithium futures contracts, as discussed above, to justify whether ALB may be downgraded or upgraded in the future.

However, unlike SQM, ALB does not pay variable dividends tied to Free Cash Flow generation, implying that most of its investment thesis will be attributed to capital appreciation as how the stock has rallied to the peak of $307 in November 2022, similar to the peak lithium prices of $80s then.

With lithium miners likely to face more headwinds than tailwinds in the near-term, we are unlikely to see the stock record a similar rally as it has during the hyper-pandemic period.