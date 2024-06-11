Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

Early in the year I called shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) still challenged, although minor green shoots were on the arrival. These green shoots are now arriving here, in word, more so than the current numbers. The sequential improvements should provide comfort in the turnaround story and derisk the downside, although much more work remains to be done.

While I am growing more upbeat on United Natural Foods, I fail to have confidence to initiate a position here, as we have seen many disappointments in the past. Currently, the company is still far from being out of the woods, although I am very keen to watch the story unfold from here.

A Growth Darling Became A Problem Child

In the decade of the 2010s, United Natural Foods was a real darling among investors, as solid growth was accompanied by numerous bolt-on acquisitions, making it a favorite with investors.

In fact, shares peaked around the $80 mark back in 2018 already. At the time of this peak, the company generated $10 billion in sales from the distribution of healthier and organic foods, but this is a slim margin business after all, with EBITDA margins reported at 3% and change at the time.

All this changed when the company acquired SuperValu in a $3 billion deal that year, adding $15 billion in sales and $400 million in EBITDA to the business, creating a pro forma powerhouse with $25 billion in sales, $700 million in EBITDA, with synergies set to drive the latter number to $900 million. A solid integration and realization of synergies were badly needed, given a huge net debt load of $3.3 billion.

Amidst margin pressure, shares fell to just $5 per share in 2020 pre-pandemic, with the pandemic and the subsequent hoarding effect providing a lifeline to the business, with shares hitting a high around $50 per share in 2021. This was more or less seen in the results, as revenues came in at $27 billion in 2021, with EBITDA reported at $770 million. Revenues rose to $28.9 billion in 2022, with EBITDA reported at $829 million, as earnings came in close to $5 per share. Despite these great operating conditions, EBITDA numbers were coming in below the numbers promised at the time of the SuperValu deal.

Originally, the company guided for 2023 sales to rise further to $30 million, with EBITDA seen around $865 million, which made that $2.1 billion in net debt would translate into a leverage ratio in the mid-2s. Problematic was that the company missed this guidance by a mile as inflationary pressures reversed during the year, and in September 2023, the company posted full-year EBITDA at just $640 million, with adjusted earnings posted at $2 and change.

While the company guided for fiscal 2024 sales to be up modestly to $31.2 billion, EBITDA was seen around $500 million, plus or minus fifty million, indicating continued margin pressure. So 6 years post the acquisition of SuperValu, leverage ratios have only risen to about 5 times, with no real earnings seen, creating a very uncertain situation.

A Modest Recovery

In December, United Natural Foods posted a mere 0.3% increase in first quarter sales to $7.6 billion, amidst a poor revenue composition, with EBITDA imploding to $117 million, although that the company reiterated the full-year guidance, while there was quite some executive turnover. Moreover, interest rates fell during the fall, providing a lift to the shares.

After all, a $15 stock in January represented a market value of $900 million with 59 million shares outstanding, as the company now actually operated with $2.3 billion in net debt. Given that some stability was in sight, I was growing more upbeat, but was unwilling to commit to the shares.

The spring has been quite tough as shares fell to $8 and change in May, although that shares have rebounded to the $15 mark in June, following the release of the third quarter results.

In March, United Natural Foods posted a 0.5% fall in second quarter sales to $7.8 billion, with EBITDA reported at $128 million, still creating a tough outlook. In fact, the company trimmed the full year sales guidance to a midpoint of $30.75 billion, although that it maintained the EBITDA guidance.

By April, the company priced a $500 million 7-year loan at SOFR + 475 basis points, although priced under par at 98, suggesting that while debt is still accessible, it does not come cheap.

In June, the company reported a 0.1% decline in third quarter sales to $7.5 billion, with EBITDA posted at $130 million. Given this somewhat better EBITDA number, the company now sees this metric come in at $505 million this year, with adjusted earnings for the year seen at break-even. This implies that fourth quarter EBITDA is seen at $130 million as well, roughly at par compared to the third quarter, all while net debt is reported at $2.1 billion.

Why So Positive?

Since May, shares of United Natural Foods have essentially doubled, yet a current near $900 million equity valuation is still just a fraction of the enterprise valuation herein fact, about 30%. Given the many disappointments, investors are cheerful on the back of a minimal EBITDA guidance hike, although the $5 million, or 1% hike, is more a sign of the time, rather than an actual improvement.

Some initial glimpse into 2025 is likely the reason why investors are upbeat, as the company indicated that it expects continues strengthening of operational and financial performance. In fact, the capital structure is expected to improve as well, with none of these statements being quantified. The only quantification for 2025 is the statement that free cash flow is expected to approach $100 million next year, although it is aided by a sizable anticipated reduction in capital spending.

With further costs savings anticipated in 2025 and the term loan being extended into 2031, all this creates a more upbeat picture here. While these comments are upbeat, I fear that much of the free cash flow improvement in 2025 is likely driven by lower capital spending, although that the travel of direction is upbeat.

Amidst all this, safety is improving, but I am not yet willing to commit here, even as these might really be the early innings of a turnaround. However, United Natural Foods, Inc. investors have been burned here often in the past.