2024's 4 New Dividend Payers Could Become The Next Dividend Aristocrats

Written by Nick Ackerman.

Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither are dividend growth stocks. Dividend aristocrats are those that have raised their dividends for 25 consecutive years and also are included in the S&P 500 Index. For some added context, dividend champions are also companies that have raised their dividends for 25 consecutive years but don't belong in the S&P 500 Index. Clearly, both are an accomplishment, and I wouldn't necessarily pick one over the other.

That said, we have 4 notable companies that initiated quarterly dividends in 2024 that are included in the S&P 500 Index; as they are quite mature companies at this point, I also believe these companies could easily become the next dividend aristocrats. That makes them something worthwhile to watch for dividend growth investors.

Given that these are larger companies at this point, it is probably no surprise that we'll be giving a quick look at Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META). These names are part of the Magnificent 7 names that have been driving the broader S&P 500 higher for a handful of years now and get plenty of coverage.

However, there are a couple of other names that might not be as front and centered as those two. While still significantly sized companies, those that might not be as widely followed but that have also initiated quarterly dividends this year are Salesforce (CRM) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG).

It isn't guaranteed that these companies will become dividend aristocrats, as they could simply have initiated a dividend and don't intend to raise it every consecutive year. Some companies hold their dividends for long periods of time at the same quarterly rate or even provide a variable dividend (that's less common for most American companies.) With that said, whatever these companies decide to do with their dividend, I believe these names are at least in a position to remain relevant enough over the coming 25 years. Further, I believe that they are likely in a position to achieve that dividend aristocrat status if they pursue it.

Alphabet

Starting out with the largest company in terms of market cap at a gargantuan $2.7 trillion market cap is Alphabet. Alphabet comes with both Class A and Class C shares that are publicly traded, GOOGL and GOOG, respectively. That said, for the actual shares with some voting rights, GOOGL is currently trading at a slight discount to the non-voting GOOG shares.

YCharts

This is quite unusual, but in the end, it doesn't really matter. There are non-publicly traded class B shares that are reserved for insiders and founders, who have 10 votes per share. They will ultimately control the outcome of the company, even with the GOOGL shares having the privilege of one vote per share. With this being the case, buying up shares in whichever is cheapest on an absolute basis makes the most sense.

On the subject of valuation and being overvalued or undervalued, Alphabet is a bit expensive on a historical basis. The company is carrying a forward P/E multiple on the lower end of its historical average range of between 23.74x and 27.49x. The current forward P/E comes in at 23.42x. On a PEG ratio, the company is at 1.36x. That further suggests that shares aren't overly expensive at this time.

GOOGL Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

They initiated a dividend at $0.20 per quarter, working out to a yield of 0.457% on an annualized basis against the latest closing price of GOOGL. Earnings are expected to grow nearly 19.4% over the coming five years, which could easily set up Alphabet to grow its dividend similarly in the coming years. Even at half of that, a 10% dividend growth rate would be quite phenomenal. This company is gushing with free cash flow, as the last TTM comes in at $5.51, or what amounts to a FCF payout ratio of only 14.5%.

Meta Platforms

META is the other mega-cap company with a market cap of $1.21 trillion. They initiated a quarterly dividend this year starting out when they announced their previous earnings-so a quarter before Alphabet followed it up. Also similar to the other Mag 7 name above, Meta Platforms has two classes of stock; META is what retail investors are buying and are the class A shares traded publicly. That entitles investors to one vote per share. However, insiders and founders hold the supervoting class B shares with 10 votes per share.

META started off with a $0.50 quarterly dividend, working out to an annual dividend yield of 0.42%. Again, this is another quite low yield, but it has the potential to be so much more in the coming years. Analysts expect earnings growth of roughly 16.5% on average over the next five years. Most of that earnings growth is coming in this year alone, if the analysts call it right.

META Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

In terms of valuation, the company appears relatively cheap-though there was a long period when it was even cheaper. 2022 was a period where we had a bear market, and most tech companies were hit the hardest, to be fair. The swoon for Meta Platforms just happened to be more pronounced.

META Fair Value Range (Portfolio Insight)

One 'problem' with the company is that they like to spend billions and billions in CapEx that aren't guaranteed to provide a return. The latest now was in the last quarter, announcing they'd be spending up to $40 billion on "infrastructure investments to support the AI roadmap" but without a plan on how to monetize it laid out yet.

As we're scaling CapEx and energy expenses for AI, we'll continue focusing on operating the rest of our company efficiently, but realistically, even with shifting many of our existing resources to focus on AI, we'll still grow our investment envelope meaningfully before we make much revenue from some of these new products.

This company produces tons of FCF, but with these sorts of investments over the years, it has varied wildly. Based on the TTM FCF, the dividend payout was at only around 10%. That leaves plenty of room to support the dividend and growth, but with heavier CapEx spending not expected to result in cash flow initially, that is likely to come down some in the coming years.

Salesforce

Salesforce's ticker is a representation of what this company provides, Customer Relationship Management. That is the technology and software to help support business customers and employees around the globe. The company is still quite massive, with a market cap of $264.12 billion, but is dwarfed by both GOOG and META.

They initiated with a quarterly dividend of $0.40, currently working out to an annualized dividend yield of 0.59%. Similar to the previous two discussed today, CRM is anticipated to see earnings growth over the coming years. Over the next five, the average annual growth would work out to 13.4%. However, it isn't followed by as many analysts, so in years four and five, there are only 2 and 1 analysts providing estimates.

CRM Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Either way, that provides plenty of opportunity to raise their dividend going forward. The forward EPS payout ratio works out to 16.26%, with the TTM FCF payout ratio coming in quite similar at 16.41%.

In the last decade, this company started to see some material earnings growth. That has led to its P/E range being rather wide, and trying to come up with a fair value based on that looks something like this:

CRM Fair Value Range (Portfolio Insight)

For what it's worth, it does suggest that shares of CRM are quite cheap, looking back historically. That's particularly true after its latest earnings missed sales estimates, and they guided for weaker earnings and sales than analysts expected. Still, even as analysts trimmed some of their growth estimates, the company is still anticipated to grow earnings at a healthy pace. The forward PEG comes to 1.26, which further suggests that CRM isn't all that expensive today.

Booking Holdings

Finally, we have BKNG to discuss. This is the smallest of these companies, with a still significant market cap of $128.77 billion. In fact, BKNG is the 66th largest company in the S&P 500 Index. For anyone who has gone online to research some travel and vacation destinations, no doubt you are going to be familiar with this company that operates through Booking.com and Priceline. Previously, the company's name was The Priceline Group, but that changed in early 2018. It was actually Priceline that acquired Booking in 2005

The hospitality industry can be quite sensitive to economic conditions, and in particular, we saw that with the Covid pandemic. Now, that was a specific black swan event that had an abnormally outsized impact on this very business. It may not be as cyclical again, but if it were any company of these four that I'd have to say is the riskiest, it would be Booking.

BKNG Earnings History And Forward Estimates (Portfolio Insight)

After the pandemic, earnings exploded higher thanks to revenge travel. While that momentum is dying down a bit, earnings growth is still expected to be quite strong over the next five years. Analysts actually expect earnings to grow by an average of nearly 18% in this period, faster than CRM and even META in this period.

BKNG Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Of course, expectations and what ends up being reality are going to be two different things-which is the same case for any earnings estimates; that's why they are "estimates." That said, this company initiated a dividend of $8.75 per quarter, and that works out to a dividend payout ratio based on this year's EPS estimates of 19.82%. Like the company's EPS, the FCF of this company was pressured as well, even going negative in 2020. That said, based on the TTM FCF, the dividend payout works out to 18.24%.

BKNG currently looks like it is trading on the cheaper side based on its historical P/E. However, given the lower earnings throughout the pandemic, this could be skewing the data.

BKNG Fair Value Range (Portfolio Insight)

Based on the forward PEG, we arrive at 1.10, which helps to suggest that BKNG isn't overly expensive. Generally speaking, it is suggested that a PEG ratio of below 1 is attractive, but seeing a premium on names with higher expectations for growth isn't that unusual.

Conclusion

Dividends are a way companies can return cash to shareholders, a particularly attractive way, in my opinion. But of course, I'm a biased income investor.

Some growth investors would prefer putting capital back into the business and growing that way, but there is only so much cash that can be put to work. All of these companies also have buyback plans in place, which, historically, provides mixed results. Dividends provide a direct transfer of profit from the company to the individual investor. Some will say that there is no value or wealth created in a dividend, but my bank account certainly gets more wealthy upon that transfer. The fact is, these are profitable enough companies that deliver enough cash flow where they can both pay dividends and still deliver growth going forward.

With that, when a company initiates a dividend, it certainly gets my attention as I invest nearly exclusively in dividend payers. I'd humbly suggest I'm not the only investor with this mindset. A significant portion of my portfolio is positioned in dividend growth plays as well. With each of these four companies that initiated dividends in 2024 having strong outlooks, there is a good chance they could deliver for DGI as well. I believe each has the potential to be the next generation's dividend aristocrats, reaching the potential to deliver dividend growth for the next 25 years.

As we saw, all these companies have P/Es above 20x. The S&P 500 forward P/E coming in at about 21x could suggest that most of these companies-aside from BKNG, which is at about the same multiple-are relatively expensive. Interestingly, GOOG and META are both significant contributors to the actual S&P 500 Index's 'overvaluation problem.' That said, all of these companies are also growing faster than the expected earnings growth for the S&P 500 Index itself, which comes to around 11.8% for 2024.

To me, GOOG, META and CRM are the more attractive at this time based on valuation and strong, stable growth expectations. BKNG is also attractively valued, but I believe it could be considered a relatively riskier company simply because it is a consumer discretionary play. Though admittedly, the company still has strong growth prospects going forward. There is a seemingly endless stream of people with money to spend on vacations, despite the inflationary headwinds those same consumers have been facing.