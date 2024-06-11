Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.27K Followers

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call June 11, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Francis - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Nathan Rich

Good morning, everyone. My name is Nathan Rich. I cover the generic and specialty pharma space for Goldman Sachs. We're very pleased to have Teva here with us this morning, Richard Francis, President and CEO. Thanks very much for being with us and joining us today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nathan Rich

Richard, I wanted to start high level. I think kind of one of the biggest changes since you launched Pivot to Growth was really bringing innovative products to the forefront of the messaging for the company, and I think you're starting to get more credit for that. I guess maybe how would you evaluate maybe the progress that you've made on Pivot to Growth so far in the first year? And I guess how have you changed how capital and resources internally are deployed as you kind of build/buy in to this strategy?

Richard Francis

Yeah. Well, firstly, thank you for having me. Appreciate it. And great to be here in Miami. A lot better weather I thought than England, but I opened the...

Nathan Rich

Not today so far.

Nathan Rich

I opened the blinds this morning, it's exactly the same.

So, Pivot to Growth has been a really important part of Teva's transition. As much as it's a bit of a tagline, there's a huge amount of detail below it. And we have four pillars, which I often talk about, and those four pillars are all about allocating capital.

So, you talked about innovation. Innovation is a key part of the growth of the company going forward. And we've outlined

Recommended For You

About TEVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TEVA

Trending Analysis

Trending News