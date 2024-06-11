raclro

The Q1 Earnings Season has passed for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) with solid results across the board, with the bulk of producers reporting margin expansion. However, even more important than the Q1 and year-end 2023 results were each company's year-end resource/reserve statements, which provide a glimpse into how they are succeeding regarding replacing their mined depletion each year and how reserves per share are trending. Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) was one of the first companies to report its results, which we'll dig into below:

Barrick Gold Pour - Company Video

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted. G/T = grams per tonne of gold. GEOs = gold-equivalent ounces. All reserve figures are on an attributable basis unless otherwise noted.

Gold & Copper Reserves

Barrick Gold released its year-end reserve/resource update earlier this year, reporting annual gold reserves of ~77 million ounces, translating to 109% reserve replacement and the third consecutive year of reserve replacement for the company. Notably, Barrick also reported 124% reserve replacement for copper reserves, a key metric given that its copper business makes up a portion of the company's future growth. And as the chart below highlights, Barrick's gold reserves are now up ~8% from 2019 levels while maintaining its conservative gold price assumption of $1,300/oz, all while holding the line on grades, with industry-leading grades among its million-ounce producer peers.

For comparison, Barrick's reserve grades at ~1.7 G/T gold are 10% above the average reserve grade of its million-ounce producer peers at ~1.5 G/T of gold.

Barrick Attributable Gold Production & Annual Gold Reserves - Company Filings, Author's Chart Barrick Reserves & Reserve Grade vs. Peers - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for Barrick's reserve growth vs. peers, we can see that it's steadily climbed higher since year-end 2019. And while it hasn't kept up with reserve growth from its closest peers, Barrick has not completed any acquisitions in the period which benefited others' reserve growth. In fact, the company has seen headwinds from Long Canyon Phase 1 depleting its reserve, the divestment of Massawa to Teranga (~2.2 million ounces) and the lower interest in Porgera with new terms on the updated agreement to allow for the granting of a new Special Mining Lease at the mine. Hence, Barrick's ability to grow reserves organically despite headwinds in this period has been very impressive, with its new CEO Mark Bristow doing a phenomenal job from a reserve growth standpoint even if we've seen poor delivery on guidance over the past two years.

Barrick Gold Reserve Growth vs. Peers - Company Filings, Author's Chart

And as shown above, Barrick is actually the only million-ounce producer on the North American market that hasn't done M&A to grow reserves in the 2019-2023 period (KGC, AU, GFI have all seen declining reserves).

Barrick Gold Annual Gold Reserves & Gold Reserves Per Share (x1000 for Scale) - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Combined with moderate share buybacks in the period and a 1% dip in the share count (~1,755 million shares vs. ~1,770 million shares), Barrick has enjoyed reserve growth per share over the 2019 period, also an impressive feat given that it hasn't made any acquisitions like its peers to help supplement reserve growth. However, it's important to note that two major assets are not included in reserves and this will result in accelerated growth in reserves and reserves per share in the coming years.

For starters, Reko Diq has a ~17.8 million ounce gold resource base on an attributable basis, with ~14 million of these ounces in the M&I category. And even if we assume just 10 million ounces of gold (~55% resource --> reserve conversion) make it into reserves, this would push Barrick's gold reserves to ~87 million ounces.

Second, Fourmile (100% owned), a new high-grade discovery next to Goldrush at the Cortez Complex is not in Barrick's reserves currently. However, Barrick has outlined an exploration target of 13 to 20 million tonnes at 13 to 20 grams per tonne of gold, well above the ~3.5 million ounce resource base at ~10 G/T of gold. And even if we use a conservative figure of 11.2 G/T of gold when accounting for dilution on grades (below 13-20 G/T of gold exploration target range) and below the low end of the resource target for tonnes (11 million tonnes) to make a guess on total reserves, Fourmile's reserves on a 100% basis would come in at 11 million tonnes at 11.2 G/T of gold or ~4.0 million ounces of gold reserves. Given that its partner at Nevada Gold Mines LLC will likely buy into this asset and dilute Barrick's ownership to 61.5% as part of the current NGM structure, this asset would add ~2.5 million ounces of gold to Barrick's reserves.

Hence, looking at just Fourmile and Reko Diq, there looks to be the potential to add upwards of 12 million ounces of gold to reserves or upwards of 15% reserve growth. Below is what the updated chart would look like once Feasibility level studies are done on these projects (year-end 2025?) to bring these assets into reserves. In summary, Barrick has the best looking reserve per share outlook among its largest peers, and there looks to be further upside if we can see additional extensions at Robertson (oxide project at Cortez) and Greater Leeville (Carlin Complex).

Barrick Gold Reserve Growth/Share Growth with Fourmile/Reko Diq - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

Moving to copper reserves, Barrick continues to see a solid trend here as well, ending the year with ~5.2 million tonnes of copper reserves at an average grade of 0.39%. As the chart below highlights, this is down from 2019 levels but up from 2021/2022 levels with grades back near 5-year highs. However, like its gold reserves, Barrick has significant upside to these reserve figures. This is because Reko Diq with ~10.5 million tonnes of copper resources is not in reserves (~8.3 million M&I at 0.43%) and Lumwana also has a significant resource ex-reserves backing it up (~4.1 million tonnes of copper ex-reserves in M&I category and ~4.0 million tonnes of copper in the inferred category).

Barrick Gold Copper Reserves - Company Filings, Author's Chart Copper Resources - Company Filings

So, even using what I would argue to be conservative estimates (~4.0 million tonnes from Lumwana and ~5.0 million tonnes from Reko Diq), we should see exponential growth in copper reserves related to these two major copper growth projects. To summarize, Barrick should see material growth in gold and copper reserves and reserves per share in the coming years, continuing its already strong trend of reserve growth and reserve per share growth since the Barrick/Randgold merger and Nevada joint-venture (Nevada Gold Mines LLC partnership with 61.5% owned and operations managed by Barrick Gold).

Reserves by Mine

Looking at reserves by mine, Barrick saw reserve growth from its African assets with reserves increasing at Loulo-Gounkoto (+0.5 million ounces), Bulyanhulu (+0.7 million ounces net reserve growth), and Kibali (+0.1 million ounces). Barrick noted that this reserve growth was related to the extension of Reef 1 and Reef 2 near-surface mineralization at Bulyanhulu, extensions of the Yalea orebody at Loulo-Gounkoto, and conversion drilling in the 11000 lode at KCD Underground (Kibali) with the conversion of satellite pit resources. At Veladero in Latin America, reserves were up slightly to ~2.0 million ounces (2022: 1.9 million ounces) with an additional pushback in the open pit. Finally, Barrick added reserves at Turquoise Ridge, Leeville Underground (Carlin Complex) and Robertson at NGM. Unfortunately, these additions weren't able to offset depletion in Nevada.

Attributable Gold Reserves by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

At year-end 2023, Kibali's reserves stood at ~4.7 million ounces at 3.1 G/T of gold, up slightly from ~4.6 million ounces at 3.3 G/T of gold. Underground reserves declined slightly at lower grades (3.1 million ounces at 4.1 G/T of gold vs. 3.2 million ounces at 4.2 G/T of gold), while open-pit reserves increased by ~0.20 million ounces at marginally lower grades. Moving to Loulo-Gounkoto, Barrick ended the year with ~7.2 million ounces at 3.99 G/T of gold, up from ~6.7 million ounces at 3.87 G/T of gold. This was related to significant growth in underground reserves which increased ~0.60 million ounces to 5.1 million ounces of gold. Loulo-Gounkoto's mine life is expected to extend until 2034 for open-pit and 2039 for underground based on the current mine plan.

Pueblo Viejo Mine - Company Website

Looking at Pueblo Viejo (60% owned), reserves were flat at ~12 million ounces of gold at 2.14 G/T of gold, with grades down slightly from 2.19 G/T of gold in the year-ago period. Barrick noted that its mine life at this massive low-cost asset could extend into the 2040s with additional tailings capacity, helping to maintain its industry-leading scale from a gold production standpoint. Unfortunately, Tongon is getting closer to the end of its mine life, though this is a smaller asset that's only expected to contribute ~170,000 ounces at costs above its group cost profile. And at Veladero, reserves ended the year at ~2.0 million ounces at 0.70 G/T of gold.

Carlin Complex - Company Website

Moving over to Nevada, Carlin Underground reserves fell to ~4.6 million ounces at 8.34 G/T of gold, down from ~4.8 million ounces at 8.79 G/T of gold and total Carlin ounces fell to ~9.7 million ounces at 3.64 G/T of gold (year-end 2022: ~10.0 million ounces at 3.5 G/T of gold). This decline is not ideal given that this is the company's largest production center with 2024 production of ~850,000 attributable ounces (~1.4 million ounces on 100% basis), but it's certainly not easy to replace ounces being produced at this rate. Unfortunately, the Cortez Complex saw reserve declines as well with a dip in underground reserves (~6.3 million ounces at 7.27 G/T of gold vs. ~6.5 million ounces at 7.78 G/T of gold) and open-pit reserves (~2.8 million ounces at 0.82 G/T of gold vs. ~3.1 million ounces at 0.90 G/T of gold), with total reserves down ~0.60 million ounces to 9.0 million ounces at 2.13 G/T of gold.

Carlin Complex - Google Earth

While the dip in reserves at these two major production centers are disappointing, there's a few important points worth making. First, and as highlighted previously, Fourmile is set to be a massive contributor to Cortez, with the potential to add upwards of 2.5 million ounces of attributables reserves later this decade, and I think this ounce figure is likely to be too conservative. Second, Carlin's current life of mine plan goes out to 2045 based on reserves even using conservative gold price assumptions. Plus, with massive established refractory processing facilities, this is a competitive advantage for Barrick past its useful life with the ability to process refractory ore from across the state. Third, while Cortez's reserves declined, its mine life still extends to 2034 (open-pit) and 2042 (underground), with room to push these out to 2038 and 2050, respectively, with successful resource conversion.

As for Turquoise Ridge, this massive complex that sits just north of i-80's (IAUX) Granite Creek Mine saw reserves grow to ~8.6 million ounces at 6.3 G/T of gold vs. ~8.0 million ounces at 7.4 G/T of gold, with underground reserves sitting at ~6.9 million ounces at 10.66 G/T of gold. On a 100% basis, the complex holds over 14.0 million ounces of reserves and over 21 million ounces of gold resources and boasts a mine life extending out to 2047. This bodes very well for Barrick Gold given that this is its highest-grade Nevada mining complex with what's likely to be a 20+ year mine life, and also bodes well for i-80 Gold which sits just to the south and looks to have a very good chance at uncovering a 2.0+ million ounce deposit at Granite Creek Underground, given the incredible endowment on strike to the north at Turquoise Ridge Underground with this massive high-grade being in the same rock package.

Turquoise Ridge Complex + Turquoise Ridge UG Mine Plan (Barrick/Newmont Joint-Venture) & i-80 Gold Granite Creek Mine - Google Earth, Author's Notes, Company Filings i-80 Gold Drill Highlights - Granite Creek Mine & new South Pacific Zone - i-80 Gold Website

In fact, as highlighted above, i-80 Gold has nearly doubled the strike length of South Pacific Zone since 2021, a newly defined mining area at Granite Creek where it plans to report initial resources, with this zone having better ground conditions and higher grades (15+ grams per ton of gold).

To summarize, when it comes to Barrick's major operations, investors can be pleased to know that there is strong visibility into future production well past the next decade based on reserves, and with the company caught up on brownfields drilling in Nevada, its focus can now shift to greenfields targets on joint-venture and non-joint venture ground.

"And the other point is that -- this year, we're going to be spending quite a bit more of our budget, same budget, but a little bit more -- not a little bit, a substantial amount more on greenfields targets because we built the models, and we're excited about the fact that in our view, this is not a mature gold field."

- Barrick Q4 2023 Conference Call

Finally, on copper, Barrick believes it has a 30+ year mine life with its Lumwana Super Pit Expansion, with the potential to produce upwards of 240,000 tonnes of copper per annum post-expansion (2028). This would translate to revenue of ~$2.2+ billion per annum from this single copper asset alone even at prices below current spot prices. As for Reko Diq, Barrick has stated previously it's expected to have a 40+ year mine life. Hence, these two assets will materially increase Barrick's weighted-average mine life, with Reko Diq providing a significant boost to gold and copper production. The chart below highlights the lift to copper production, with Reko Diq/Lumwana Super Pit set to push quarterly copper production closer to 250 million pounds later this decade (~100 million pounds currently).

Barrick Gold Current Quarterly Copper Production + Incremental Growth from Lumwana Super Pit & Reko Diq - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

Nevada Resource Growth

As for resource growth in Nevada, we are seeing green shoots, with Turquoise Ridge Underground M&I resources continuing to grow, while Cortez open-pit ounces and Cortez underground ounces are also holding the line. This has more than offset declines in M&I resources at the Carlin Complex (open-pit and underground). On a positive note, inferred ounces at Carlin continue to climb at a solid pace to just over 6.0 million ounces and Cortez inferred ounces are also climbing. Finally, Fourmile is set to see a significant increase in resources at year-end with a busier year of drilling as the company works to deliver a Pre-Feasibility study for this high-grade asset.

Nevada Resource Growth - Company Filings, Author's Chart Fourmile (Cortez) Drilling Highlights - Company Presentation

"I'm just going to focus a little bit on Fourmile and share the fact that we've decided to expand the drilling and other valuation work streams at this 100% Barrick-owned project with a view to starting a pre-feasibility study at the end of 2024. And this year, we're actually budgeting $40 million on this project, $25 million for drilling, and the rest will be other work streams to ensure that we are at a stage where we can take this towards a pre-feasibility study at the end of the year. We believe that this drilling will outline the potential to more than triple the existing mineral resource base with mineralization hosted in rock units that can potentially support large-scale, long-haul open stoping."

- Barrick Gold Q4 2023 Conference Call

To summarize, while Barrick's reserve growth in Nevada has lagged other jurisdictions which is understandable given the difficulty replacing over 3.0 million ounces of gold (100% basis) per year or the equivalent of four Detour Lake size assets, resources are trending in the right direction (holding the line on M&I mostly and inferred resources growing at a steady pace) in Nevada. This suggests that the trend in declining reserves could be coming to an end, with Barrick hopefully on track to start replacing mined depletion in Nevada going forward at near a 100% rate. Plus, investors can look forward to more wildcat drilling away from established resources to hopefully uncover another Goldrush or Fourmile type discovery, while Barrick also continues to hunt for a feeder zone below the Mega Pit at Turquoise Ridge.

Valuation

Based on ~1,755 million shares and a share price of US$16.20, Barrick trades at a market cap of ~$28.4 billion and an enterprise value of ~$29.2 billion. This is a significant discount to its closest peers and while Barrick's lackluster operational execution missing guidance and Mali worries are partially to blame, much of this looks priced into the stock. In addition, while Barrick's dividend yield may not seem that appetizing at ~2.5%, Barrick should be much closer to a net cash position by year-end, triggering its performance dividend which can climb as high as $0.15/share quarterly, incremental to its $0.10 base quarterly dividend. Hence, if one has a bullish view on gold/copper prices, Barrick is by far the highest yielding major in the sector, with the potential for it to be paying out a 5% plus yield on cost ($0.20 to $0.25/quarter or $0.80 / $1.00/year) by year-end 2025 if metals prices continue to cooperate.

Barrick Gold Performance Dividend - Company Website

As for Barrick's valuation vs. peers, the below table highlights just how cheap Barrick has become, trading at a discount to P/NAV vs. its two largest peers. And while Agnico Eagle (AEM) has always traded at a significant premium to peers and is less of a comparable (unparalleled per share growth, top-tier jurisdictions, higher margins) Barrick is significantly more undervalued than most other million-ounce producers. Plus, from a growth standpoint, Barrick arguably has the best growth profile of the three companies profiled above if it can execute successfully at Reko Diq, with gold-equivalent ounce production set to grow to ~6.5 million GEOs by 2029 (~20% growth).

Hence, while AEM undoubtedly wins on quality and is lower risk with a superior jurisdictional profile and better margins, Barrick has rarely been more attractive vs. AEM except near its major lows near US$13.00 in Q3 2022. Unbelievably, the stock sits barely 20% higher today despite a 40% move in the gold price (~$1,700/oz ---> $2,300/oz), and higher copper prices, with most of this flowing directly to Barrick's bottom line.

Barrick Valuation & Dividend Yield vs. Peers - Company Website Barrick Gold 10-Year Gold/Copper Outlook - Company Presentation

Looking at the below chart of FY2025 EV/FCF estimates adjusted for quality, Barrick as the #2 producer by scale trades at a far cheaper valuation than its two closest peers. And while Barrick's less favorable jurisdictional profile plays some part in this, it's important to remember that this is a company with roughly 50% of gold production from top-10 ranked mining jurisdictions with Ontario, Canada (Hemlo) and Nevada. The rest of its production comes from DRC, Argentina, West Africa and Dominican Republic, and while it may operate out of some less favorable jurisdictions, it is extremely diversified with less than 15% of production from any non Tier-1 ranked country.

Finally, while Donlin might be a decade or two away from production and is not a high priority project, this is worth something in Barrick's valuation with optionality on 20+ million high-grade open-pit gold ounces, but it clearly is a zero in Barrick's valuation today with the stock trading at ~11x FY2025 free cash flow on operating assets alone - nevermind Goldrush (ramping up), Fourmile, Reko Diq, and potentially Donlin at some point.

Barrick Gold FY2025 Enterprise Value to Free Cash Flow Estimates & Quality Score vs. Peers - Author's Chart & Estimates, Company Filings

Hence, if I were putting new capital to work today in the multi-million ounce producer space (2.5+ million ounces), Barrick is indisputably the most alluring option here, with even Kinross trading at a higher valuation on an FY2025 EV/FCF basis. Plus, it's worth noting that Barrick is the closest of its peers to moving into a net cash position and the most likely to take advantage of opportunistic share buybacks in the near-term among its top-3 peers. Therefore, we could see a similar setup to Kinross which outperformed in 2023 on the back of meaningful share buybacks near a depressed valuation as sentiment swung back in its favor if Barrick can start leaning on buybacks to soak up shares while it trades at such undervalued levels.

Summary

Barrick has been punished over the past year and massively underperformed Agnico Eagle, partially related to worries about Mali (overblown), and partially related to another annual miss vs. guidance, and a slow start to 2024. However, the continued underperformance has led to a significant valuation disconnect and Barrick is now the most attractively valued it's been in years vs. its big-three peers ahead of significant margin expansion. So, for investors looking to put capital to work in the sector in a lower-risk producer with room for significant dividend growth and potential outperformance, I see Barrick as a steal below US$16.40.