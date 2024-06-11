wdstock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) sells eyeglasses, sunglasses, contacts, and related products. The company tries to compete in the industry by offering good-quality glasses at a relatively affordable price, with prescription glasses starting at $95 according to the company's IR page. Warby Parker's offering seems to resonate with customers with great estimates of sales retention rates.

WRBY Q1/24 Investor Presentation

The company operates 245 retail locations across the United States and Canada at the end of Q1 and is constantly expanding to grow the business, seeing potential of up to 900 store locations.

Since the stock was listed in 2021, Warby Parker has lost most of its value as earnings continue to be negative. The company doesn't pay a dividend due to the earnings profile.

Stock Chart From Direct Listing (Seeking Alpha)

Good Growth With Long Runway for More

From 2019, Warby Parker has achieved a revenue CAGR of 16.1% as the company has grown its network of retail locations in 39 states in the United States. The company's current retail location count of 245 is up by 52% from 161 at the end of 2021, and the identified potential for up to 900 locations provides a long future runway for growth.

Author's Calculation Using Seeking Alpha Data

Revenue growth has trailed retail location growth, as current trailing revenues are 29% above 2021 revenues despite location growth of 52% in the period. I believe that e-commerce sales have an impact on growth, as the Covid pandemic had a positive effect on companies' e-commerce sales with Warby Parker also offering a good number of products and services on its website. Also, the aggressive retail network growth is probable to show growth in revenues with a lag as customers gradually find new locations.

Stock-Based Compensation Seems Excessive and Dilutes Shareholders

Warby Parker has an extremely large amount of stock-based compensation pushing the company's earnings down - in the past twelve months, the company has had an excessive $64.8 million in SBC, consistently coming down from $107.1 million in 2021 but still at an inexcusably high level. Outstanding shares have been diluted by around 6% from the end of 2021 into the end of Q1/2024, and with a currently lower share price, the dilution could accelerate eating away shareholders' equity in the company.

Neutral Cash Flows, But SBC Makes Warby Parker's Earnings Unattractive

The excessive SBC pushes Warby Parker's earnings down by a wide margin, as the company continues to report negative GAAP earnings. The company's operating margin has risen steadily from a low point of -21.3% achieved in 2021 to -8.8% currently, but the margin remains negative with an operating income of -$61.5 million. The current negative operating income is around the same amount as trailing SBC.

With Warby Parker's good gross margin level at a trailing 55.0%, I believe that more operative leverage should be easily achievable into positive GAAP margins. Yet, improvements are incremental and quite slow with revenue growth as SG&A is required to increase with growing retail operations. More mature competitor National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) has typically achieved an average operating margin of 5.8% from 2017 to 2021 prior to the company experiencing softer demand with a similar gross margin level to Warby Parker's.

As a result of high SBC, Warby Parker's cash flows are relatively neutral already despite highly negative earnings with trailing $72.3 million in cash flow from operations aided by $12.5 million in working capital decreases, and capital expenditures of $55.7 million. Operating leverage should aid cash flows into positive territory in the medium term even with the company's growth plans, and negative earnings shouldn't pose any threat to future growth as Warby Parker has $220.4 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q1 and no interest-bearing debt to fuel investments.

Warby Parker's Valuation is Highly Unattractive

To estimate a fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model (DCF model). In the model, I estimate continued good growth at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2033 with revenue growth weighed more into shortly upcoming years. For 2024, I estimate a growth of 13.5%, representing the upper range of the current guidance. After 2033, I estimate a perpetual growth of 3%.

For the EBIT margin, I estimate gradual leverage into 10.0% from -10.3% achieved in 2023, as operations scale bringing operational leverage and other margin benefits. The estimate is above National Vision Holdings' margin, representing Warby Parker's great customer retention making the operating model seem effective.

The cash flow conversion should be great due to high SBC and relatively low capital expenditures even with the ambitious growth. I have accounted for the SBC by estimating a dilution of 15% to the outstanding share count, though.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Warby Parker's fair value estimate at $7.49, 55% below the stock price at the time of writing - the investment seems highly unattractive. I don't believe that Warby Parker is likely to report financials widely above my estimates, which seem to have been priced in even after the stock plummeted from 2021 highs.

A weighted average cost of capital of 13.23% is used in the DCF model, derived from a capital asset pricing model. While the cost of capital could be lowered through a lower beta as earnings improve, a significantly lower cost of capital of 10% would still estimate a downside of 35% for the stock.

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

Warby Parker doesn't leverage debt in financing, and I estimate the company to not draw debt for financing in the future, either. To estimate the cost of equity, I use the United States' 10-year bond yield of 4.47% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Warby Parker's beta at 1.87. Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.25%, creating a cost of equity and WACC of 13.23%.

Takeaway

Despite a great runway of future growth for Warby Parker with the company's great retail offering, I don't see the stock as a good investment. Continuously high stock-based compensation dilutes shareholders and has so far pushed earnings negative with gradual operating leverage now pushing underlying cash flows into a neutral level. While I estimate continuous good growth and dramatically improved margins in the long term, the stock seems excessively overvalued despite the stock being at a fraction of its 2021 peak value. As such, I initiate Warby Parker at Sell.