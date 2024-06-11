Lilium N.V. (LILM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.27K Followers

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 11, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rama Bondada - Global Head of Investor Relations
Klaus Roewe - Chief Executive Officer
Johan Malmqvist - Chief Financial Officer
Sebastien Borel - Co-Founder and Chief Engineer for Innovation
Daniel Wiegand - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Savanthi Syth - Raymond James
Mike Crawford - B. Riley Securities
Bill Peterson - J.P. Morgan
Austin Moeller - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Lilium's Q1 2024 Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I’d now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today. Please go ahead.

Rama Bondada

Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. My name is Rama Bondada, I am Lilium’s Global Head of Investor Relations. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 business update.

With us today for the presentation, we have our Chief Executive Officer, Klaus Roewe; and our Chief Financial Officer, Johan Malmqvist. Our Chief Commercial Officer, Sebastien Borel, and our Co-Founder and Chief Engineer for Innovation, Daniel Wiegand, will also be with us to answer questions after the presentation. Please note that a recording of the conference call will be posted on Lilium’s Investor Relations page soon after this event. As a reminder, this morning we posted our Q1 2024 shareholder letter on our website and we invite you to take a look.

Before handing over to our first speaker, let me just point out that our presentation will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Federal Securities Law that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could

Recommended For You

About LILM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LILM

Trending Analysis

Trending News