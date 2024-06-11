deepblue4you

After trading at over $10 per MMBtu in August 2022 for the first time since 2008, U.S. NYMEX natural gas futures plunged, reaching a $1.481 per MMBtu low in March 2024 at the end of the 2023/2024 peak demand season. The +85% decline caused an overabundance of short positions in the natural gas futures market.

Few things can cause a futures market recovery like too many speculative short positions. Natural gas has a long history as a volatile commodity, experiencing periodic boom-and-bust price action.

Nearby natural gas futures nearly doubled from the March 2024 low to the May 2024 high in two months. As the energy commodity moves towards the cooling season, many factors could cause substantial price swings over the coming weeks and months. The Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 2X ETF product (BOIL) turbocharges the already volatile U.S. natural gas futures market on the upside. At the same time, the Ultrashort Bloomberg Natural Gas -2X ETF (NYSEARCA:KOLD) provides leverage to the downside.

Leveraged ETFs like BOIL and KOLD require careful attention to risk-reward dynamics. They experience significant time decay when the underlying market does not move in the anticipated direction or remains stable.

Elevated open interest likely caused natural gas’s shoulder month rally

Open interest measures the total number of open long and short risk positions in a futures market. Low open interest tends to lead to increased volatility, as the metric is a liquidity indicator. In highly liquid markets, when open interest reaches an elevated level, it often leads to price reversals as the metric identifies if there is an overabundance of speculative long or short risk positions.

Nearby NYMEX natural gas futures prices fell to a $1.481 low in March 2024.

Monthly NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Chart with Open Interest (CQG)

The monthly chart shows that when the U.S. natural gas futures reached the most recent low in March 2024, the open interest metric rose to over 1.587 million contracts, the highest level since the all-time 1.622 million September 2018 high. The elevated open interest indicated an overabundance of speculative short positions, leading to a recovery rally even though natural gas was entering the shoulder months in spring when heating and cooling demand fall to an annual low.

Daily NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Chart (Barchart)

The daily chart of July NYMEX natural gas futures shows a 48.5% rally from the February 15 low of $2.128 to $3.161 on May 23, 2024. The elevated open interest likely ignited the rally, which took the continuous contract 109% higher from $1.481 in March to $3.096 per MMBtu in June.

The natural gas rally ran out of upside steam and bounced

The July futures ran out of upside steam in late May.

Daily NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Chart (CQG)

The daily July chart shows a 20.3% decline from $3.161 to $2.518 per MMBtu. At the same time, open interest declined to below the 1.5 million contract level, indicating a liquidation of speculative positions as the rally ran out of steam. Open interest declined as the natural gas price rose because speculative shorts closed their risk positions. However, after finding a bottom at just above the $2.50 level, natural gas futures bounced and rallied to over $3 per MMBtu again.

The cooling season is on the horizon before the market gears up for the 2024/2025 winter

The natural gas futures market is now at the beginning of the 2024 cooling season, as air conditioners will work overtime to combat the hot summer temperatures. Since natural gas is the primary ingredient in power generation, high temperatures increase the electricity demand.

When temperatures begin to cool in a few months, the natural gas market will gear up for the upcoming 2024/2025 winter season, when the natural gas futures market tends to experience a seasonal rally as the uncertainty of heating demand peaks.

Inventories remain bearish- U.S. energy policy is on the November ballot- War in Europe is another factor

U.S. natural gas inventories remain at levels that indicate plenty of stock to meet any upcoming demand.

Natural Gas U.S. Inventories (EIA)

Source: EIA

As of May 31, natural gas inventories across the United States were at 2.893 trillion cubic feet, 14.8% above last year’s level at the end of May and 25.1% over the five-year average.

While stocks are high and the price of natural gas is relatively low, two factors could cause increased volatility in the energy commodity over the coming months.

Natural gas and other fossil fuels are on the ballot in the 2024 November U.S. election. Incumbent President Biden favors combating climate change with support for alternative and renewable fuels and inhibiting all hydrocarbons. Former President Trump and the opposition Republican Party favor a “drill-baby-drill” and “frack-baby-frack” approach to U.S. energy independence. The election will determine if crude oil, coal, and natural gas production and consumption will increase or if wind, solar, and other alternatives will replace fossil fuels over the coming years. We could see lots of volatility in the natural gas futures arena in the lead up and aftermath of the early November election.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine can impact European natural gas supplies, as Russia is a leading producing country. Since U.S. natural gas can now travel the world by ocean vessel in liquid form, LNG demand from Europe can drain U.S. supplies over the coming months and years. Therefore, the ongoing conflict remains a significant factor for European and U.S. natural gas prices. Natural gas prices rose to over $10 per MMBtu, the highest price since 2008, in August 2022, as European prices reached all-time highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Expect volatility- BOIL and KOLD are short-term U.S. natural gas trading instruments

Natural gas is a combustible energy commodity in its natural form. Since 1990, when natural gas futures began trading on the CME’s NYMEX division, the price has experienced boom-and-bust price action.

The NYMEX futures are the most direct route for a risk position in natural gas. The U.S. Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF (UNG) tracks the volatile U.S. natural gas futures prices. Turbocharging the price action on the up and downsides are the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF, BOIL, and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF, KOLD.

July natural gas prices rose 48.5% from the mid-February low to the late May high. The price dropped 20.3% from the May 23 peak to the May 31 $2.518 per MMBtu low. Over the same period, UNG rose 48.4% and fell 19.6%, as the unleveraged ETF did an excellent job tracking the July futures.

The BOIL and KOLD ETF products turbocharged the results during the rally and correction.

Chart of the Leveraged Bullish BOIL ETF Product (Barchart)

BOIL rose 83.8% from $13.45 in mid-February to $24.72 per share in late May. At $22.36 per share, BOIL had nearly $606 million in assets under management. BOIL trades an average of over 9.68 million shares daily and charges a 0.95% management fee.

Chart of the Leveraged Bearish KOLD ETF Product (Barchart)

KOLD rose 51.33% from $36.31 in late May to $54.95 per share on May 31 as natural gas prices corrected lower. At $36.46, KOLD had around $140 million in assets under management. KOLD trades an average of 3.15 million shares daily and charges a 0.95% management fee.

BOIL and KOLD are short-term trading tools that magnify the price action in the U.S. NYMEX natural gas futures market. While the leveraged ETFs provide gearing, they suffer from time decay that causes them to lose value quickly when natural gas prices move contrary to expectations or remain stable.

The odds favor lots of volatility in the natural gas futures arena over the coming months. BOIL and KOLD are valuable trading tools that can enhance trading, but they are not appropriate for medium or longer term risk positions.