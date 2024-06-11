Enghouse Systems Limited (EGHSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCPK:EGHSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 11, 2024 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Sadler - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Todd May - Vice President and General Counsel
Rob Medved - Vice President, Finance and Corporate Secretary
Vince Mifsud - Global President

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Chan - TD Cowen
Erin Kyle - CIBC
Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Enghouse's Q2 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephen Sadler, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Stephen Sadler

Good morning. I'm here today with Vince Mifsud, Global President; Rob Medved, VP, Finance; and Todd May, VP, Legal Counsel. Before we begin, I will have Todd read our forward disclaimer.

Todd May

Certain statements made maybe forward-looking. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those in Enghouse's continuous disclosure filings such as its AIF, which could cause the company's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results or other expectations.

Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements and the company has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Stephen Sadler

Thanks, Todd. Rob, will now give an overview of the financial results.

Rob Medved

Thanks, Steve. I will take us through the financial results for the three and six months ended April 30th, 2024 compared to the three and six months ended April 30th, 2023 as follows.

Revenue increased to $125.8 million and $246.3 million

