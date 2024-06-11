TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Introduction

I've written two articles on SA about Canadian power transformer maker Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HPS.A:CA, OTCPK:HMDPF). The latest of them was in April 2024 when I said that there were signs that the power transformer shortage in the USA had started to ease.

Today, I want to talk about Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (TSX:HMM.A:CA) (OTCPK:HMFAF), which is a producer of industrial and electronic enclosures from which Hammond Power Solutions was spun out back in 2000. The share prices of both companies are performing well in 2024 so far, with Hammond Power Solutions up 34.8% year-to-date, while the market valuation of Hammond Manufacturing has grown by 22.1%. Yet, the market capitalization of the latter has slumped by 28.4% from its 52-week high, and the business and the company are now trading at below 4.6x EV/EBITDA. In my view, this creates a buying opportunity, and my rating on Hammond Manufacturing's stock is a speculative buy. Let's review.

Overview of the business and financials

Hammond Manufacturing was founded in 1917 as O.S. Hammond and Son and was initially focused on the production of radios, power amplifiers, and battery eliminators. During the 1950s and 1960s, the company pivoted to power transformers, racks, cabinets, and enclosures for the electrical and electronic industries due to the soaring demand for electrical products. Today, Hammond Manufacturing focuses on electrical enclosures, racks, cabinets, small electronic cases, outlet strips, and electronic transformers and is a 4th generation-family business with over 900 employees.

Hammond Manufacturing has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the USA, the UK, Taiwan, the Netherlands, and Australia, and North America comprises over 90% of its sales. The company is among the largest magnetics providers to the electrical OEM market in the region, and it also owns 40% of Taiwan-based RITEC Enclosures. The latter produces a line of small cases and also manages the sourcing of die-cast and plastic enclosures.

Only Hammond Manufacturing's 8,556,000 Class A shares are listed on the TSX. The company also has a total of 2,778,300 Class B shares which are all owned by Robert Frederick Hammond, who is the chairman of the company. Considering Class B shares have four votes per share versus one for the Class A shares, the Hammond family still has complete control of the business.

Looking at the historical financial performance of the company, we can see that the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for revenues since 2014 was 9.1% which I consider to be pretty decent. The business was barely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as revenues declined slightly in 2020 before soaring by 28.3% year-on-year in 2021. In addition, there appears to be significant economies of scale, as the operating income margin has almost tripled over the past decade to 12.1%. The gross, EBITDA, and net margins have also improved significantly over the past several years.

Turning our attention to the latest available financial results of Hammond Manufacturing, we can see that net sales decreased by 5.5% to C$59.1 million ($42.9 million) in Q1 2024 as demand in North America was soft. The operating margins were put under pressure by salary increases implemented during the quarter, but this was fully offset by a lower cost base. As a result, the gross margin improved to 36.9% while EBITDA rose to C$8.9 million ($6.5 million) from C$8.2 million ($6 million) a year earlier.

Looking at the balance sheet, net debt decreased by C$2.6 million ($1.9 million) compared to December to C$33.7 million ($24.5 million) as free cash flow for the quarter stood at C$2.9 million ($2.1 million) due to lower CAPEX. Trade and other receivables rose by C$4.7 million ($3.4 million) quarter on quarter and I expect this to reverse in Q2 or Q3 2024 as it appears that this could be a relatively challenging year for the business.

Future of the Company and Valuation

The outlook provided by Hammond Manufacturing for the remainder of 2024 is for continued but low growth, and I thus expect revenues to grow by low-single digit percentages for the full year. In my view, the gross margin could surpass 37% for 2024 while the EBITDA margin is likely to be around 14%. The company should release its Q2 2024 financial results in late July, and I expect them to be in line with the results for Q1. There could be a small boost to the bottom line from a strong US dollar as the company reports its results in Canadian dollars.

Looking at the valuation, I think Hammond Manufacturing looks undervalued based on traditional key historical financial multiples such as EV/EBITDA, and price to earnings. The EV/EBITDA ratio has rarely stayed below 5x over long periods of time during the past decade. The P/E ratio, in turn, is just below 6x, which seems low for a non-cyclical business with moderate revenue growth.

So, what can explain the low valuation? Well, I think there are three major factors. First, Hammond Manufacturing is currently trading above book value, which has rarely happened in the past 10 years. Second, this is an obscure company with a website that looks like it was made in the '80s, and there are no major institutional investors. While the latter can potentially create a value trap, this doesn't seem to be the case here as the share price has soared by over 69% in the past 12 months despite the recent slump. Third, Hammond Manufacturing doesn't repurchase shares and its dividend yield has always been in the low single digits. As of the time of writing, the company has a TTM dividend yield of just 1.2%.

Overall, I'm optimistic that the EV/EBITDA ratio could surpass 10x once again in the coming months.

Looking at the downside risks, I think that the major one is an economic slowdown in the USA or Canada, as this would dampen demand for the products of Hammond Manufacturing and revenues could decrease for the full year. In my view, geopolitical tensions and high interest rates could result in a slowdown of economic growth in the second half of 2024.

Investor takeaway

Hammond Manufacturing operates in a non-cyclical sector, and it has been recording decent revenue growth over the past several years. In my view, the Q1 2024 financial results were soft, but the remainder of the year is likely to be better, which should result in a low single-digit growth in revenues. I think the 28.4% slump of the Hammond Manufacturing share price from the 52-week high creates a buying opportunity, as the EV/EBITDA ratio has rarely remained below 10x in the past decade.

