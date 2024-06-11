MTStock Studio/E+ via Getty Images

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) is intended as an income product. The managers generate income by replicating a covered call position. The distribution yield is very high, but I'm not sure that it is high enough. Whether it is an interesting product mainly depends on your projections for the stock trajectory.

My interest in this space goes beyond this single fund. I'm curious to what size these single-name derivative ETF's will grow. Could they create mispricings in the derivatives markets?

With Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), I'm least worried that will happen because it is the most active single name option chain there is. It isn't even close. However, the assets in these products are ballooning and at some point it will be a problem. This fund, and other funds like it, sell quite short-dated options. Options markets aren't generally as deep as equity markets. Just think of all the different strikes and expirations.

Data by YCharts

The fund has an expense ratio of 1.01%. That's high for a U.S. large cap ETF. In this case, it only gives exposure to one company...

Yet, the covered call strategy is not trivial to execute. If you wanted to do it yourself, it would involve quite a bit of daily rummaging around options chains and comparing prices. It can make sense to outsource this and be able to spend your time more productively elsewhere.

The fund advertises with a distribution rate of 106.68%.

This is the annualized yield if you would get the recently declared distribution, and it didn't change. The yield is primarily dependent on the sold call premia collected, and these fluctuate quite a lot. The distribution table below shows how the monthly distributions move around:

NVDY distributions (YieldMax)

While the share price moved up to $54.70:

Data by YCharts

If I figured it would be advantageous to sell short-term covered calls, I would be content buying this product and accepting the expense ratio. I like to do so when two things are true; 1) there is a lot of speculative demand for calls. 2) the downside is probably modest.

I think 1) is likely true, but I'm a bit more apprehensive about 2).

Nvidia has run up a lot and is attracting a lot of attention, actual revenue growth and revenue estimate increases lag the share price slightly. Market participants expect lots more growth to come:

Data by YCharts

I'd say the growth is likely to continue in the near to medium term, as I recently wrote in The Key Takeaways From The NVIDIA Earnings Call:

...This isn't new to anyone, but the growth outlook remains strong. the company is executing and demand is there. The story is intact, the dream alive. From the earnings call, the supply-demand story sounds very robust, at least in the near term. Sovereign spending wasn't really on my radar yet but could be a relatively modest but sustainable revenue stream...

The problem is that if there is a hiccup in growth, you could be faced with very sharp draw-downs. Nvidia is THE momentum stock. Momentum stocks are well known for great returns and scary draw-downs. Per AlphaArchitect:

While empirical research on cross-sectional (long-short) momentum has shown high returns, investors have also experienced huge drawdowns—momentum exhibits both high kurtosis and negative skewness. Since 1926, there have been several momentum crashes that featured short but persistent periods of highly negative returns. For example, from June to August 1932, the momentum portfolio lost about 91%, followed by a second drawdown from April to July 1933. Other prominent crashes occurred in the first decade of this century (see chart below).

From the questions I get around these call-writing ETFs, it seems clear that most investors understand they'll underperform if the underlying surges. After all, if you sell naked calls on Nvidia, and it goes up a lot, that call is losing you a lot. Because you also own the underlying (or in this case, a synthetic version of the underlying), you merely miss out on that stock upside.

What happens if Nvidia gets into a draw-down?

This is a lot less clear to many. That's not surprising, because there isn't a simple answer. Generally, the premia received for selling the calls are relatively modest compared to the share price. I expect that if there is a quick, sharp draw-down, NVDY will not outperform NVDA by much.

If there is a large draw-down that's extended over a longer period of time, with more ups and downs, NVDY will likely do quite a bit better. If the stock is exhibiting a lot of volatility, the option premias go up. This benefits NVDY because it is mechanically selling these. As volatility subsides, the premia follow that trajectory with a bit of lag. Because the drawdown takes a bit longer, the premia add up. Effect; the downside is mitigated.

Yet, quick draw-downs followed by sharp rallies can turn out quite poorly. The premia doesn't really pad the downside, while the option selling is limiting the recovery.

As far as I can tell, YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF has mostly underperformed Nvidia Corporation stock because the underlying has been surprisingly strong and surprises option sellers by its strength and performance:

Data by YCharts

Personally, I'm not inclined to go long NVDY anytime soon. There is likely quite a bit of speculative call buying ongoing (which is a positive for this product). I'm much more likely to go long a covered call product where I believe the odds are better, and call buyers are speculators instead of market makers.

The problem is that this is at least somewhat justified. In the near term, I don't see the fundamental story cracking (see my recent Nvidia article), and it is a strong momentum stock. Momentum stocks, by definition, are surging pretty hard. This is a problem when a product is forced to sell calls. An ideal entry would be when its momentum (and call premia) are very high but abate going forward. Like when you're projecting a calm, flat trajectory going forward.

One thing that's further dissuading me here is that Nvidia is executing a 10-1 stock split, which can increase interest in option speculation. The contracts can simply grow too large for smaller traders to be able to diversify their option portfolios. This technical adjustment fixes that potential constraint. Moreover, Seeking Alpha also reported the split may increase the odds of Dow inclusion. As things stand, I'd rather be long NVDA than NVDY.