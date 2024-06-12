2 Bargain +8% Yields For A Defensive Retirement

silvestra

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities.

As a Do-It-Yourself investor, it is likely that you hold certain investments for a while and sell them to redeploy your proceeds into better opportunities. No matter how firmly you consider yourself a long-term investor, from time to time, you have certainly traded in and out of your holdings to seize bargains. But certain holdings make it to your portfolio and never leave. These are probably ones you picked up at dirt-cheap prices during a bear market or some irrational sell-off. Or those where you were an early investor in a growing business, or perhaps one that you have in-depth knowledge about their business model and believe in their mission and vision. But in general, to hold something for the foreseeable future (or forever), the investment must satisfy a few criteria:

Economic Resilience: The business (or security) must focus on providing services that are resilient to economic downturns. No matter how bad the economy is, people will still consume and pay for utilities. Similarly, consumer staples and healthcare businesses often maintain their performance during recessions, as they provide essential goods and services. Reasonable Valuations: It is great to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, but buying at discounted valuations always improves your margin of safety. This is especially true when the business owns and operates tangible assets. Overpaying for assets often leads to reduced total returns over the long term. For diversified funds, look for the relative valuation of the sector in focus, and examine the price of the fund relative to its NAV (Net Asset Value). Buying discounted provides an additional margin of safety. Stable Cash Flows: Companies with robust business models and predictably recurring cash flows make terrific long-term investments. Cash flow stability protects shareholder dividends through tough economic conditions. Competitive Strength: Companies that can easily keep competition at bay are better positioned to deliver long-term value to shareholders. Competitive strength is easily protected in industries like REITs, pipelines, utilities, and telecommunications due to significant investments in establishing mission-critical assets or regulatory frameworks, providing revenue stability and pricing power to combat inflationary pressures.

We will now discuss two diversified funds representing industries that meet several of the above criteria, making them suitable for our long-term investment needs.

Pick #1: RNP – Yield 8.1%

In a euphoric market, there are two asset classes that are trading at deeply discounted valuations: REITs and fixed-income. Thanks to a two-year run of rising interest rates, these income-oriented investments are cheap, but we don’t expect this to be the case for long, with likely rate cuts on the horizon. Despite market perceptions, both these asset classes continue to have robust fundamentals, and are delivering what investors expect from them.

As of Q1 2024, REITs continue to have strong balance sheets, and remain well-positioned for the rates to remain higher for longer. On average, REIT leverage ratios were low, with a weighted average term to maturity of ~6.4 years and a weighted average interest rate on total debt of 4.1%.

Most importantly, the average occupancy for all equity REITs was 93.2, with levels particularly strong for all traditional REIT sectors (except for office properties).

Fixed-income investments, particularly preferreds, continue to pay the stated dividends to shareholders despite volatility in their prices. The ICE Preferred Security Index continues to sport yields significantly above the ten-year average.

Data by YCharts

We note that fixed income performs well after tightening cycles end, and buyers at current prices are well-positioned for excellent total returns.

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) provides us the best of both worlds with its 52/48 allocation to REIT equity and non-REIT preferred securities.

Author's Calculations

RNP is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) with its assets diversified across 291 positions. The CEF’s top holdings are some of the best-managed REITs in corporate America. Source.

RNP Fact Sheet

Within the REIT segment, RNP’s top allocations are telecom towers, data centers, healthcare, and industrial properties. Notably, the CEF maintains negligible exposure to office REITs

91% of the preferred section of RNP is composed of banking, insurance, utility, and pipeline preferreds.

RNP operates with a 32% leverage to boost total returns from its holdings. The fund’s total leverage comes at a 2.4% weighted average cost of financing, with 81% of it carrying fixed interest rates. This debt composition positions the CEF well to deleverage and refinance on better terms.

RNP has been existing since 2003, delivering steady income to shareholders for over twenty years. The CEF’s monthly $0.136/share distribution calculates to a healthy 8.1% yield. YTD 2024, 100% of RNP’s distributions were from its Net Investment Income.

RNP provides a healthy blend of two income-rich asset classes well-positioned to soar with interest rate cuts. We can sit back and collect our monthly paychecks to watch the drama between the Federal Reserve, its battle with inflation, and the upcoming elections.

Pick #2: UTF – Yield 7.9%

NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) predicts 2024 to be one of the hottest summers on record. In a new summer forecast map released by the agency, nearly the entire nation is enshrouded in red or orange, implying warmer-than-average temperatures for June, July, and August.

Complementing this weather-related tailwind is the boom in artificial intelligence technology. The capital infusion for this is going to extend beyond semiconductor and software stocks. Those data centers are built with power-hungry equipment, including sophisticated cooling systems and solutions.

Given the opportunities in electric utilities, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the actively managed Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) (an infrastructure-focused CEF) maintains an increased allocation to utilities (electric and gas distribution), representing almost 41% of the assets. UTF’s top holdings are some of the major energy companies in the United States. Source.

UTF Fact Sheet

The CEF maintains an 82% allocation to common stock and 18% to preferred and other fixed-income instruments. It operates with 30% leverage and a 2.3% weighted average cost of financing. Notably, 85% of the borrowing carries fixed interest rates at an enviable 1.6% for a weighted average term of 2.26 years. This is adequate time for the fund to optimize leverage and refinance on better terms.

UTF pays monthly distributions of $0.1550/share, reflecting a 7.9% annualized yield. The fund’s distribution review over the years shows a healthy mix of Capital Gains, Net Investment Income, and Return of Capital, indicating sustainability and tax efficiency.

If $10,000 had been invested in UTF during the CEF’s inception in 2004 (with no distributions reinvested), it would have generated $869 in average annual income, for a total of $16,839. Source.

Portfolio Visualizer

In such an investment, the equity ownership in UTF remains unchanged and is well-positioned to continue delivering excellent income for years ahead. Today, the fund is available at a slight discount to par, presenting a good opportunity to be a buyer.

Those air conditioners will be running full blast in several homes this summer, and utility companies will be big beneficiaries of increased electricity demand. These companies also have regulatory support to raise prices to customers to maintain profitability. UTF presents a solid vehicle to invest in this defensive and essential industry while filling our pockets with recurring monthly income.

Conclusion

As a DIY investor, it is essential to focus on the fundamentals of your investments to evaluate if your holdings demonstrate resilience through economic volatility and are part of industries that can maintain profitability and grow through recessions. If you fund such investments at discounts to their intrinsic value, they make an excellent case to hold long-term.

Our Investing Group likes to buy discounted yet fundamentally sound securities that pay us regularly. Our model portfolio is highly diversified across +45 holdings to protect and organically grow our income stream. While Wall Street continues worrying about recessions and interest rates, we maintain a laser focus on generating current income. This allows us to have abundant cash flows for reinvesting in the event of a market sell-off, but we don't hold back from investing, fearing one.

RNP and UTF are two such monthly paying investments that form the basis of our Income Method. By selecting companies (or their fixed-income securities) that operate in economically defensive sectors such as utilities, healthcare, REITs, and consumer staples, we benefit from inelastic demand and stable cash flows to ensure our income is less susceptible to economic downturns. This is the essence of income investing.