This Analysis Recommends a "Hold" Rating For Aris Mining Corporation

This analysis confirms the “Hold” rating for Aris Mining Corporation (NYSE:ARMN) (TSX:ARIS:CA) shares, which was also given in the previous analysis on Jan. 26, 2024.

Buoyed by the positive outlook for the gold price, the company's project to increase its production of gold in Colombia to intermediate producer size by H2 2026 underpinned the previous "Hold" rating.

With technicals indicating share prices at high levels and the idea that shares could then be priced more attractively amid possible downward pressure from the Fed's delay in the first rate cut, a "Hold" rating was encouraged. Market participants were fairly confident about the Fed's pivot at the March meeting. However, this process turned out differently than expected, as inflation was more persistent than initially assumed and the US monetary authorities postponed the start of interest rate cuts - to September or even later, since inflation, although falling, is not convincing enough.

Given the evidence, the earlier analysis was correct in predicting that the Fed's “Higher for Longer” policy was more likely to remain in place because inflation proved stubborn due to a robust labor market. The previous analysis simply took into consideration what the signal from the Fed has always been: any interest rate cut until the labor market eases and inflation is convincingly on track to return to 2%. The risk of recession fuels the demand for gold as a safe-haven investment, thus laying the foundation for solid support for the gold price. However, investors are more risk-averse for fear that US stocks will not reflect the economy, as consumption and investment are left under depressive effects the longer each time the Fed leaves interest rates unchanged from where they are. As often happens, the stock market panics, and not a logical but impulsive reaction occurs in the short term among participants, which may lead to a significant reduction in positions in US-listed stocks, including Aris Mining. US stocks “have taken a breather and largely meandered over the last two days” of the month of February as traders probably had sensed rather sticky inflationary trends that could never bode well for earlier rate cuts in 2024: With a 0.4% increase in January's core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - core PCE is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation indicator - issued on February 29, it “marked the largest monthly gain in a year.”

A somewhat pessimistic mood in US-listed equities due to stronger-than-expected inflation, which dampened expectations for Fed rate cuts in March, also created short-term headwinds for Aris Mining Corporation shares, and the share price had a dip in late February. Perhaps investors have taken advantage of this drop in share price as the previous "Hold" rating implied too, increasing their exposure to the bright outlook for gold as a safe haven through expected growth in gold production at Aris Mining Corporation.

How Aris Mining Corporation Perform While Gold Is Bullish

In line with the expansion target, gold ounces continued to improve (Q4-2023 61,052 ounces vs Q3-2023 60,193 ounces) and a good start to 2024, as Aris Mining's plan was respected, has put total production for 2024 on track at 220,000 to 240,000 ounces thus to move up significantly from 226,151 ounces mined for the entire year 2023.

An increase in the price of gold has boosted these production results, which reflected a strong appreciation of the market value of the holdings of Aris Mining Corporation in both markets.

The robust gold price was helpful throughout 2023, enabling the financing of $84.2 million in capital expenditures to expand the processing facility from 2,000 to 3,000 tons per day (or “tpd”) and develop an underground gold deposit. The company's $75.4 million in free cash flow from operations could not fully cover the expenditure, but it avoided the need for large cash resources, and with a solid cash position of $195 million, the company's growth strategy had a high success rate in the market.

Since then, ARMN shares have risen approximately 33% on the US stock exchange, and ARIS:CA shares have risen approximately 36% on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Following the release of fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 improvements, the positive momentum accelerated for Aris Mining Corporation shares, with gold prices posting their “longest winning streak” since January 2023 around mid-April on rising demand for safe-haven assets. In particular, Chinese retailers and global bankers become increasingly aware of the metal's safe-haven properties against various economic threats, including increased inflation and geopolitical tensions.

While the bullish sentiment on gold was driven by safe-haven investment strategies, the stock market received a strong signal from Aris Mining in its Q1 2024 report as it confirmed that a gold-ounce expansion project was progressing well as planned. Thanks to the supportive gold price and sales volume (+3.8% year-on-year to 51,044 ounces), the company has continued to advance its expansion and development activities with an additional investment of $37.4 million. The cash balance of $147 million appears to provide further guarantees for the continuation of the project to increase production to 600,000 ounces by the second half of 2026.

As for the rise in gold prices, Gold hit a new record high around May 20 on China's safe-haven appeal, coupled with an improvement in Western sentiment towards the yellow metal: The Chinese no longer had confidence in the US dollar currency, so they significantly reduced their cash reserves and invested the proceeds in gold. It is unlikely that inflation was the main concern for China's cash reserves because since the Fed began tightening Federal funds rates, inflation has fallen significantly, although it remains at levels that have prevented the US Central Bank from cutting rates. Inflation aside, the Chinese managed to convince US investors to fear the consequences of tight monetary policy, and they started investing in gold as a safe-haven asset against the potential risk of a US economic recession, improving the US demand for the metal. A weaker-than-expected US economy was subsequently indicated by a decline in the initial estimate for economic growth in the first quarter, largely driven by lower consumption.

Aris Mining shares have performed as follows: At the time of writing, ARMN's share price is up nearly 42%, while ARIS:CA's is up nearly 40%, largely outperforming the S&P 500, or US stock market benchmark, which instead only got +12.4%, from the previous analysis.

About Aris Mining Corporation: Targeting Higher Ounces of Gold in Colombia and Future Production in Guyana

Aris Mining Corporation, hereinafter referred to as "Aris", is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and is engaged in the precious metals industry as a producer, discoverer, and developer of gold and, to a lesser extent, silver and copper in Colombia and Guyana.

Source: Aris Mining Corporation - May 2024 Corporate Presentation

Based on company information, the two assets that now provide ounces of gold to Aris, namely the high-grade Segovia Mine (132 km northeast of Medellin, Colombia) with 44,909 ounces of gold in Q1 2024 and the Marmato Upper Zone Mine (85 km south of Medellin, Colombia) with 5,859 ounces of gold in Q1 2024, represent low investment risk.

After the $11 million 2,000 to 3,000 tonnes per day mill expansion is completed as per the company's plan by early 2025, gold ounces from Segovia will reach 300,000 ounces compared to the 220,000 to 240,000 ounces forecast for 2024. The mine life at Segovia is 7 years based on 3,531 tonnes of mineral resources grading 11.6 g/t. The asset benefits from an AISC of $1,247/ounce for the trailing 12 months to Q1 2024, which is low given the following comparisons with potential competitors of Aris Mining: Assuming Aris achieves its target of 500,000 ounces per year in 2 years’ time, including the development of the other gold asset of Marmato Lower Mine, the following companies will be potential competitors but at higher costs: In the first quarter of 2024, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) targets full-year 2024 gold production and cost guidance of 660,000 to 750,000 ounces at an AISC of $1,630 to $1,740 per ounce. Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is on track to meet its 2024 production target of 505,000 to 555,000 ounces of gold at an average AISC of $1,190 to $1,290 per ounce. OceanaGold Corporation (OTCQX:OCANF) (OGC:CA) plans to deliver 510,000 to 570,000 ounces of gold in full year 2024 at an AISC price of $1,475 to $1,600 per ounce sold.

The objective of the Marmato Lower Mine is to increase annual production from approximately 25,000 ounces per year to approximately 162,000 ounces per year over a 20-year operating life. This will be achieved by constructing a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant capable of handling more tonnes of gold ore from wider porphyry mineralization. Infrastructure works are currently underway to facilitate access. To develop the Marmato Lower Mine, the company estimates it will require CapEx of $280 million, with $122 million remaining, payable in three installments based on project completion: $40 million at 25% completion, $40 million at 50% completion, and $42 million at 75% completion.

Colombia is a country rich in natural resources and precious metals and is among the top 10 most influential strategic gold suppliers in the world. The Latin American country offers mining companies favorable mining laws and promotes the availability of experienced local miners, making it easier for small miners to join organizations, as is currently the case with Aris' operations at Segovia. Segovia Operations' production includes mined material purchased by Aris from partnerships with artisanal and small-scale mining operations, and represents slightly less than 20% of the company's total production. The exploitation of domestic resources will be crucial to Colombia's economic stability. Socially and politically, the Colombian government under President Gustavo Petro and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (or "ELN") are trying to reach internal peace and end the six-decade conflict in Colombia. But the process is not at all that smooth but quite bumpy. The regions near the border with Venezuela also appear to be plagued by criminal gangs; Cucuta was recently a target of these groups. Near these areas: Aris is involved in the Proyecto Soto Norte joint venture (7 km northeast of California, Colombia), which is currently in the environmental permitting phase to develop a new underground gold, silver, and copper mine. The Soto Norte project has a 2022 feasibility study highlighting 11 years of gold production above $450,000 per year at an AISC of $471 per ounce from 5 million ounces of mineral reserves grading 6.2 grams of gold per tonne of ore (or "g/t"). However, as a result of some undergoing environmental impact assessments and plant optimization studies, Aris wants to scale down the original project to make it more sustainable and efficient. The results of these works, which give the idea that Aris wants to increase the possibilities of realizing the Soto Norte project, will flow into a pre-feasibility study, which is expected to be completed in Q1 2025. Aris is the sole operator and owner of the Soto Norte project but is in a joint venture with Mubadala Investment Company and is on track to increase its interest from 20% to 51% under a recently inked agreement with its counterparty Mubadala. Aris will issue 15.75 million common shares to Mubadala, plus an additional 6 million shares once an environmental license for development is obtained. A share is worth approx. $4.14.

In addition to Soto Norte and the two gold production operations in Colombia, which are currently undergoing an expansion of the Segovia processing plant and underground development at the Marmato mine, Aris is advancing Toroparu, a gold/copper project in Guyana, 213 km west of Georgetown. The site hosts 5.4 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources, grading 1.7 g/t. Activities are being undertaken to construct, improve, or facilitate access to infrastructure at the site to minimize the investment risk in this project. About the risk of investment: Guyana is facing growing tensions as Venezuela disputes control of the Esequibo Territory, a 160,000 square kilometer area with vast oil reserves estimated at 14.8 billion barrels that Guyana has administered for over a century. Border disputes have landed on the table of the International Court of Justice in The Hague (Netherlands), but a military conflict at this point cannot be ruled out should diplomatic means be no longer an option. Last February, the Brazilian army deployed 28 armored vehicles to protect the Roraima region on the border with Venezuela and Guyana. In a move that could potentially escalate tensions in the area, the US recently condemned Russian naval exercises in the Caribbean.

The Sprott ESG Mining Risk Heat Map 2024 takes into account several economic, social, geopolitical, and geophysical factors and shows that an operation in Colombia represents a low investment risk, while in Guyana, a medium investment risk.

The Outlook for the Price of Gold: The Upside for Aris Mining Shares

With the Fed's monetary tightening to curb inflation weighing on the US economic cycle, investors are expected to turn to gold, to protect the value of their assets from further headwinds, stimulating demand for the yellow metal as a safe-haven investment strategy. As previously illustrated, this dynamic has driven a 14.5% jump in the gold spot price (XAUUSD:CUR) since the previous analysis, with the ounce currently at $2,305.11.

The last couple of weeks, new economic data was released suggesting that, given the current economic slowdown, the US economy doesn’t seem on track to grow as expected by proponents of the soft-landing thesis.

This was manufacturing activity drifting ever closer to contraction, according to the Institute for Supply Management. This trend, along with a decline in the initial estimate of US GDP growth in the first quarter, mainly due to lower consumption, reinforced the impression that the economy is losing momentum, and therefore it is reasonable to expect a further strengthening of the demand for safe-haven gold creating solid support for prices that tend to uptrend.

Under ARMN symbol on the NYSE, in light of rising gold prices and improved production, Aris Mining shares are trading at $4.11 per unit, giving it a market capitalization of $626.91 million, as of this writing. Shares were trading high as they were almost above every line of the MA ribbon and closer to the upper boundary than the lower boundary of the 52-week range of $2.05 to $4.59.

Source: TradingView

The 14-day Relative Strength Indicator of 46.82 suggests that despite the price rally of the past few months, the overbought levels are still far away. However, under the influence of the following drivers, a dip in the stock price cannot be ruled out, which could represent an opportunity to increase the holding, as was the case with the “Hold” rating in the previous analysis.

“Gold tends to become more attractive in times of instability, when investors pile into safe-haven assets as a hedge against the economic climate, geopolitical tensions or inflation, [which is] likely to continue for the rest of this year," ING Economics said, although if interest rate cuts do not materialize in the coming months, then gold prices may pull back.”

Stubborn inflation is the main reason why the Fed is delaying its first interest rate cut, with The CME FedWatch tool predicting a rate cut of 46.7% for September, down from 51.3% the previous week at the time of writing.

The Federal Reserve has always signaled clearly that a robust labor market is keeping inflation stubbornly far from the lower 2% target. Until US labor market data cools, the Fed will keep rates “higher for longer” in an attempt to bring inflation back to the medium-term target of 2%. Last week, the US economy added the highest number of new nonfarm payrolls in five months, which means the labor market is still too strong and not cooling as the Fed expects. As illustrated earlier in the analysis, every time the Fed misses expectations by not cutting interest rates, it creates a pessimistic sentiment that US equities may not reflect the increased potential for an economic slowdown. These headwinds could ultimately push Aris Mining Corporation shares to more attractive levels than they are now. If this strong possibility is combined with the current high valuations of the stock and a rosy outlook for the gold price/company production profile, then it may prompt investors to continue to hold their shares in Aris Mining for the time being.

The same considerations apply to shares of Aris Mining Corporation, which are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Under the ARIS:CA symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Aris Mining shares are trading at CA$5.67 per unit, giving it a market capitalization of CA$862.72 million, as of this writing. Shares were trading high as they were almost above every line of the MA ribbon and closer to the upper boundary than the lower boundary of the 52-week range of CA$2.77 to CA$6.25.

Source: TradingView

The 14-day RSI of 48.08 suggests there is still plenty of room for the year-to-date rally to continue, but prices may also form a dip under the negative influence of the Fed's “Higher-for-Longer” interest rate stance.

Conclusion

Aris Mining Corporation is a gold producer in Colombia and plans to one day establish additional gold production in Guyana. These regions carry a certain risk to the investment, although this is still manageable compared to other mining areas in the world.

Aris is working to expand production and develop a lower occurrence both in Colombia, and ounces are expected to more than double to an annual production rate of 500,000 ounces in about two years from now, from 220,000 to 240,000 ounces (planned for full 2024).

The projects seem to be progressing well, and the gold price is supporting Aris Mining a lot.

The stock market likes how rising gold prices support the company's production improvements, driving share prices higher. Investors should consider continuing to hold these gold shares as the drivers are expected to become even stronger in the future.

The outlook for the yellow metal is promising, as it represents a safe-haven investment strategy that more and more investors will flock to in light of the growing risk of an economic slowdown. Stocks are trading high relative to certain trends, but that doesn't mean they can't continue to rise from this level, as the RSI still suggests plenty of room to move up and the catalysts are revving up the engines.

However, the Fed will keep rates higher for longer due to robust labor market conditions fueling sticky inflation, and that could lead to a dip that temporarily provides an opportunity. For now, investors would be better off with a Hold rating.