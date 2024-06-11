Chiradech/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

I initiated coverage of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock in December 2022 with a "Strong Buy" rating when the share price was $83.35. Since then, the stock price rose by ~212% before I downgraded SMCI to "Hold" in mid-June 2023. Now I see that I lowered my rating too early: I suggested reducing exposure to Super Micro because back then the stock had reached a valuation level more in line with its peers (whereas previously it had been significantly undervalued). In addition, my financial valuation model showed that Super Micro Computer no longer had a margin of safety at that valuation.

My last article from March on SMCI was bullish because I noticed that the growth potential of the stock got bigger: Wall Street analysts started to underestimate the true EPS growth potential beyond FY2024 at that time, so I argued that the stock was undervalued by ~29% (based on a DCF model), despite appearing overbought from a technical analysis standpoint. As it turned out, the technicals were more predictive than the fundamentals, and the stock has since fallen 30% while the rest of the market has risen.

Today, I believe that SMCI's recent underperformance should abate because Super Micro has all the ingredients for growth and remains fundamentally undervalued even against a backdrop of more pessimistic inputs compared to those I used in my previous valuation model.

Why Do I Think So?

In case you don't know about Super Micro, it's a company that offers high-performance server and storage solutions for computational-intensive workloads. So they offer a wide range of options in markets like Edge/5G, data centers, public/private cloud, and artificial intelligence. As a result, the company obviously hit the headlines more and more frequently following the hype surrounding AI and attracted a great deal of attention in the IT world. But SMCI had fundamental reasons for that as a) its sales and EPS were indeed expanding quite rapidly and b) the stock was unknown, so it had no premium to its valuation - hence the growth of almost 2,000% over the past 3 years as more and more people began to count the potential positive impact from AI.

The financial strengths turned out to be long-lasting. For fiscal 3Q FY2024 (calendar 1Q), Super Micro reported impressive revenue growth, posting $3.85 billion (+200% increase YoY and +8% QoQ). Despite that, revenue fell short of the $3.90 billion consensus estimate by $50 million but remained within management's guidance range of $3.70-$4.1 billion.

SMCI's profitability metrics showed mixed results. The non-GAAP gross margin for 3Q FY2024 was 15.9%, a slight improvement from 15.5% in the last quarter but lower than the 17.7% reported a year earlier. Non-GAAP operating margin was 11.2%, nearly flat from 11.3% in 2Q FY2024 but significantly higher than the 8.7% in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was incomparably higher than in any year during the last decade. I think all this suggests that even though there has been some compression in SMCI's gross margins compared to the previous year, Super Micro has managed to maintain its operational efficiency.

The company's business model shows that sales growth is closely linked to a corresponding increase in COGS. So if we add seasonality to that "symmetry", the predictability of gross margins starts to suffer. However, the growth in sales clearly exceeds the growth in operating costs (OPEX).

So in contrast to gross profit, which can be more susceptible to fluctuation, EBIT looks stable. This helps to drive growth in bottom-line earnings: 3Q FY2024 Non-GAAP EPS stood out at $6.65, marking a 279% YoY increase, exceeding both the upper end of management's guidance range of $5.20-$6.01 and the consensus estimate ($5.52):

I believe that the fact that Super Micro didn't exceed market expectations in terms of sales in the last quarter has contributed to the correction of recent weeks. This is particularly striking when compared to the performance of Nvidia (NVDA) stock, which continues to break every conceivable record.

However, it's important to note here that this doesn't indicate stagnation in the company's business. The recent decline in gross margin appears to be part of a seasonal cycle, and SMCI continues to work on increasing its operational efficiency. As we can see, Super Micro has managed to increase its EPS by almost a factor of 3 (year-on-year) as demand for its server and computing solutions expands rapidly, and the company has no need to boost OPEX to meet that demand. So I think SMCI's growth prospects remain intact, particularly in terms of operating margin expansion - it has a great operating leverage (i.e. the degree to which a firm can increase operating income by increasing revenue). Nevertheless, the market continues to underestimate the company, perhaps because it fails to see its potential and sets expectations unrealistically low.

I believe SMCI stock remains undervalued today, even when factoring in relatively modest future revenue growth rates and expansion in EBIT margins. To illustrate this point, let's model everything out. First off, I'll consider the consensus revenue forecast for the next 5 years as the most likely one. These forecasts have been raised 12 times over the past 3 months, but in my opinion, Wall Street is still underestimating the company's revenue growth potential, given its current growth rate and the continued demand for its servers over the longer term. Why do I think demand should be sustained? As data centers struggle with increasing power and cooling demands, Super Micro's expertise in liquid-cooled systems positions it well in the end market.

As we know, Super Micro's liquid cooling solutions can handle 100 kW per data center rack, reducing ownership costs and enabling denser AI and HPC computing. Apparently, this is the reason why NVDA prefers SMCI's offerings over all others. Also, as another Seeking Alpha analyst, Tangerine Tan Capital, has already discussed, SMCI's competitive advantage lies in its ability to be first to market, i.e., "they are faster than the competition and offer more customization options." And although my colleagues (Tangerine Tan Capital) doubted that SMCI's moat is sustainable, the recent past shows that amidst the growing hype around AI and GPUs, the company is managing to not only defend that moat but also expand it.

Yes, currently SMCI still has a smaller market share compared to HP (HPE) and Dell (DELL), but given its impressive revenue expansion and competitive edge, it has the potential to increase its market share significantly (potentially justifying a valuation premium compared to the above-mentioned two companies). Bank of America expects Super Micro's share of the dedicated AI server market to increase from 10% to 17% within the next three years, while the overall market will grow by 150% - all this only confirms my conviction.

Assuming Wall Street's current revenue projections are accurate - I'm not putting a premium on those projections, although I believe they're still modest - I estimate that the company has a good chance of achieving an operating margin of 13%, which is high relative to its historical performance, but justified given the operating leverage I mentioned earlier. This leverage means that sales growth exceeds operating cost growth, resulting in higher net income growth than sales growth. I also expect Super Micro to increase its EBIT margin to 16% by FY2028, an increase of 300 basis points over 4 years. Assuming a historically normal depreciation-to-sales ratio, I also forecast that the company will spend ~1.5% of sales on CAPEX over the next 3 years, falling to 1% thereafter. Taking all these factors into account, I have got the following result:

In February 2024, Super Micro issued convertible bonds with a zero coupon rate, the first such issuance since 2022. However, I assume that if the company had issued traditional debt, the interest rate would be ~4.5%. This is the cost of debt I'll use in my DCF model today. Additionally, I assume a market risk premium of 5% and a risk-free rate of 4.29% - this gives me a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 10.4%, which is quite reasonable for a fast-growing company like SMCI, in my view.

Calculating the terminal value of a company is always the most difficult task for analysts, as it involves forecasting future multiples several years in advance. Currently, Super Micro Computer's free cash flow is negative. However, if we assume that the company maintains the growth rate described above while increasing its EBIT margin and market share, I believe it should trade at a premium compared to Dell and HP 5 years from now. Therefore, an EV/FCF multiple of 30x seems to be a reasonable assumption.

With this assumption, my DCF model shows that the SMCI stock is undervalued by slightly over 22% today.

Why is my predicted upside lower than 3 months ago when SMCI was trading much higher? The thing is that in my current model, I use a much more modest EV/FCF to calculate the terminal value of the company. I'm using a lower multiple to calculate the terminal value of the company today because I want to take a more conservative and reasonable approach - anything to avoid bias in my calculations. I realize that my previous model with a 37.5x multiple may have been overly optimistic about what the company could achieve in five years. By adopting a more cautious approach this time, I aim to avoid past mistakes (if there were any) and increase confidence in the results I obtain.

Risks To Consider

First of all, it's important to understand that SMCI operates in a cyclical industry. Therefore, my assumptions about maintaining or increasing operating profit margins may be overly optimistic. Even if Super Micro Computer eventually reaches an operating profit margin of 13-16%, this figure could later drop to 10% or even lower. It's actually uncertain to what level these margins might fall, or when such a decline might occur. Therefore, my operating model's inputs should be viewed in the context of the company's risk profile, which includes the inherent volatility of operating profit margins.

It's also important to understand that I'm assuming a premium in calculating the terminal value by FY2028. I intentionally use a multiplier that is about 70% higher than the average of SMCI's two peers (Dell and HP). This is because Super Micro is growing much faster than its competitors, which typically justifies a higher valuation premium. However, if the premium is lower, for example, if the EV/FCF multiple is not 30x but instead 25x or 20x, then we wouldn't observe any undervaluation in today's market cap.

The Verdict

Despite the above risk factors, I believe that SMCI's recent underperformance should abate as Super Micro has all the ingredients for growth and a further increase in EBIT margin. Although revenue has been slightly below estimates recently, SMCI has shown impressive growth and maintained operational efficiency - given its strong market position, I think Wall Street analysts are still underestimating the company's revenue growth potential. However, even at current revenue estimates and assuming continued margin expansion at an EV/FCF multiple of 30x through FY2028, SMCI's fair value is over 22% above the current market price.

If we speak in the language of technical analysis (the way I see it), we can interpret the current price action of the SMCI stock as a phase of consolidation (accumulation), similar to what we observed in the second half of last year. From August 2023 to January 2024, the stock went through a consolidation phase of more than 5 months before shooting up >250% in less than 2 months. Even though I do not expect a similar explosive growth after the current three-month accumulation phase, I believe that my forecast for the company's fair value will materialize within the next 12 months as the stock tests higher demand zones.

