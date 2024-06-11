shih-wei

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) dominates the smartphone processor market, and it is anticipated to penetrate more market share in the PC market amid the rapid growth of AI computing. ARM is well-positioned to partner with major hyperscalers as well as GPU providers. I am optimistic about ARM's growth prospects, particularly driven by the adoption of v9 chips, the growth of AI PCs as well as cloud computing chips. However, the stock price is overvalued and I am initiating with a 'Sell' rating with a one-year price target of $90 per share. I encourage investors to wait for a future dip before considering ownership of the company.

ARM-based CPUs Developed by Hyperscalers

To reduce the reliance on NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), all the major hyperscalers have been developing their own chips for their public cloud customers, based on ARM's architecture.

In April 2024, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL) announced its Axion processors, new ARM-based CPUs, will be available to Google Cloud customers later this year. Notably, Axion will be built on open architecture, and customers using ARM anywhere can easily leverage the CPU functionality with existing applications. Google claimed that the new Axion chip will be 50% better performance than Intel Corporation's (INTC) existing processors.

As reported by the media, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is going to launch its ARM-powered Azure Cobalt CPU later this year, serving existing Azure customers. Lastly, at the end of 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) unveiled its Graviton4 SoC, a 96-core ARM-based CPU, to its AWS clients.

As these ARM-based CPUs start to ramp up, I anticipate ARM will grow its business in the cloud infrastructure market. Since ARM-based solutions offer a better balance between costs and efficiencies, ARM-based solutions could potentially be favored by enterprise customers.

ARM v9 Adoptions In Smartphone Market

ARM began ramping up its ARM v9 from FY23, and the company anticipates strong upgrade/conversion from its v7 and v8 in the coming years, as illustrated in the chart below.

ARM Investor Presentation

I anticipate its ARM V9 will gradually gain market share in the consumer electronics and automotive markets for the following reasons:

In the premium smartphone market, ARM has been rapidly accelerating its move towards the v9 solution. ARM v9 has already been adopted by several smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Pixel 8, Vivo X100, and X100 Pro. As smartphones today are running more applications, these handsets require fast CPUs for computing power. ARM's Cortex-A725 can deliver 35% more efficiencies than Cortex-A720, and it is quite reasonable for the rapid adoption of ARM's new chip.

ARM dominates the consumer smartphone market, powering almost every single handset globally, as shown in the chart below. As ARM holds such a high market share in these consumer electronics markets, it is unlikely for smartphone vendors to switch their technology roadmap and risk adopting other technologies.

ARM Investor Presentation

Recent Result and FY25 Outlook

ARM released its Q4 FY24 result on May 8th, with record royalty and license revenue growth. More specifically, its revenue grew by 46.6% year-over-year and annualized contract value (ACV) was up 14.8% year-over-year.

My biggest takeaway from the quarter is that ARM continued to benefit from the adoption of v9-based chips and market share gains as more hyperscalers are adopting ARM-based server chips.

For FY25, the company guides 17%-27% growth in revenue, as detailed in the table below:

ARM Investor Presentation

For its near-term growth, I am thinking about the following factors:

Research and Markets predicts that the smartphone processor market is going to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2028, driven by 5G adoption, AI computing, and IoT. In the AI computing era, smartphones are more likely to integrate AI chips to enhance computing power and improve efficiencies. Considering ARM's dominant position in the smartphone processor market, I anticipate ARM will continue to lead the market in the future.

For the royalty business, ARM should be able to grow its v9-based chips as discussed previously. The v9 adoption helped ARM further penetrate the smartphone and automotive market.

As reported by the media, Nvidia is preparing AI PC chips that pair ARM's Cortex-X5 core with Nvidia's Blackwell architecture. If that is the case, Nvidia could enter the market dominated by QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the ARM-based Windows systems. ARM could potentially generate some additional revenues from the combination of Cortex + Blackwell offerings.

Overall, the near-term growth could be driven by ARM v9 adoption, hyperscalers product ramping up as well as potential AI PC growth, in my view. I anticipate ARM will deliver 30%+ revenue growth in the near term, assuming 15% growth from smartphone processors, 10% growth from PC processors, and 5% from other end-markets such as automotive.

Valuation

Canalys forecasts that 19% of PCs shipped in 2024 will be AI-capable, escalating to 60% by 2027, with a strong inclination towards commercial adoption. The strong adoption of AI PCs would create a long-term growth driver for ARM. It is highly likely that ARM will continue its leadership in the future AI PC processor market.

That said, it is almost impossible for ARM to sustain a growth rate of 30%+ for many years, as the company scales. In the DCF model, I assume its growth rate will decelerate from 30% to 25% from FY28, then to 20% from FY31, and to 15% from FY33, which is a reasonable growth trajectory for a high-growth company.

ARM used to generate a 25% operating margin due to its royalty and licensing business model. The company hired many engineers to enhance its R&D capabilities in FY24, which caused a surge in stock-based compensations as well as R&D costs. I will discuss it more in the risk section. As the company scales its business in AI PCs, I anticipate the company will generate operating leverage from SG&A and R&D costs, leading to a 270bps annual margin expansion, as per my calculations. In the model, I assume its operating margin will reach 39.5% by FY34, a quite reasonable margin level for a semiconductor company.

ARM DCF - Author's Calculations

I calculate its free cash flow from equity as follows:

ARM DCF - Author's Calculations

The cost of equity is calculated to be 16.8% assuming: risk free rate of 4.2% (US 10Y Treasury yield); a beta of 1.8 (Author's calculation based on historical stock price); an equity risk premium of 7%.

Discounting all the future FCFE, the one-year price target is calculated to be $90 per share. The stock is trading at more than 110x of fwd. free cash flow, which I believe reflects tremendous and unrealistic optimism about future growth from AI. However, ARM is not Nvidia, and the processor market is unlikely to experience the explosive growth that GPUs have seen over the past few years, as ARM's growth is tied to the overall smartphone and PC markets to a large extent.

Key Risks

China Exposure: China represents 21% of the total ARM revenue, mostly from the smartphone royalty business. ARM's business growth in China will be tied to the Chinese smartphone market. According to IDC, smartphone shipments in China have been growing slowly in recent quarters, as depicted in the chart below. The rapid penetration growth in the smartphone market has already passed in China. I anticipate the local smartphone market will experience slow growth in the near future, mostly driven by smartphone replacements.

IDC Report

High Stock Options: ARM allocated 32.1% of total revenue towards stock-based compensations (SBC) in FY24, a quite high level compared to other technology companies. ARM added more than 1,100 engineers in FY24, as shown in the chart below, leading to significant cost pressures for its SBC expenses. Investors need to pay attention to its SBC going forward.

ARM Quarterly Results

SoftBank Ownership: SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY) owns approximately 88.1% of ARM's total issued and outstanding ordinary shares. As an investment company, SoftBank could start to sell/reduce its stakes in the future, which could cause near-term headwinds for ARM's stock price.

Conclusion

Although I am optimistic about ARM's future growth in AI PC and smartphone markets, I believe its current stock price reflects an unreasonable expectation of future growth. I encourage investors not to follow the herd and be patient with the stock. Therefore, I am initiating with a 'Sell' rating with a one-year price target of $90 per share.