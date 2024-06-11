EyeMark

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is a well-managed, growing net-lease commercial real estate investment trust with a focus on open-air shopping centers.

The trust just announced a new retail center acquisition in Northern Virginia that is poised to add to Federal Realty Investment's funds from operations. The main quality of an investment in Federal Realty Investment is that the trust is acquiring new income-producing real estate and that it has a low FFO-based dividend payout ratio.

I think that Federal Realty Investment's latest acquisition and portfolio metrics continue to support a 'Buy' classification for the trust's stock.

My Rating History

Federal Realty Investment outclassed other retail-focused real estate investment trusts in terms of FFO per share growth in the last decade which led me to a 'Buy' stock classification.

Federal Realty Investment just acquired another shopping center in Virginia which will add to the trust's funds from operations growth. The payout ratio in the last quarter also decreased, leading to a higher margin of dividend for passive income investors.

Portfolio Profile, Recent Virginia Gateway Acquisition, FFO Growth

Federal Realty Investment has developed a focus on open-air shopping centers of which the trust owned 102, reflecting 26 million square feet, as of March 31, 2024. In addition to retail center investments, the real estate investment trust owns mixed-use offices (11%) as well as residential properties (12%) that diversify its income streams.

In total, Federal Realty Investment owned $7.6 billion in real estate in 1Q24 (after accumulated depreciation) which makes FRT one of the largest retail-focused trusts in the United States.

Portfolio Composition By ABR (Federal Realty Investment Trust)

Last week, Federal Realty Investment announced the acquisition of a 665K square feet, 110-acre shopping center in Gainesville, Virginia. The property had a 95% occupancy rate and is poised to add to the trust's funds from operations growth in the future.

The $215 million acquisition fits into the trust's core strategy of acquiring retail centers in supply-constrained markets with above-average household income.

Median Household Income (Federal Realty Investment Trust)

Acquisitions and annual rent escalations are key to driving the real estate investment trust's funds from operations higher. In 1Q24, Federal Realty Investment's mainly shopping center assets produced $136.7 million in funds from operations, reflecting a healthy 5% YoY growth rate. Moving forward, I think that we could see more acquisitions in the core business field of retail centers.

The main reason why I think Federal Realty Investment is compelling for passive income investors is that the trust has a low FFO-based dividend payout ratio. This ratio stood at 66% in 1Q24 and was down from 67% in 4Q23 and from 68% in 1Q23.

Realty Income Corporation (O) paid out 75% of its adjusted FFO in 1Q24 and 76% in the last twelve months, so Federal Realty Investment offers passive income investors a much better-protected dividend.

Dividend Payout Ratio (Federal Realty Investment Trust)

Dividend Aristocrat With A Compelling Dividend Growth Record

The low FFO-based payout ratio strongly tilts the odds in favor of ongoing dividend growth: So far, Federal Realty Investment has raised its dividend for 56 consecutive years and the next dividend increase is likely to be announced in the first week of August. REITs with more than 25 years of consecutive growth in the dividend are also referred to as Dividend Aristocrats.

As Federal Realty Investment hikes its dividend by $0.01 per share per quarter each year, the new annualized dividend is poised to be $4.40 per share which equates to a leading dividend yield of 4.4%.

Selling For A Moderate FFO Multiple

Federal Realty Investment is shooting for between $6.67 and $6.87 in funds from operations in 2024 which, at a present stock price of $101 equates to a FFO multiple of 14.9x.

Realty Income, a key competitor in the net-lease retail market, is selling for 12.8x funds from operations which makes the trust undervalued. Realty Income just increased its guidance for 2024 adjusted FFO and also hiked its acquisition outlook from $2.0 billion to $3.0 billion.

I think that both FRT and O could sell for at least 15x FFO (implied intrinsic value $102) when taking into account their long-dated dividend histories, robust diversification, and slow but steady FFO growth. I view both Federal Realty Investment and Realty Income to be buys for passive income investors primarily because of their dividends.

What Passive Income Investors Should Pay Attention To

Federal Realty Investment has a low enough dividend payout ratio to imply a high degree of dividend safety. However, things can and do change, so following the payout trend is something that shareholders should do on a consistent basis.

One thing that I view as a risk factor with regard to Federal Realty Investment is that the company is mostly focused on retail shopping centers which experienced distress during the last Covid pandemic. Thus, owning shopping centers comes with higher risks for passive income investors compared to trusts that primarily focus on residential real estate, for instance.

My Conclusion

Federal Realty Investment is becoming more compelling as an FFO and dividend growth investment, in my view.

The latest acquisition shows that the trust will continue to grow its real estate footprint across the country and since the property is located in an affluent neighborhood with above-average household income and 95% occupancy, I would argue that the acquisition could make a positive net impact on the trust's funds from operations growth in the coming quarters.

I think that the low FFO-based payout ratio as well as the FFO multiple lead to a very attractive value proposition for passive income investors, particularly those that have a long-term investment focus and don't like to trade in and out of positions all the time.