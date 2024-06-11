Warby Parker: High SBC And Valuation Make Stock Unattractive

Jun. 11, 2024 11:40 AM ETWarby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Stock
Summary

  • Warby Parker offers good-quality glasses at an affordable price, leading to a strong sales retention rate.
  • The company has expanded its retail concept aggressively, growing revenues at a 16.1% CAGR with room for multiplying the retail location count.
  • The company's excessive SBC pushes earnings negative and causes dilution, and despite good operating leverage, the margin profile looks to be poor for quite a while.
  • The valuation seems to price in excessive cash flow growth estimates.

Warby Parker Store Westfield New Jersey

wdstock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) sells eyeglasses, sunglasses, contacts, and related products. The company tries to compete in the industry by offering good-quality glasses at a relatively affordable price, with prescription glasses starting at $95 according to

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

