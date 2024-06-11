Judd Brotman/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Bonds issued by the US Government were quite popular till the end of 2021. Coming off the end of the ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy) bubble and a spectacular 4 decade run where interest rates ran just in one direction, it was easy to keep looking in the rearview mirror. But that bubble, predictably, did burst and left most bond fund returns in ashes.

In this piece, we will talk about one class of bonds (and the ETF that owns them) that did do a lot better than the plain vanilla US Government bonds. Treasury Inflation Protection Security [TIPS] is their name, and protecting you from inflation is their game. While the vanilla bonds lock in a fixed rate for a fixed time, TIPS break up the total interest payment into a "real" rate and an inflation rate. This inflation "payment" comes in the form of semi-annual adjustments to the principal derived from the Consumer Price Index, aka CPI. So if the CPI comes in hotter, the real coupon rate is applied to a higher principal amount. The reverse applies as well. The principal repaid at maturity is the higher of the original and the adjusted amount. This all brings us to the protagonist for the day.

According to STIP's website, the fund aims to give you 3 benefits.

1. Exposure to short-term U.S. TIPS, which are government bonds whose face value rises with inflation 2. Targeted access to a specific segment of the domestic TIPS market 3. Seek to protect against near-term inflation

The fund was started in 2010 and currently boasts about $8 billion in total assets. It is fairly liquid with an extremely narrow bid-ask spread, especially if you consider that average volume is just half a million shares a day.

The fund, as the name suggests, is made of almost exclusively of TIPS.

The average maturity is close to 3 years with the bulk of fund made up of 3-5 duration TIPS.

One of the key reasons to own this is that you can get a full portfolio of TIPS in one shot, and you can do it for a very reasonable expense ratio. The expense ratio here is just 0.03%. We know ETFs have reduced fees, but this is a pretty phenomenal deal still, for a TIPS fund. The average investor would likely squander more than that on bid-ask spreads of an average single TIPS bond. These low fees were the byproduct of the ZIRP era, where bond funds were forced to cut fees to the bone to create some returns for its holders. But that good deal persists today, even with significantly higher interest rates.

Performance

STIP's performance advantage can be best seen during the 2021 to present timeframe. We have used iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) as the vanilla counterpart. Over this period, STIP delivered a rather impressive 9.03% total return. ISTB is still struggling to breakeven, even after counting all the cash it doled out to investors.

One other facet that should be apparent above, but needs a special mention, is that the volatility of the STIP ETF was significantly lower. So better returns with lower volatility. That is what we call a true gem. Of course, this is just over the last few years. Over the last decade, STIP has outperformed but all of that came after 2021.

Taxation

We are generally comfortable admitting that we have a below-average knowledge base on US taxation. But based on our limited understanding, we think TIPS funds generally work best in tax deferred accounts. These funds tend to distribute amounts for the real yield as well as the inflation adjustments.

Yield

The actual yield you get over the next 12 months will depend on the actual inflation rate as well as the real yield. We think at a minimum this should be close to 5.5% for STIP.

Outlook & Verdict

The past performance is to get a flavor of what the fund can deliver. But that is still rearview driving. But we still like this asset class, a lot. Unlike the plain vanilla Treasury bonds, that we identified as weapons of mass financial destruction multiple times over the last few years (see here, here, here and here), we have had a favorable opinion of TIPS. STIP is a great play today simply because it is offering one of the best real yields that you can get.

At 2.87% real yield we think there is no reason to have a single nominal yielding Treasury in your portfolio. To see how great this is, you have to pull this chart. Note that the two numbers below are calculated for 5 and 10 year timeframes, rather than the 0-5 year range we get with STIP. Nonetheless, you can see that real yields are much better today than at almost any time over the past 20 years.

But don't assume that we have hit some magical ceiling. Real rates can go higher if Washington continues its "spend till something breaks" mantra. Real yields have been far higher even when the US deficit was better than it is today.

That said, if we break into the 4% real rate range, expect the S&P 500 to break far worse than anything your bond portfolio hands you. We rate STIP a buy and think it offers one of the few free lunches in the market today.

