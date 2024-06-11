DHY: Narrow Credit Spreads Could Pose A Risk To The Fund's Assets

Yuji Sakai

The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:DHY) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ as a method of achieving their goal of generating a high level of current income from the assets that they already possess. The fund manages to do a fairly good job of that, as it currently boasts a 9.07% distribution yield. This is in line with the yields possessed by other closed-end junk bond funds:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 9.07% Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 9.38% BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 8.59% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 9.61% KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 10.74% Pioneer High Income Fund (PHT) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 8.96% Click to enlarge

As we can clearly see, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a yield that is comparable to most of its peers that employ a similar strategy. This is something that is very nice to see, as it tells us that income-focused investors will not need to sacrifice their earnings in order to purchase shares of this fund. That is a sacrifice that many investors in this category will not be willing to make, as typically, we want the highest level of income that we can safely earn. This is ever more important today, as the rapidly rising cost of living has made it necessary to bring in ever greater amounts of income just to maintain the standard of living that we have become accustomed to.

As regular readers can likely remember, we last discussed the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in early December 2023. The bond market has been rather volatile since that time as bond prices rose through the end of 2023 but have declined year-to-date as it has become increasingly apparent that significant cuts to interest rates are not going to be coming from the central bank anytime soon. However, junk bond prices have generally held up better than those for investment-grade bonds since the start of the year. This is probably because some market participants are trying to lock in a high yield before interest rates decline. As such, we can probably expect that the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has held up okay but perhaps not delivered substantial gains.

This would not be a correct assumption. As we can see here, shares of the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund have risen by 6.77% since our previous discussion on the fund:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, shares of this fund have substantially outperformed both the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) and the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index (JNK). These two indices track domestic investment-grade and junk bonds, respectively. We can immediately see the general performance trend that I mentioned in the last paragraph as both indices delivered gains until early January but have since given back much of their gains. That has not been the case for this fund, though, as it has continued to rise since the start of this year.

In fact, though, the fund’s outperformance over the past six months has been greater than what we just saw. This is due to one of its defining characteristics, which I explained in a previous article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s share price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

We can certainly see that the yield of the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is well above that of either the investment-grade or the junk bond indices:

Asset TTM Yield Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund 9.07% Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index 3.42% Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index 6.61% Click to enlarge

The distribution paid by each of these assets represents an investment return that is in addition to the price performance. Thus, we should include the distributions that were paid out by each of the assets in order to see how investors in each of them really did during a given time period. When we do that, we get this alternative performance chart:

Seeking Alpha

The starting date of this chart is December 8, 2023, which is the date that my previous article on the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund was published. We can see that including the distributions paid by the closed-end fund and both of the indices raised all three of the assets’ total returns by quite a bit, although the two junk bond-based assets got a larger boost than the lower-yielding investment-grade bond index. We still see that investors in the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund did significantly better than investors in either of the two unleveraged indices. This is something that will undoubtedly appeal to most investors.

However, as we all know, past performance is no guarantee of future results. As such, we should still review the fund’s portfolio and financial performance to see if it makes sense to purchase shares today. The fund has released an updated financial report since our last discussion, so we will be sure to focus on that, since the sustainability of its distribution is a critical factor in our investment decision and thesis.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. This makes a lot of sense for a bond fund, but the website’s description of the fund’s strategy reads more like an advertisement than an actual description. From the website:

The High Yield team seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The platform offers access to a deep team of credit professionals, including sector analysts covering over 1,000 corporate issuers. The strategy aims to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion. The team’s proprietary credit ratings, trend outlook and spread volatility evaluation drive a disciplined portfolio construction process that has powered outperformance in the high yield bond asset class.

The only relevant thing that this tells us is that the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund invests in junk bonds. We can arrive at the same conclusion from the fund’s name. The fund’s fact sheet backs up this conclusion, although it makes it clear that this fund is not investing solely in junk bonds. The fact sheet includes this asset allocation:

Fund Fact Sheet

We can clearly see that the majority of the fund is invested in junk bonds, as 75.82% of its assets consist of that security type. However, we also see a 16.85% allocation to senior loans. This is not uncommon for a junk bond fund, as many of them include some of these securities alongside the junk bonds in their portfolios. After all, most senior loans are what are called “leveraged loans” and are therefore similar to junk bonds. Investopedia offers a definition of leveraged loans:

A leveraged loan is one that is extended to companies or individuals that already have considerable amounts of debt or a poor credit history. Lenders consider leveraged loans to carry a higher risk of default, and as a result, a leveraged loan is more costly to the borrower.

As is the case with junk bonds, the borrower of a leveraged loan is a company that probably would not qualify for an investment-grade credit rating. Thus, these loans and junk bonds are both backed by the same companies as debtors. The real difference between the two from the perspective of investors is that senior loans are typically floating-rate securities. As such, they tend to be much more stable in terms of price than junk bonds, but the coupon payment can end up falling if interest rates decline. They, therefore, might be less attractive to an investor who needs a certain level of income.

We also see that the fund has 6.50% of its assets invested in asset-backed securities. These are simply securities that are backed by credit card receivables, car loans, student loans, or other debts that a person or entity took on and is now making payments on. They exist mostly as a way for a bank to get debts off of its balance sheet and free up cash for other purposes. These securities can be fixed-rate or floating-rate, and can be either investment-grade or speculative-grade (“junk”) in quality. The Schedule of Investments in the fund’s annual report, though, shows that these are mostly floating-rate securities:

Fund Annual Report

We can see that most of these securities are collateralized loan obligations, which are almost always floating-rate securities. The fact that many of them explicitly state a coupon rate that is SOFR+XXXX%, where XXXX% is some percentage above the secured overnight financing rate, provides proof that these are floating-rate securities. In fact, I can only see two securities shown here that are not floating-rate securities – the Anchorage Credit Funding 4 issue and the Palmer Square Credit Funding issue. Those two fixed-rate securities make up 14.02% of the fund’s asset-backed security holdings (at least, they did as of the date of the annual report). Thus, we can see that an outsized majority of the fund’s asset-backed securities are floating-rate issues.

This allows us to estimate that about 23% or so of the fund’s assets are invested in floating-rate securities, with most of the rest invested in fixed-rate assets. As such, we can see that the interest-rate risk here is very real, and we can expect that the fund’s shares will react to interest-rate movements as any other bond fund would. This would ordinarily mean that its shares will decline when interest rates rise. However, interest rates have been rising over most of this year, but shares of the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund are up. For example, here is a chart of the ten-year U.S. Treasury yield over the past six months:

CNBC

As we can clearly see, the yield rose from 3.8660% on December 29, 2023 (the last trading day of 2023) to 4.457% today. This is a clear sign that bond yields have been rising and thus prices should be falling. That has been the case in the investment-grade market, and it is the reason why the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is down year-to-date. We saw that in the introduction to this article. However, junk bonds have held up surprisingly well in the face of rising U.S. Treasury yields.

In fact, what has been happening is that the difference between junk bond yields and investment-grade yields has been narrowing. This shows up in the credit spread:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Basically, the credit spread is an extra payment for investors who are willing to take on the risk of losing their money to a default. As we can see, it is currently lower than it has been over the past year. Basically, investors in junk bonds are not being compensated as much for taking on the additional risk as they were several months ago. This may suggest that junk bonds are overpriced relative to investment-grade credit right now.

This is something that might be important right now. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis posted an analysis to its website back in 2021 that basically shows that the credit spread typically widens when investors are worried about the economy. This can be caused either by rising U.S. Treasury prices or falling junk bond prices. That may be relevant right now because the U.S. economy is showing some signs of weakness. On May 30, 2024, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the first-quarter 2024 gross domestic product growth was only 1.3%, which represents two straight quarters of weakening:

Bureau of Economic Analysis

In addition, several major retailers reported negative year-over-year comps in the first quarter. This could be a sign that the venerable U.S. consumer has finally started to crack. The most recent jobs report shows that the unemployment rate has increased for the past three months:

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Thus, the fact that credit spreads are currently narrow could pose a risk to investors in junk bond funds such as the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund. A deterioration in economic performance, especially if current trends continue, could result in either rising U.S. Treasury prices, falling junk bond prices, or both. Obviously, falling junk bond prices would be harmful to investors in this fund, as it would probably cause the share price to decline.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it earns from its portfolio. I explained how this works in the previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase bonds or other income-producing assets. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund needs to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, that will usually be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage since that would expose us to too much risk. I do not generally like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has leveraged assets comprising 26.17% of its portfolio. This represents a substantial decline over the 31.27% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it.

It is not particularly surprising that the fund’s leverage declined since the previous article was published. After all, the fund’s net asset value has risen since the publication date of that report:

Barchart

This chart shows the fund’s net asset value since December 8, 2023. As we can see, it has risen by 3.30% over the period. This means that the fund’s portfolio has gotten larger, so all else being equal, its borrowings would now be a smaller percentage of a larger portfolio. This is something that risk-averse investors may appreciate, as a lower level of leverage should reduce the volatility of the portfolio.

We can clearly see that the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a leverage ratio that is under the one-third of assets level, that we would ordinarily prefer. It also compares reasonably well to its peers, as can be seen here:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund 26.17% Allspring Income Opportunities Fund 30.30% BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund 28.66% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund 26.00% KKR Income Opportunities Fund 35.32% Pioneer High Income Fund 31.40% Click to enlarge

(all figures from CEF Data)

As clearly shown, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has one of the lowest levels of leverage out of its peer group. This is a clear sign that the fund is not employing too much leverage for its particular strategy. As such, we probably do not need to worry about this fund too much, as it appears to be striking a reasonable balance between the risks and the potential returns that arise from the use of debt to fund investing activities.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0155 per share ($0.1860 per share annually). This gives its shares a 9.07% yield at the current price.

The fund has not been particularly consistent with respect to its distributions over the years, as we can clearly see here:

CEF Connect

As I stated in the previous article:

This history of distribution declines seems likely to reduce the fund’s appeal in the eyes of those investors who are seeking to receive a safe and consistent income from the assets in their portfolios. This is a category that seems likely to include most bond investors and retirees. The distribution increase in late 2021 does improve the fund’s credentials in this respect though, assuming that it is sustainable. This is something that we want to investigate.

As of the time of writing, the fund’s most recent financial report is the annual report that corresponds to the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023. A link to this report was provided earlier in this article. This report is, naturally, not nearly as recent as I would prefer. After all, it is several months out of date at this point. However, it is still more recent than the one that we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, so it will work reasonably well for the provision of an update.

For the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund received $25,914,972 in interest and $5,666 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. When we combine this with a small amount of income that was earned from other sources, we arrive at a total investment income of $26,003,298 for the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $17,868,367 available for shareholders. That was not sufficient to cover the $19,253,555 that the fund paid out in distributions during the period.

Fortunately, the fund was able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the full-year period, the fund reported net realized losses of $17,368,318, but these were more than offset by $22,085,544 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s assets increased by $3,332,038 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period.

Thus, we can see that the fund managed to cover its distributions during the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023. This was a fairly impressive feat, as there were very few fixed-income funds that managed to accomplish this during the period in question. Regular readers can likely recall this. However, we can clearly see that the fund was only able to accomplish this task because of its unrealized capital gains. These may not become permanent, so it is not a great idea to rely on them when it comes to covering a distribution. In this case, though, the fund seems to be okay. This chart shows its net asset value from October 31, 2023, until the present:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund’s net asset value increased by 7.88% since the closing date of the most recent financial report. This tells us that the fund has fully covered all of the distributions that it has paid out since that date, with a significant amount of excess returns. Thus, it appears that it is just fine for the time being.

Valuation

Shares of the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund are currently trading at a 6.16% discount to net asset value. This is a slightly better price than the 5.96% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a reasonable way for investors to obtain a high level of income today. The fund invests in both fixed-rate and floating-rate debt, although it definitely is more heavily weighted towards the fixed-rate side of things. One potential risk here though is that junk bonds might be overpriced relative to investment-grade bonds, and this could potentially pose a problem for junk bond investors in the event of an economic downturn. We have seen some signs that the economy is weakening, although I would not be surprised if the fiscal policymakers used every method available to them to keep the economy from falling into a recession this year. Overall, though, there are some risks here that should not be ignored.