Thesis Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has seen a huge rally in the last few months, but also some significant volatility.

The company has had a strong quarter, raised guidance and is benefitting from the overall increase in freight rates.

Also, investors were encouraged by the return of the dividend.

Looking at the current outlook and valuation, ZIM looks like a buy as it drops 25% from its recent high.

In my last post on ZIM, I gave the stock a hold rating, given the worsening financial performance and balance sheet, as well as the uncertainty in freight rates.

However, I am upgrading this to a buy today as the last quarter was encouraging, we saw a return of the dividend, improved metrics and higher freight rates.

Latest Earnings

ZIM surprised to the upside and even raised its guidance following the latest earnings.

ZIM Q1 Results (Investor Presentation)

As we can see, EBITDA and revenue grew by 14% YoY, and the company achieved an EBITDA margin of 27%.

ZIM Guidance (Investor Presentation)

More notably, the company raised its FY guidance to adj EBITDA of up to $1550 million, and EBIT of between 0 and $400 million.

To top things off, we also got a dividend announcement of 23 cents/share, which is equivalent to around 30% of the net income achieved in the quarter.

Operational Metrics (Investor Presentation)

The company also managed to increase its carried volume by 10%, and increased its cash flow. However, it is worth noting that net debt increased by $800 million, leaving the company in a worse financial position.

Volume breakdown (Investor Presentation)

Lastly, it’s interesting to see the volume breakdown by zone.

The Intra-Asia routes have fallen QoQ, but have been outpaced by the increase in the other areas, especially Pacific and Atlantic.

Overall, this has been a good quarter for ZIM, which has seen the return of the dividend and also higher freight rates.

The stock has more than doubled since it hit a low in November 2023, but now the stock is selling off.

Is it time to buy the dip?

Why Buy Now?

The way I see it, both fundamentals and technicals are lining up to provide more upside and today’s sell-off on news that Red Sea tensions could be slowing down is giving us a buying opportunity.

On a fundamental perspective, ZIM has invested heavily in renewing its fleet, which should come with some cost savings.

The primary pillar of ZIM's transformation is our fleet renewal program executed to enable more efficient and competitive operations. We secured a total of 46 newbuild containers shipped, of which 28 are LNG powered. Today, 30 newbuild vessels have already been delivered to us, including all 10, 15,000 TEU LNG vessels and nine of 18, 8000 TEU LNG powered vessel, which we are deploying on the strategic Asia to the U.S. East Coast trade.

Source: Earnings Call.

We will see the effects of this transformation take full effect by 2025-26.

On the other hand, ZIM has benefitted from a continued increase in freight rates:

Drewry World Container Index (Drewry)

Yes, some of this can be attributed to the increased tensions in the Red Sea, but the long-term dynamics here are also supportive of higher freight rates.

The world economy is still forecast to keep growing at a fast pace.



GDP growth forecast (IMF)

This will be very much supportive of global trade, and freight rates overall should remain moderately elevated.

Valuation

With the company doing significantly better, the valuation has become even more compelling.

ZIM valuation metrics (Alphaspread)

ZIM trades not only at a significant discount to the industry, but also at a very hefty discount when compared to its history.

ZIM valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

With a forward P/E of under 11, and some dividend to boot, I think this is very much worth a shot.

Technical Analysis

ZIM TA (TrendSpider)

Looking at the current chart, we have a great opportunity to buy here all the way down to $14.

We are currently finding support at the 50-day EMA, and $14 is where we find the 200-day EMA.

Interestingly, June has statistically been the worst month for ZIM in its three-year history, never achieving a positive price action. Meanwhile, 67% of the time July saw price increases, with a median increase of 4.93%

Though we are at the EMA support here, this is still like trying to catch a falling knife. I might want to wait for a lower, oversold print on RSI or for a more clear reversal.

Risks

While I am bullish on ZIM, there are still plenty of risks to consider with this stock.

For one thing, ZIM has a precarious financial position, which will no doubt worsen if the next few quarters don’t show profit.

ZIM solvency (Alphaspread)

Alphaspread gives this a 27 solvency score.

On the others hand, while demand for international shipping may increase, supply may outpace this increase going forward, leading to overall lower freight rates.

Takeaway

All in all, I like ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock at these prices. We have seen a solid reversal and now a healthy pull-back. Moving forward, ZIM’s stock could appreciate significantly, especially as we move into July. In the next couple of years, we should see ZIM benefit from its improved fleet and overall higher freight rates as global demand increases.