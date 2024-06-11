Intuit Inc. (INTU) NASDAQ Investor Conference (Transcript)

Intuit Inc. (INTU)
Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) NASDAQ Investor Conference June 11, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sandeep Aujla - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Gallo - Jefferies

Joseph Gallo

Hi, everyone. Joe Gallo. I'm delighted to have Sandeep Aujla, CFO, at Intuit. He's been at Intuit for almost a decade now. Really appreciate you joining us here today.

Sandeep Aujla

Thank you for having me, Joe.

Joseph Gallo

I think most people probably know what you guys do, but since it is a room of generalists, maybe just give a very brief description of the business that you've built.

Sandeep Aujla

Sure. We're in the business of delivering confidence to consumers and small businesses. We serve 100 million customers, 90 million consumers, 10 million small businesses. And on the small business side, our brand QuickBooks is a trademark that we go with, and it's a set of offerings that help small and midsized businesses run their business, everything from managing their books to paying their employees and getting paid themselves, getting access to capital loans and getting advice. So it's, in essence, covering the set of needs that a small business has to run their business.

On the consumer side, our largest consumer business is TurboTax, which helps folks in the U.S. and Canada get their tax filings done. And on Credit Karma, we're helping people make smart money decisions and get access to financial products that are the right set for them. Overall, the business is a little north of $16 billion in revenue. Over half of that is small business and Credit Karma is about 15% and about 35% being the TurboTax business.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joseph Gallo

Awesome. Thank you. That's a helpful overview. We were talking about it in the session before you, but it's certainly been a volatile earnings season, right, where

