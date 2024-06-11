Sumedha Lakmal/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) stock to a Hold, taking into consideration its mixed outlook. On one hand, RPD's revenue prospects for the current year have become more unfavorable as evidenced by the lowering of its top line guidance. On the other hand, Rapid7 still anticipates substantial profit margin expansion this year, and the company's pace of top line growth could possibly accelerate again next year.

Downward Revision In 2024 Revenue Guidance Was A Negative Surprise

I turned out to be wrong when I outlined my views that "Rapid7 will deliver a good set of results this year with robust top line growth" in my prior January 14, 2024 write-up.

RPD's most recent quarterly top line performance was decent. The company's revenue increased by +12.0% YoY to $205.1 million for Q1 2024 as disclosed in its latest quarterly results release. Rapid7's actual first quarter sales also beat Wall Street's consensus revenue projection of $204.0 million by +0.5%.

But Rapid7's full-year top line and ARR (Annualized Recurring Revenue) guidance, revealed as part of its Q1 results last month, disappointed the market.

The mid-point of the company's FY 2024 ARR guidance was revised downward by 3.9% from $890 million previously to $855 million now. RPD's updated ARR guidance came in 3.7% below the consensus forecast of $888 million.

Rapid7 also cut its top line guidance (mid-point) for the full-year by 2.2% from $852 million earlier to $833 million currently. The company's revised revenue outlook fell short of the consensus estimate of $853 million by 2.3%.

With my prior mid-January update, I highlighted that "cybersecurity demand will be reasonably strong" at the industry level in 2024 according to research published by Morgan Stanley (MS), Gartner (IT), and Susquehanna. Indeed, it was a company-specific issue, rather than weaker-than-expected industry demand, that impacted Rapid7's revenue growth outlook.

At its Q1 2024 analyst briefing in May, RPD noted a "slower-than-expected transition in the quarter of selling our current integrated risk management package (known as Cloud Risk Complete) into our traditional VM (Vulnerability Management) base." Moreover, Rapid7 acknowledged at the most recent quarterly earnings call that the company "could have executed that (transition) better", and referred to the revenue guidance cut as "more of an execution" problem rather than "a demand issue."

Rapid7's new top line guidance for the current fiscal year suggests that the company's revenue growth could potentially moderate from +13.5% in the prior year to +7.1% for this year. As such, it is no surprise that RPD's consensus next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Sales or EV/S multiple de-rated from 4.0 times before its Q1 results announcement to 3.5 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) now with more modest expectations of its top line prospects.

But Full-Year Earnings Outlook Implying Margin Improvement Stays Unchanged

RPD took part in the 52nd Annual JPMorgan (JPM) Global Technology, Media, And Communications Conference in the later part of the previous month. Rapid7's management commentary at this latest investor event helps to explain why the company is confident in sticking to its earlier FY 2024 earnings guidance.

In the preceding section, I highlighted that Rapid7 lowered its full-year ARR and top line guidance in early May due to a failure to manage the marketing of the first version of the new Cloud Risk Complete offering well. Nevertheless, RPD left the mid-point of its 2024 normalized operating income and normalized EPS guidance unchanged at $154 million and $2.155, respectively. This implies that the company sees its normalized operating margin and EPS expanding by +540 basis points and +41.8%, respectively for this year.

The company's expectations of meaningful operating profitability improvement and substantial earnings growth for 2024 are validated by its management comments at the recent investor conference. RPD emphasized at the late-May JPM conference that "we did do a reduction (in staff strength), and a (business) restructure" with a pivot towards "integrated consolidation offerings" boasting higher revenue per user which has "set us up for an efficient growth model." This is consistent with the thesis in my mid-January update which indicated that RPD's "integrated product offerings" and "expense control efforts" will drive up the company's future margins.

Separately, Rapid7 also shared at the recent JPMorgan event that it will go ahead with introducing the second version of "integrated risk management package" or "CRC (Cloud Risk Complete) repackage or relaunch" later this year with "a lower effective price point" and "broader coverage." At the JPM conference, the company guided that this "relaunch" will only impact its financial results "very late in Q4." In other words, RPD's top line performance might improve in the next year or FY 2025 with a more meaningful sales contribution from the new version of CRC. For now, the sell side forecasts that Rapid7's revenue growth will accelerate to +9.6% (source: S&P Capital IQ) for the following year.

Closing Thoughts

RPD's mixed prospects and fair valuations support a Hold rating. The company is expected to report both slower top line expansion and higher profit margins this year. Also, the stock's consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E of 17.3 times is largely aligned with the company's consensus FY 2023-2026 normalized EPS CAGR forecast of +18.6% (source: S&P Capital IQ) that translates into a PEG (Price-to-Earnings Growth) metric of 0.93 times (17.3/18.6). As a rule of thumb, a PEG ratio of around 1 is indicative of fair valuation.