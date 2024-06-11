anyaberkut

The merger between Banc of California and PacWest created a bank with more than 70 branches scattered throughout California and the third largest in the state based on total assets. The deal was finalized last Nov. 30, and since then a gradual plan to restructure the balance sheet has begun: assets of $6 billion have been sold and borrowings have been reduced by $9 billion.

Currently, management's main goal is not to expand the balance sheet, but to improve profitability. Through the merger with PacWest, new operating synergies are being generated, capable of reducing operating costs as well as attracting new non-interest-bearing deposits.

Compared to past quarters, Banc of California, Inc.'s (NYSE:BANC) overall situation appears to have improved, yet the price per share continues to show signs of weakness. The current Price/TBV per share is about 0.85x, too low in my opinion for a bank with this potential.

Asset analysis

Banc of California

Total loans amounted to $25.48 billion, virtually unchanged from the previous quarter. Part of this disappointing result can be attributed to rather sluggish demand for new loans, given the high interest that borrowers would have to pay. In any case, management doesn't seem worried by this stall for two reasons:

The first is that the Core Portfolio had an increase of $240 million over the last quarter; therefore, the bank is growing in the market segments it deems most important.

The second is that growing is not the priority now since the focus is on improving profitability.

So even if the loan portfolio remains the same size through the end of the year, it would not be a disappointing result. What might be a concern is if it experienced an excessive amount of non-performing loans, a growing phenomenon in CRE loans (1.26%).

Banc of California

Going into more detail, we can see that Office loans tend to be the most distressed; Retail loans follow. Anyway, their respective WA LTV is only 59.50% and 53%, so the collateral of these loans largely covers the amount lent. In other words, even if the borrowers declared default, the sale of the property would most likely cover the remaining amount owed to BANC.

Overall, we can expect a stalled loan portfolio in the coming quarters, but this does not rule out an eventual improvement. In fact, even if the nominal value of loans remains the same, the average yield may change. Proceeds from maturing loans will be reinvested at current market rates, generating a positive effect on profitability:

While continuing to be conservative in our new loan production, based on the current loan pipeline, we expect to be able to largely offset the runoff we have in noncore portfolios with new fundings, which should keep our total loans relatively flat. But the new loans are expected to average higher rates than what is running off, so production should continue to be accretive to our margins and improve our level of profitability. CEO Jared Wolff, conference call Q1 2024

Suffice it to say that new loans originated can yield between 8% and 8.50%, so almost all maturing loans have a lower yield.

Banc of California

Repricing opportunities also affect the securities portfolio, although the latter is not currently the priority. The improvement in average yield comes mainly from the sale of the least yielding ones, the proceeds of which have been used both to reduce borrowing and to reduce dependence on more expensive deposits. These two aspects are discussed in the next section.

Liability analysis

Banc of California

The most surprising aspect of this bank is that non-interest-bearing deposits are already growing, despite the fact that the Fed has not yet cut rates. While most banks still struggle to try to reduce their outflow as much as possible, BANC is in the opposite situation. The boost in non-interest-bearing deposits, according to management expectations, will continue in the coming months, which is why interest in more expensive deposits is waning.

Brokered and non-brokered CDs continue to decline and are being replaced by savings and non-interest-bearing deposits. In a sense, it is as if BANC is a few months ahead of its peers and is beginning to manifest the first benefits of the Fed Funds Rate reduction. The result is a sharp drop in the cost of deposits, from 2.94% to 2.66% in just three months. But there is more, in fact, steady improvement is expected:

We expect to improve our cost of deposits and cost of funds through specific strategies for both core and wholesale funding. While our model anticipates two rate cuts in 2024, both in the second half of the year, even in a static rate environment, we expect to continue to move our deposit costs down. Accordingly, we expect to see improvement in our net interest margin as we move through the year, as new loan production originates yields in excess of the yields on loans rolling off and we execute on our cost of fund strategy of reducing our reliance on high-cost wholesale funding and growing our low-cost core deposits. We are also finding that even in a flat rate environment, we are often able to reprice maturing deposits at lower prices than when they were originated, given that PacWest needed to pay high rates for deposits a year ago. CFO Joseph Kauder, conference call Q1 2024.

In a nutshell, even if the Fed does not reduce rates, the cost of deposits is still expected to fall, and together with asset repricing opportunities, profitability would improve anyway. The net interest margin in Q1 2024 was 2.78%, compared to 1.69% in Q4 2023: by year-end, it will most likely exceed 3%.

Almost everything will depend on how fast non-interest-bearing deposits continue to rise, as the latter can replace more expensive funds. Among them, borrowing is definitely one of them.

Banc of California

In the previous quarter, their cost was just over 7%; in Q1 2024 it dropped to 5.30%. The merger with PacWest led to a large addition of expensive borrowings on the balance sheet, but as of today, the problem has almost receded. As mentioned in the intro, $9 billion has already been repaid, including $1.10 billion of BTFP in Q1, and another $1.50 billion remains. Probably, if deposits grow better than expected, as early as next quarter the entire debt will be repaid, further fueling profitability.

The merger with PacWest, at least initially, had raised some doubts. After all, it is not easy to predict how this new bank with more than 70 branches in California would perform. Moreover, debt was high and many depositors had fled to the U.S. big five. In any case, as time goes on, we are seeing how the balance sheet restructuring plan is paying off. In my opinion, the potential of these two banks combined is greater than the sum of the two taken individually.

2024 will be a year where management will first look for stability, improving operational efficiency and profitability. From 2025 onward, growth will matter again.

Dividend, valuation and risks

BANC currently has a dividend yield of 3.11%, so it presents opportunities to generate a good passive income. However, a number of considerations must be made.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the dividend trend, Banc of California has proven to be rather unreliable in the past: after the Great Financial Crisis, it has not been able to provide continuity of growth. The merger with PacWest could give the start to a new trend, possibly upward, but we cannot have certainty. As far as I am concerned, the potential is there, but it is difficult to make predictions about it.

What we do know is that to date the bank is improving its profitability and the dividend payout ratio is only 21%, so there is room for growth should management want to increase the dividend over time. At the very least, I doubt it will be cut.

As for valuation, the current Price/TBV per share is only 0.85x, in my opinion too low for a bank with this potential. By the way, TBV per share is held down by an AOCI of $436 million (equity is $3.39 billion). Once the securities mature, the unrealized losses will gradually fade away, slowly giving new momentum to TBV per share.

Be that as it may, like any investment, BANC has risks, mainly related to decisions in terms of monetary policy. Should inflation turn out to be stickier than expected, BANC would suffer a severe backlash if the Fed Funds Rate rose further. First of all, the cost of deposits would go back up, and AOCI would burden TBV per share even more. In addition, demand for loans certainly would not improve, leaving BANC unable to increase its loan portfolio even in 2025. At that point, the only repricing opportunities would be in risk-free securities.

In short, for BANC to best settle down after the merger with PacWest, it is necessary for rates not to rise. At most, they can remain stable, but not for too long, otherwise, I doubt that non-interest-bearing deposits will continue to rise. A 50-basis point reduction in 2024 would be ideal, but we know that the economy is far from predictable.