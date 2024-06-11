Chris Whitehead/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Consumer goods giant Unilever (OTCPK:UNLYF), the company behind names such as Lysol and Domestos, has seen its share price jump in the past several months. For now, though, while the business continues to perform well, it remains to be seen how the ongoing transformation and growth plan will deliver for the soapmaker.

I last covered the name in my March “hold” piece Unilever: The Proposed Revamp Seems Positive But May Not Be Transformative, since when the shares have moved up 12%.

Business Continues to Tick Over, Growth Plan Remains Work in Progress

The company’s first quarter trading update showed revenues up a modest 1.4% compared to the same period last year. That partly reflects currency headwinds, as volume growth was 2.2%.

Company trading announcement

At that point the company affirmed its full-year outlook, of underlying sales growth of 3%-5% and a “modest improvement” in underlying operating margin.

For now, then, the good ship Unilever plows forward decently but not spectacularly. The chief executive said the company’s transformation is still at an early stage, but had this to say about its growth action plan:

We are implementing the Growth Action Plan at speed, focused on three clear priorities: delivering higher-quality growth, creating a simpler and more productive business, and embedding a strong performance focus. This is underpinned by our commitment to do fewer things, better and with greater impact.

Productivity and performance are things that always ought to have been there anyway (whether or not they were), so what I see as the sustainable driver for potentially more exciting growth at the company is “higher quality growth”. In the quarter, although underlying sales grew 3% year-on-year, volumes declined, albeit only by 0.3%. That points to the need for the business to reinvigorate its business in developed markets as well as doing what it can (as always) to ride the wave of developing markets.

What, then, is this “higher quality growth”? it was not mentioned again in the quarterly results. Nor did it appear in the March announcement detailing the acceleration of its growth action plan. But it had previously summarised it as doing “fewer things, better, with greater impact.” Specifically, the company referred to focussing on 30 power brands, driving unmissable brand superiority, scaling multi-year innovation, increasing brand investment and returns and selectively optimising the portfolio. All of that sounds like good practice for a large consumer goods manufacturer and to some extent simply reflects much of what Unilever has been doing for decades. There is still work to be done, though, for example with portfolio simplification and on brand investment.

So, over time I am positive that this approach will bolster the Unilever investment case if well-executed, although for now the business results remain to be seen. I would expect that we would start to see some impact from the approach this year and certainly by next year, if it is being implemented and working, we ought to see significant impact. In the first quarter, the so-called power brands led growth, with underlying growth of 6.6% and 3.8% volume growth.

Business Realignment is Ongoing

I covered the planned divestment of Unilever’s ice cream business in my last piece on the company. The company said in its first quarter trading statement that it expects this to be completed by the end of next year, without giving further details. I see the management time this sucks up as an ongoing risk for the company, although overall I see it as a positive development presuming Unilever can get a good price for the business.

The company has commenced a share buyback programme of up to €1.5bn, following on from last year’s buyback. That is barely more than 1% of the company’s current market capitalisation, and the share price has not been especially cheap in recent months on my view (hence my most recent rating being a hold not buy) so I do not see this as a good use of spare funds at the company.

Valuation is a Little Ahead of Itself

After treading water for some time, the Unilever share price has moved up by 16% in just under two months. The markets appear to like what they are seeing of the direction of travel.

I think from a long-term investor’s perspective, Unilever is the sort of proven, reliable cash generator that can be attractive to tuck away in a portfolio and forget about. That said, even after their recent rise, the shares are down 13% over 5 years while the FTSE 100 index (of which Unilever is a constituent) has grown by 11% during that period.

The P/E ratio is now 20. For a company with a long history of uneven (though rarely terrible) performance, I see that as fair or perhaps a little bit pricy, bearing in mind that the growth programme is yet to prove its worth. I do not see the shares as a buy at this level, and maintain my “hold” rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.