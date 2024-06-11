BalkansCat

With the market continuing to hover near all-time highs, I’m being selective about the positions I’m entering and holding now - as I do believe we’ll see a medium-sized correction sometime before the end of this year.

That being said, Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) remains a staple in my portfolio and a long-term hold despite elevated valuations. The European shoemaker has continued to demonstrate its current ability to grow at scale while also chipping away at longer-term initiatives, including deeper DTC penetration and gaining market share in Asia.

Year to date, shares of Birkenstock have lifted ~20%, slightly outpacing the broader market. Gains picked up steam after the company’s latest Q2 earnings release - yet in spite of strong price performance already, I think there’s more upside left to go.

I last wrote a bullish note on Birkenstock in March, when the stock was still trading closer to $47 per share. Now, even after a ~25% rally from those levels, I’m reiterating my buy rating on Birkenstock, and I am encouraging investors to keep investing into the rally.

The company’s fantastic growth results and guidance boost are one of the core catalysts that have held me firm to my Birkenstock position. The company boosted its full-year outlook to 20% y/y constant currency growth, a two-point bump versus a prior outlook of 17-18% growth. The company also accordingly raised its nominal adjusted EBITDA targets, while holding margins constant.

Birkenstock outlook (Birkenstock Q2 earnings deck)

The guidance boost is a demonstration of how this company, though hundreds of years old, had continued to keep its product lineup fresh and continue catering to new customers. As a reminder for investors who are newer to this stock, here’s my long-term bull case for Birkenstock:

Incredible growth trajectory, especially in Asia (currently just over 10% of total revenue). Despite having been in existence since 1774, Birkenstock has recently entered into a multi-year growth trajectory above 20% y/y. It has a wide array of both shoes and sandals for men, women, and kids, giving it a broad global TAM. In addition, relatively low penetration in high-growth Asian markets gives it an important focus driver for growth in the near term. Asia is growing at a >40% y/y clip, far outpacing the broader company.

Despite having been in existence since 1774, Birkenstock has recently entered into a multi-year growth trajectory above 20% y/y. It has a wide array of both shoes and sandals for men, women, and kids, giving it a broad global TAM. In addition, relatively low penetration in high-growth Asian markets gives it an important focus driver for growth in the near term. Asia is growing at a >40% y/y clip, far outpacing the broader company. Broad product portfolio. Birkenstock makes sandals, shoes, and accessories; across men's, women's, and kids. It also has products across the spectrum of price points.

Birkenstock makes sandals, shoes, and accessories; across men's, women's, and kids. It also has products across the spectrum of price points. Cross-sell. The company notes that the average U.S. consumer who is a Birkenstock customer owns 3.6 pairs of Birkenstocks, demonstrating incredible brand engagement and loyalty.

The company notes that the average U.S. consumer who is a Birkenstock customer owns 3.6 pairs of Birkenstocks, demonstrating incredible brand engagement and loyalty. Efficient marketing. Management also notes that the majority of new Birkenstock customers come in via word of mouth and other unpaid channels.

Management also notes that the majority of new Birkenstock customers come in via word of mouth and other unpaid channels. Stellar margin profile. Birkenstock boasts a gross margin profile in the low 60s, which makes this shoemaker closer to a tech stock than its peers in retail and consumer goods. The combination of a very high gross margin plus double-digit revenue growth gives Birkenstock an extended runway for incredible profit growth in the near to mid-term timeframe, especially as the company uses its IPO proceeds to expand its store footprint and grow more in under-penetrated regions like China.

Stay long here and keep riding the upward momentum.

Q2 recap

Let’s now go through Birkenstock’s latest quarterly results in greater detail. The fiscal Q2 (March quarter) earnings summary is shown below:

Birkenstock Q2 results (Birkenstock Q2 earnings deck)

Birkenstock’s revenue grew 22% y/y to €481 million, not decelerating at all from Q1’s revenue growth pace. In fact, constant currency growth of 23% was one point stronger.

A couple of points are worth noting. Q2 tends to be one of the largest quarters for Birkenstock as it includes selling in to resellers to support the peak Spring/Summer season sales. But it’s not just strong inventory loading that is driving the quarter’s results. The company noted that in Europe, it’s receiving strong partner sell through data (units sold from resellers and to end customers), with >20% sell through growth and more than >50% at some key partners that the company is looking to expand. Note as well that in Asia, the company’s smallest and fastest growing region, revenue grew at a 41% y/y clip.

Note as well that DTC revenue grew 32% y/y, outpacing the broader company and continuing to furnish the company with a tailwind to gross margins. Further context on DTC performance from CEO Oliver Reichert’s remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

The strength of the Birkenstock brands is evidenced by continued full-price realization of over 90% at key distribution partners in our DTC business. Our DTC channel was once again our fastest-growing channel in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 with 32% growth against the same period last year. We opened six new owned retail stores, bringing the total to 57. Our digital business also continues to perform very well, increasing 29% from the prior-year quarter. Members of our fast-growing membership program are highly engaged and most apt to expand their purchase of our brand, spending more per transaction than non-members. Growing the membership base of loyal fans through priority access to new products and limited additions is proving successful and remains a key focus for us in fiscal year 2024.”

And from a product standpoint, the company noted that closed-toe shoes (in particular, clogs) performed well, now representing 25% of the overall sales mix - up from 16% in the year-ago period.

Now, do note that there were a number of headwinds from a profitability standpoint. Gross margins in the quarter clocked in at 56.3%, which was down 320bps y/y. Note, however, that the majority of this decline is due to the planned manufacturing capacity expansion that the company has already cited, as it prepares to grow further. It also provided a one-time inflation bonus to employees, including those at manufacturing plants (reported in gross margin).

Adjusted EBITDA margins also fell 470bps y/y to 33.7%, but grew 7% on a nominal basis:

Birkenstock adjusted EBITDA (Birkenstock Q2 earnings deck)

The margin shrinkage was the only main point of concern with the quarter, as the company attributed only 220bps of downside from the manufacturing capacity expansion. The remainder of the margin drop was bona fide greater cost burden, including from expanding the company’s retail store footprint. Though the company attributes some impact of one-time inflation bonuses, we can never truly ascertain if one-times really won’t recur, especially as employees level-set their expectations to new highs amid inflation.

Key takeaways

Birkenstock has shown unprecedented growth momentum for such an old, heritage company. Its growth initiatives in DTC and product line expansions into closed-toe shoes give Birkenstock a long runway for further appreciation. There are risks, of course: growth in Asia may decelerate, especially with a continued tough macro climate in China. There is also no shortage of competitors in the footwear space, and while Birkenstock's designs are classic, it'd be a stretch to say that the company is truly innovative in its product scope.

This being said, I believe Birkenstock has more tailwinds than risks at its back. Stay long here.