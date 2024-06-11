jetcityimage

As somebody who has been active in the markets for about 16 years now, I have come to realize that there's a lot of crossover in thinking between the value investment ideology and contrarian investment strategies. At its core, both bank on the idea that an investment prospect is trading on the cheap because the market is overreacting to the firm's situation. This does not always work, especially if more bad developments occur. However, for those who are patient, it can also yield tremendous results, even if it means pain in the short term.

One company that I believe this applies to is one of my favorite restaurants by the name of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL). Back in August of last year, I wrote a bullish article about the company. Even though I acknowledged that there was fundamental weakness that the company was experiencing, I could not help but stress how cheap shares were. I ended up rating the company a ‘buy’ to reflect my view that shares would likely outperform the broader market. But since then, the exact opposite has occurred. Shares are actually down 38.2% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 20.3%.

To be clear, this downturn reflects growing weakness on the company's bottom line. Even though revenue has been on the rise and average check sizes at the firm's locations have increased, a drop in traffic, combined with margin compression involving cost of goods sold, has ultimately resulted in a significant drop in profits and cash flows. This does not look to be easing up in the near term. But between how cheap shares currently are, even with that bad news, and management's expectations for the next few years, I would argue that the ‘buy’ rating I assigned the stock will very likely turn out positively for patient investors.

Bad-tasting results

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Fundamentally speaking, the path that Cracker Barrel has been on has been rather mixed. If you were to judge performance based only on revenue, you would think that things are going really well. From 2021 to 2023, revenue for the company has expanded by 22% from $2.82 billion to $3.44 billion. This increase has been driven by a couple of factors. For starters, the number of locations has increased from 701 to 720 during this window of time. In addition to this, the company benefited from comparable store sales growth. In 2021, comparable sales jumped by 10.8%. The firm saw a 15.7% increase the year after, followed by a 4.9% rise in 2023.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

But this is where we start to get some bad news. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that inflationary pressures have been widespread. Food has been particularly problematic. Because of this, management has been active in ratcheting up the price of what it sells. In 2021, average check sizes grew by 3.1%. They jumped another 7% in 2022 before surging by 9.8% in 2023. However, consumers are price conscious and they have not hesitated to cut back on the number of visits to the country style locations. Even though traffic increased by 5.3% in 2021 and by 8% in 2022, there is a 3.5% drop in traffic last year. When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year, we have data for the first nine months. Comparable sales declined by 1.4%. This was in spite of the fact that average check sizes grew by 5.1%. And that drop was driven in large part by a 5.3% plunge in traffic. So if anything, it looks as though the decline in visitations has only just begun.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Normally, price increases help profit margins quite a bit. This is especially true for low margin, capital intensive businesses like restaurants. Even so, from 2021 to 2023, net profits for the company plunged from $254.3 million to $99.1 million. For the purpose of this article, I consider ‘core costs’ to include cost of goods sold, labor and related expenses, other store related costs, and general and administrative expenses. If we exclude the cost of goods sold from the picture here, we would see that core costs for the company actually dipped slightly from 64% to 63.4%. You might think that interest expense would prove to be a problem. But this has actually fallen from $56.1 million to $17 million over that window of time. Because of the reduction in pretax income, taxes have also dropped from $56 million to only $4.6 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The problem for the company, then, was a rise in the cost of goods sold. This shrank the company's gross profit margin from 69.3% down to 67.2%. While this may not seem like a big disparity, when applied to the revenue the company generated last year, we end up with $72.3 million in reduced pretax profits. It is also worth noting that the company benefited to the tune of $217.7 million in 2021 from a gain on a sale and lease back transaction. If we exclude this from the equation, and we remove a $14 million impairment that the company reported for 2023, we get a reduction in operating income from $148.9 million to $106.6 million. You can clearly see here how the change in gross margin severely negatively affected the firm's bottom line.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Other profitability metrics followed a similar trajectory for the most part. There was one exception. While operating cash flow dropped from $301.9 million to $250.5 million, adjusted operating cash flow ticked up from $227.6 million to $305.1 million. For context, adjusted operating cash flow ignores changes in working capital. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company dropped modestly from $275.4 million to $254.9 million. As you can see in the chart above, financial performance for the business continues to worsen when we look at 2024 results. Revenue of $2.58 billion is slightly below the $2.61 billion reported in the first nine months of the 2023 fiscal year. Net profits have been cut by nearly two thirds from $61.6 million to $22.8 million. Operating cash flow, adjusted operating cash flow, and EBITDA all took a hit. But unlike what we saw from 2021 to 2023, this was not due to margin compression involving the company's cost of goods sold. Instead, it was due to all of the other core costs for the company climbing from a combined 63% of sales to 66.3%.

Clearly, we have a company that is facing some challenges. But there are two positive sides to this that warrant discussion. First and foremost, management has a plan. In a recent call, the management team at the firm acknowledged that the company’s processes and recipes have remained stagnant for decades. In this vein, management is working on remodel prototypes that seek to refresh the brand. The expectation is that between 25 and 30 of these remodels will occur next fiscal year. The firm also intends to make some changes with its employees, including by adopting simpler job tasks and investing more in technology. A revamp of its menu is also anticipated.

For 2025, it's believed that capital expenditures for the company will come in between $160 million and $180 million. To put this in perspective, the firm is only planning to spend between $120 million and $125 million on capital expenditures this year. But this is just the start. In the three years ending in 2027, the firm intends to spend between $600 million and $700 million on capital projects. This includes between $180 million and $220 million in the 2026 fiscal year, followed by between $260 million and $300 million in 2027.

If everything goes according to plan, management expects revenue and profits to improve. By 2027, revenue should be between $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion. This should take EBITDA up to between $375 million and $425 million. This compares to the $254.9 million reported for 2023. It's possible that the company would take on additional debt to make this happen. But given how strong cash flows are, I think this is unlikely to occur. This is especially true since management cut the distribution by 80.8% just last month. That will save about $93.2 million in cash outlays on an annualized basis.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To be perfectly honest with you, I am always skeptical of big initiatives like this. There is never a guarantee that things will go according to plan. It's even possible that changes could make things worse. The good news relates to the fact, however, that from an investment perspective, the company has a nice margin of safety. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced using historical results from 2023 and estimates for 2024. Relative to earnings for 2024, shares do look very pricey. But when you look at things from a cash flow perspective, it's not all bad. That same chart also shows how shares are priced using projections for 2027. In essence, I scaled net profits and adjusted operating cash flow to match the growth anticipated for EBITDA. It is difficult to find a company that's trading for multiples that are this low.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 29.4 3.8 7.3 Darden Restaurants (DRI) 17.6 11.4 10.9 Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) 18.3 6.1 6.7 Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) 34.1 4.9 8.0 Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) 38.9 18.7 20.6 The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) 17.7 8.5 11.4 Click to enlarge

In the table above, I then took one other step. And this was to compare the firm to five similar enterprises. On a price to earnings basis, I found that three of the five companies I compared it to were cheaper than it. On a price to operating cash flow basis, Cracker Barrel ended up being the cheapest of the group. When it came to the EV to EBITDA approach, one of the five companies was cheaper than our candidate. So clearly, shares do sit on the cheap end of the spectrum.

Takeaway

In an ideal world, Cracker Barrel will recover and shareholders will make a lot of money. I hope that happens and I am rooting for management as they work toward these goals. But even if the company is unable to improve its results, so long as results don't worsen, the stock does look attractively priced. I would argue that this is an incredibly cheap stock at the moment. Because of uncertainty regarding current plans that management has in place, I can't give the company a ‘strong buy’ rating. I can comfortably keep it rated a ‘buy’ though. However, if we do start to see significant progress, it wouldn't take much to convince me to upgrade the stock.