ZIM Integrated: Double Down On The Dip

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has experienced a significant rally and volatility, with a strong quarter and raised guidance.
  • Investors are encouraged by the return of the dividend, making ZIM Integrated stock a potential buy at a 25% drop from recent highs.
  • Fundamentals and technicals align for potential upside, with fleet renewal and increased freight rates supporting ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock's valuation.

Blackjack

RealDealPhoto

Thesis Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has seen a huge rally in the last few months, but also some significant volatility.

The company has had a strong quarter, raised guidance and is benefitting from the overall increase

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
19.64K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZIM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZIM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZIM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News