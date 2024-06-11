A person fills their glass with tap water. vitapix

In income investing, I would contend that it is more important to avoid complete wipeouts than it is to hit home runs. What do I mean by a complete wipeout?

First, let's start with my objective as a dividend investor. I am to build a secure and growing stream of dividends. So, anything that runs contrary to this objective constitutes a wipeout.

Think of a dividend suspension. Think of a dividend cut.

In my view, the foundation of a dividend portfolio must be built on solid ground. This is why many of the stocks that I cover on Seeking Alpha tend to be boring and predictable businesses.

Well, no business is more consistent than the water utility, The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). This gem of a business has paid a dividend to shareholders for more than 200 years - - 2024 will mark the 209th consecutive year of dividend payments.

When I covered YORW with a buy rating in April, I liked several things about the water utility. Since there is and probably never will be a water substitute to sustain life, the technological risk to the business model is virtually zero. I also appreciated the A-rated balance sheet. Finally, shares looked to be a bargain at the time.

Today, I will be updating my investment thesis in YORW. On May 7, the water utility shared robust first-quarter results. YORW's interest coverage ratio also was solid. Lastly, shares are still discounted by double-digits with my fair value estimate.

YORW Delivered To Start 2024

YORW Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release

Early last month, YORW didn't disappoint when it shared its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31. The company's operating revenue surged 14.5% higher year-over-year to $17.6 million during the quarter. For context, that was $0.6 million above Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus.

Without further ado, I'll unpack two tailwinds and a headwind that were behind these results.

The bulk of YORW's operating revenue growth in the first quarter was driven by a rate increase that became effective on March 1, 2023. As I also noted in my previous article, these new rates provided annualized boosts of water and wastewater operating revenue of $11.6 million and $1.9 million, respectively. This was also the case for two out of the three months for the first quarter (January and February). On the same subject, this growth was partially offset by a $271,000 impact on operating revenue stemming from the lower distribution system improvement charge or DSIC.

Additionally, YORW's total customer count grew modestly in both the water and wastewater businesses. The customer count of the former edged 1.1% higher over the year-ago period to almost 72,000 during the first quarter. That was because of organic customer growth. The latter's customer count rose by 7.8% year-over-year to top 6,300 in the quarter due to acquisitions.

YORW's total per capita water consumption for the first quarter was down 2.2% over the year-ago period to an average of 20.7 million gallons daily. This was the result of unfavorable weather patterns, which negatively impacted total water consumption.

YORW's diluted EPS climbed by 18% year-over-year during the first quarter to $0.30. For what it's worth, this was $0.01 ahead of Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus.

Aside from the uptick in operating revenue, YORW's careful cost management was also a positive. The company's operating expenses grew by just 14.3% in the first quarter to $11.4 million.

Thus, YORW's net profit margin improved by 80 basis points to 24.5% for the quarter. This improved profitability helped to offset a 0.3% increase in the water utility's diluted share count to 14.3 million during the quarter. That's how YORW's diluted EPS growth rate exceeded the operating revenue growth rate for the quarter.

Moving to capital investments, the water utility deployed $8.5 million for the first quarter. These funds were used to armor and replace the spillway of the Lake Williams dam, fund wastewater treatment plant construction, and make various improvements to infrastructure.

Looking at the rest of 2024, YORW anticipates that it will put another $33.7 million to work. This would be consistent with the prior expectation that I mentioned of $42.2 million in capital investments for 2024. These investments will help to complete the armoring and replacement of the Lake Williams dam spillway, add main extensions, and fund wastewater treatment construction.

Keep in mind that these capital spending plans don't account for any potential acquisitions that are not yet approved.

That includes 230 wastewater customers with the York Haven Sewer Authority in York Haven Borough, York County, Pennsylvania. This is expected to close in the second half of this year.

An acquisition of 150 water customers in Hellam Township, York County, Pennsylvania, is predicted to close in the second half of 2024 as well.

Not to mention that another 100 water customers could be added via the acquisition of water assets of Pine Run Retirement Community in Hamilton Township, Adams County, Pennsylvania. This should be completed in the first half of 2025.

That's why beyond a 3% drop in diluted EPS to $1.61 in 2024 that's being projected by FAST Graphs, mid-single-digit annual diluted EPS growth should resume. This is why I agree with the FAST Graphs 2025 estimate (from one analyst) of diluted EPS growing by 5% to $1.69.

On the balance sheet front, YORW remains financially sound. The company's interest coverage ratio was 3.3. This was less than the interest coverage ratio of 3.8 in the year-ago period.

However, that's only because of meaningfully higher interest expenses. As YORW eventually files its next rate case, the company should be able to recover these costs. In the meantime, this interest coverage ratio is still enough for an A- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to YORW's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release, YORW's Q1 2024 10-Q Filing, and YORW's Q1 2023 10-Q Filing).

Strong Total Return Potential Through 2025

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Since my prior article, YORW's shares have gained 2% to the 3% gains of the S&P 500 (SP500) index. Overall, I think the water utility is still an interesting value here.

YORW's current-year P/E ratio of 22.4 is well below the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 32.5 per FAST Graphs. Right up front, I just want to make it clear that the only way I ever see YORW returning to this valuation multiple would be via meaningful overvaluation.

This is because the zero interest rate policy that bid shares up to this multiple over the years is in the rearview. As interest rates settle 150 to 200 basis points lower to a "new normal," I think a valuation multiple of two standard deviations less would be realistic - - or 26.

Such a multiple also accounts for the temporary slowdown in growth in 2024. As YORW returns to mid-single-digit annual diluted EPS growth, I believe a valuation multiple of 26 can be supported by the fundamentals.

This is America's most established publicly traded utility and it has an A-rated balance sheet. So, it deserves every bit of a valuation multiple re-rating one standard deviation higher from current levels.

After this week, the calendar year 2024 will be approximately 46% complete. That leaves 54% of the year remaining and 46% of 2025 to come in the next 12 months. This is how I'm weighing the respective 2024 and 2025 FAST Graphs diluted EPS estimates of $1.61 and $1.69. So, I get a 12-month forward diluted EPS input of $1.65.

Plugging that in with my aforementioned fair value multiple, I arrive at a fair value of $43 a share. Compared to the current $36 share price (as of June 10, 2024), this would be a 16% discount to fair value. If YORW reverted to my fair value estimate and grew as anticipated, it could generate 21% cumulative total returns by the end of 2025.

Growing The Dividend Like Clockwork

YORW's 2.3% forward dividend yield registers well below the utilities sector median forward yield of 4%. This earns it an F from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

However, context is important. This is because the yield of water utilities tends to be much lower than electric and/or natural gas utilities.

As I alluded to at the outset, the appeal of YORW is that 2024 will be the 209th consecutive year of dividend payments. Of all the companies I cover, nobody can beat this level of consistency. This is what factors into the A+ grade for dividend consistency from the Quant System.

YORW isn't just paying a stagnant dividend, either. The company's five-year dividend growth rate of 4% is enough for a C- grade for that metric from the Quant System.

This dividend also looks to be well-covered for the future as well. Using the $1.61 2024 diluted EPS estimate and assuming 4% growth in the Q4 dividend per share, YORW's dividend payout ratio would be in the low-50% range. For more color, this is better than the 75% payout ratio that rating agencies like to see from a utility per the Zen Research Terminal.

Risks To Consider

YORW is a boring yet fundamentally sound business. However, it isn't a completely risk-free investment. From my vantage point as a company outsider, the risk profile remains similar to when I last covered it. So, I'll reiterate a few risks here.

YORW generates all of its operating revenue in the four-county cluster of Adams, Franklin, Lancaster, and York, Pennsylvania. This means that as a regulated utility, it files rate cases with the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission.

This is a regulatory environment that is widely viewed as attractive by rating agencies. The risk is that if the environment deteriorates, the outcomes of YORW's future rate cases may not be as favorable. That could hurt the growth outlook.

Another risk tied to this geographic concentration is the potential for natural disasters. If major natural disasters like wildfires or tornadoes were to decimate its service area, YORW's operations could be disrupted. In a worst-case scenario, the company's infrastructure could be damaged more than commercial insurance coverage.

Summary: America's Oldest Public Utility Could Be A Buy

YORW's consistency makes it an appealing dividend stock. The growth prospects may not be the most exciting, but this is compensated for by the low-risk business model. The A-rated balance sheet adds to the investment case. Not to mention that the potential undervaluation could realistically forge double-digit annual total returns for the foreseeable future. That's why I'm reiterating my buy rating.