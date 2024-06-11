petekarici

A Quick Take On The Alumis IPO

Alumis Inc. (ALMS) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to SEC S-1 registration information.

The company is a Phase 3 trials-ready biopharma working on treatments for various immune-mediated health conditions.

Alumis Inc. has produced positive trial results for its lead candidate for the treatment of psoriasis, so the IPO will probably feature significant demand for company shares.

Alumis Overview

South San Francisco, California-based Alumis Inc. was founded to advance its pipeline of molecules to treat diseases such as psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus, uveitis and neuroinflammation.

Management is led by Chairman, president and CEO Martin Babler, who has been with the firm since September 2021 and was previously president and CEO at Principia Biopharma, acquired by Sanofi.

The firm's lead candidate, ESK-001, is expected to begin Phase 3 trials in the second half of 2024 for the treatment of psoriasis as an allosteric inhibitor of TYK2 (Tyrosine Kinase 2).

The current status of the firm’s development pipeline is shown here:

SEC

Alumis has booked fair market value investment of $524 million as of March 31, 2024 from investors, including AyurMaya Capital Management, Baker Brothers Life Sciences and Foresite Capital.

Alumis’ Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global market for psoriasis treatment was an estimated $18.8 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $44 billion by 2031.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The primary factors driving this expected growth are a growing adoption of personalized medicines and an increasing number of patients needing care.

Also, the graphic below shows an overview of the expected market drivers for the psoriasis treatment market:

Transparency Market Research

Major competitive vendors that have developed or are developing similar treatments include the following firms:

Amgen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Ventyx Biosciences

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly and Company

Galapagos NV

Innocare

Priovant Therapeutics

Genentech

Biohaven

Neuron 23.

Alumis Inc. Financial Status

The company’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma in that they feature zero revenue and large R&D and G&A expenses as a result of its development programs.

Below are the firm’s current financial results for the past two calendar years, per its recent IPO filing documents:

SEC

As of March 31, 2024, the company had $134 million in cash and $68 million in total liabilities.

Alumis Inc. IPO Details

Alumis intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its voting common stock, although the final amount may be different.

The firm will have a second class of stock, non-voting common stock. Shares of non-voting stock may be converted into voting common stock.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have shown an interest in acquiring shares at the IPO price.

Management said it plans to use the IPO net proceeds as detailed here:

to advance the clinical development of ESK-001, through topline data readouts in each of our Phase 3 clinical trials in PsO and our proof-of concept Phase 2a clinical trial in Uveitis, and through completion of our Phase 2b clinical trial in SLE; to advance the clinical development of A-005 by completing the single ascending doses (SAD) and multiple ascending doses (MAD) portions of our Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers; to advance our discovery research efforts, including preclinical development activities; $23.0 million for a milestone payment that is contingent upon the first administration of ESK-001 to a patient enrolled in a Phase 3 clinical trial of ESK-001, under our stock purchase agreement with FronThera U.S. Holdings, Inc.; and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including additional clinical development, working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. Based on our current operating plan, we believe that our existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, together with the estimated net proceeds from this offering, will be sufficient to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs for at least the next 12 months, although there can be no assurance in that regard. (Source: SEC.)

Leadership’s online company roadshow presentation is currently not available.

Pertaining to legal proceedings, the leadership said the company is not presently the subject of legal proceedings that would be material to its operations or its property.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Cantor and Guggenheim Securities.

Commentary About Alumis’ IPO

ALMS is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its advanced trial activities.

The firm's lead candidate, ESK-001, is expected to begin Phase 3 trials in the second half of 2024 for the treatment of psoriasis as an allosteric inhibitor of TYK2 (Tyrosine Kinase 2).

The market opportunity for treating psoriasis conditions is large and expected to grow at a nearly 9% CAGR through 2031, a reasonably fast growth rate for a disease condition.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration relationships or agreements.

The company’s investor syndicate includes some notable life science investors, so Alumis appears to have strong backing.

Alumis also has significant resources going into the IPO, although it will have large outlays immediately after the IPO that will likely require additional equity funding within 12 months.

Given the company's stage of development and results so far, it is likely its market capitalization at IPO will be between $300 million to $500 million.

The company's lead program has already ‘demonstrated significant therapeutic effect’ in its Phase 2 trial, so I suspect the IPO will have substantial demand from among life science investors.

When we learn the final details of Alumis Inc. IPO pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide an opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.