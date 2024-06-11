Manuel Milan

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:BMBOY)(OTCQX:GRBMF)(BIMBOA.MX) management has some real work to do, and although quarterly presentational materials are not a reliable insight into how a management thinks about its business, I'm concerned that management may not yet be realistic in its assessment of what's going on and what needs to be done. Bimbo shares have been weak since my last update, falling about 13% at a time when the S&P Food & Beverage Select index has climbed about 12% and rivals like Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) have also outperformed the company's shares. While misses relative to sell-side expectations and lower guidance certainly explain at least some of the underperformance, I think the Street is also increasingly worried about the company's ongoing market share losses in the U.S. and the future ramifications on revenue and margins.

Bimbo shares do look undervalued even after reducing my expectations, but I can't call this a value today. Not only is there a risk that Bimbo underperforms lowered expectations, but it's tough to recommend a stock when the company is losing share and seeing margin compression and management doesn't seem to be directly addressing those challenges.

Q1'24 Results Highlight Some Of The Issues

Although Bimbo's first quarter report is some distance behind us now, I do think it's worth mentioning as it does show many of the trends that concern me about the business today. Revenue declined 6% as reported and declined slightly in constant currency terms, while also declining 9% sequentially. While it's true that year-ago comps were tough, the reality is that the business seems to have plateaued over the last five quarters and Mexico was the only region that showed sequential revenue growth (and even then only 1% growth).

Sales in the U.S. and Canada (Bimbo reports Mexico separately and groups the U.S. and Canada as "North America") fell about 5% in constant currency terms in the first quarter and 17% sequentially, and it's been a few quarters now since this business has shown real momentum. Looking into this further, Bimbo has gone about as far as it can on pricing and is seeing volume and share losses across multiple businesses, and this is something I'm going to come back to later.

Gross margin improved 90bp year over year this quarter (to 52%) and 20bp sequentially, and Bimbo has been seeing sequential gross margin improvement since the second quarter of 2023 as the company has benefited from lower commodity costs (the company does hedge some of its commodity exposure) and lower costs in areas like packaging.

Labor and other SG&A costs have proven more stubborn, though, and EBITDA margin has fallen from 14% in Q2'23 to 12.7% in Q1'24, with North America margins down 160bp (to 8.7%) in the quarter. The business in Mexico is having to do a lot of heavy lifting now (margin of 17.8%), and wage/labor cost inflation remains a risk for the business.

Bimbo management lowered expectations for 2024 significantly when it reported Q4'23 earnings earlier this year, taking revenue growth guidance down to low-to-mid single-digit growth (versus sell-side expectations of 7% growth) and EBITDA growth guidance down to low-to-mid single-digit growth (versus a 12% growth expectation). Even with lowered expectations in place, Q1'24 EBITDA missed by about 10%, with a sizable miss in the North America segment driving much of the weakness.

Bimbo Is Losing Share, And I Question Whether Management Is Prepared To Deal With This

Companies have good quarters and bad quarters, and I've never been a proponent of overreacting to a quarter or two of weaker performance. What concerns me in this case, though, is that the company is clearly losing share, and management's presentations and commentary don't suggest to me that they are prepared to take on this issue.

Looking at Nielsen data, the company's business was basically flat on a trailing 12-month basis through mid-May, trailing the industry by more than 100bp. Volume has fallen more than four points (more than three points worse than the industry), and the company has continued to rely on above-peer pricing activity (up over four points over the last year, and more than two points above the industry) to drive the business.

With consumers under greater strain from higher prices overall, the shift from branded products to private label continues to be noticeable, and Bimbo seems to be losing share to private label across most of its lines, including bread, rolls/buns, bagels, sweet snacks, and salty snacks. This isn't a Bimbo-exclusive issue, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is doing even worse in breads and Kellanova (K) has likewise seen some meaningful erosion in snacks, but some of its rivals, including Flowers and Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) seem to be faring better.

What concerns me is that you wouldn't detect any of this in the company's presentations to analysts and investors. Everything would seem to be bright and sunny according to those presentations, and indeed management likes to talk about the share they've gained over time (though they've been losing share since the pandemic according to Nielsen). To that end, the company claimed the weaker results were due to tougher comps, a weaker overall environment, and certain strategic brand exits.

At this point, I think Bimbo needs to reconsider whether it can afford to continue trading volume for pricing power. I don't really think of bagels or snack cakes as premium products where you want to protect pricing as a means of maintaining brand prestige/exclusivity and at some point, the volume losses are going to create issues with manufacturing and distribution leverage. At the same time, though, given the current pressures on EBITDA margin, I can understand why management may be reluctant to ease off on pricing, surrender some gross margin leverage, and see even more margin pressure in the short term.

On a more positive note, management has been talking about investing in its product and channel mix in the United States. Bimbo has inconsistent shelf space leverage across its product portfolio (particularly in snacks), and I think investment here makes sense. I'd also like to see the company do more to promote brands across its consumer groups. A lot of Bimbo's products that are sold in the U.S. are basically unknown to non-Hispanic consumers and I think the company has some low-hanging fruit here - the products are already in the stores, so a little advertising to drive awareness and get consumers to try them could generate good returns on the money spent. Importantly, this is something that the company has historically been good at, which is part of the reason I consider it "low-hanging fruit".

The Outlook

At this point, I clearly have some concerns about Bimbo from a strategic standpoint. The company has been losing share for some time now, and given that many of Bimbo's categories are under-indexed to overall private label penetration, the share losses to private label could continue if Bimbo doesn't get more responsive on pricing. As I'm a believer in the idea that it's usually easier and cheaper to keep customers than win them back, I'd like to see more activity on the pricing and promotion sides of the business. I'd also note that I don't see a lot of margin tailwinds at this point - I don't think COGS is likely to improve that much from here and wage pressures will remain.

I also want to briefly address a change in management. Bimbo announced back in April that CEO Daniel Servitje would step down as CEO (becoming the Executive Chairman, a newly-created role), with Rafael Pamias moving from COO to CEO. Daniel Servitje was the third generation of the Servitje family to run Bimbo, though I don't expect a lot to change at this point, as it sounds like Servitje intends to be active in the Executive Chairman role.

Given the pressures on the business, I've taken my 2024 revenue expectations down by about 8% and my 2025 expectations down by about 7%. I do still think that 4% long-term revenue growth is possible, but I think it's important to get a handle on the U.S. business and stem those volume declines.

On margins, I expect operating and EBITDA margins to both retreat a bit in 2024 with some gradual improvement after that; I expect 14%-plus EBITDA margin in FY'25 and FY'26 and I think there are still opportunities to improve scale and operating efficiency in North America, Latin America, and Europe (I don't think Mexico's margins can't get better, but it'll be more challenging). Bimbo made significant capex expenditures in 2023 that shouldn't recur in the near future, so I do expect mid-single-digit free cash flow margins and a long-term weighted average in the low 6%'s driving around 6% long-term annualized free cash flow growth.

The Bottom Line

Whether I look at discounted free cash flow or margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA (with an 8x forward multiple), Bimbo shares don't look expensive, but I do have worries that the miss-and-lower cycle may not be over yet, and I would like to see some stabilization with the company's U.S. volumes before getting more positive. I don't think Bimbo is necessarily in trouble yet, but I do see clouds on the horizon if management doesn't move on the U.S. volume / private label challenges, and I'd rather revisit this idea from a place of stabilized/improving trends.

