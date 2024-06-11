American Assets Trust: Office Weakness Trumps Green Shoots In Mixed-Use

pastorscott/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) has marginally outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, with the shares delivering a mid-single-digit decline:

AAT vs VNQ in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

Looking ahead, I am neutral on the shares as the 8.3% market implied cap rate is not particularly enticing against the prospect of negative net operating income, or NOI, growth. Furthermore, the company is facing a busy refinancing schedule which will put a lid on near-term FFO growth, with the timing of development projects stabilization ultimately determining the future path of FFO. As things stand, I see no immediate turnaround in the key office market and prefer to stay on the sidelines.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. American Assets Trust is a diversified REIT with heavy exposure to the office sector which accounts for 50.1% of NOI, followed by retail with a 26.5% contribution, multifamily at 14.3%, and mixed-use at 9.1%:

Portfolio breakdown by sector (American Assets Trust June 2024 Investor Presentation)

From a geographic perspective, the REIT is heavily exposed to the West Coast, with Southern California the single largest market at 48.4% of NOI:

Portfolio breakdown by region (American Assets Trust June 2024 Investor Presentation)

Operational Overview

American Assets Trust delivered an FFO of $0.71/share in Q1 2024, up 7.6% Y/Y, driven by higher revenue growth which outpaced expense increases and a larger burden from higher rates.

NOI was 1.5% higher Y/Y, with increases in mixed-use and multifamily offsetting stagnation in Office and Retail. The strong mixed-use results (NOI +10.4% Y/Y) were largely due to higher room occupancy at the Waikiki Beach Walk - Embassy Suites hotel.

Occupancy developments were mixed, with only 86.4% of the office portfolio leased at the end of Q1 2024, down 1.7% Y/Y, offset by gains in occupancy for the rest of the portfolio. At the end of Q1 2024, the retail portfolio was 94.4% leased (+0.6% Y/Y), multifamily was at 92.8% (+1% Y/Y), and mixed-use retail at 95.4% (+0.4% Y/Y).

Updated 2024 Outlook

Despite a robust start to the year, American Assets Trust expects NOI to decline by 3.1% Y/Y in 2024, largely driven by 2.5% lower NOI in offices and bad debt reserves related to the office and retail sector:

NOI Outlook (American Assets Trust June 2024 Investor Presentation)

This will result in an FFO of about $2.29/share, down 4.6% Y/Y.

Debt position

American Assets Trust ended Q1 2024 with net debt of $1.6 billion, implying that net debt accounts for 49% of the company's enterprise value. The company is set to be very active on the refinancing front over the coming months, with some 25% of all debt expiring by February 2025. This will certainly increase the average cost of debt, which now stands at marginally above 4%. On a more positive note, 29% of debt is locked in at 3.38% until February 2031, which provides long-term funding stability:

Debt overview (American Assets Trust Q1 2024 Supplemental)

Market implied cap rate

I estimate American Assets Trust will generate a NOI of about $270 million in 2024, with the run-rate potentially marginally higher due to the abnormally large bad debt reserves in 2024. Against an enterprise value of $3.25 billion, it implies a market cap rate of about 8.3%, which isn't quite that attractive considering the negative NOI growth, even if we account for the $5.2 million one-off bad debt provisions.

General and administrative expenses, at $36 million in 2023, represent a 1.1% management burden on the market cap rate outlined above, which is quite high.

Future developments

As of Q1 2024, the company has finished construction of a third office tower, La Jolla Commons III, in a plot in San Diego where two other office buildings, La Jolla Commons I & II, are located. The timing of the development, with the nationwide slump in office occupancy, and the quite low stabilized yield - 6.5-7.5%, does not make much sense in my opinion. Alas, it is too late to stop the project, as some 69% of the $175 million total investment has already been made. On a positive note, once complete and stabilized (which in the current market may take more than usual), the building will boost NOI. As noted on the conference call, the REIT has already signed its first lease for La Jolla Commons III.

Another project nearing completion is One Beach Street, an old San Francisco office building redevelopment which is also set to yield a stabilized 6.5-7.5%:

Development projects (American Assets Trust June 2024 Investor Presentation)

In total, these projects are estimated to boost FFO by $0.2/share upon stabilization. Alternatively, if we take a 7% NOI contribution from the $155 million spent on the two projects as of Q1 2024, this will boost NOI by almost $11 million, or a boost of 0.3% to the market-implied cap rate of 8.3%.

Risks

I think the company faces two main risks. Firstly, 25% of all debt matures until February 2025, the refinancing of which will inevitably increase interest expenses, and respectively cut the amount distributable to shareholders. Against the backdrop of marginally lower NOI, 2025 is set to be another year of lackluster FFO performance, with the timing of the stabilization of the new development projects ultimately determining the company's 2025 FFO trajectory.

The other main risk facing the company is its 50.1% NOI exposure to offices, which are currently the worst-performing asset class in the REIT's portfolio. With no quick fix for the oversupply of offices, the sector will likely remain a drag on NOI growth for the foreseeable future.

At the same time, the strong mixed-use results which were mainly driven by occupancy gains in the hotel portfolio, and as such, are unlikely to repeat to the same extent in 2025, undermining NOI growth even more (average hotel occupancy was 89.8% in Q1 2024, an excellent result in itself). In a nutshell, the company needs to stabilize its office NOI to achieve NOI growth at the company level. Relying on the non-office portfolio to drive company-wide NOI growth is not a sustainable strategy.

Conclusion

American Assets Trust had a strong start to 2024, with NOI and occupancy growth driven by the non-office portion of the portfolio. For the full year, the company expects a marginal decline in NOI, driven by persistent office weakness. Against this backdrop, the timing and conditions of refinancing some 25% of the company's debts, coupled with the finalization and eventual stabilization of the two major development projects, will ultimately shape the evolution of FFO per share.

Given the current 8.3% market-implied cap and uncertain prospects about the stabilization of the portfolio and eventual growth, I am neutral on the shares and rate them a hold.

Thank you for reading.