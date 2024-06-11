Aerovate: Imatinib Delivery Change Leads To Targeting Of Massive PAH Market

Summary

  • Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. results from the phase 2 portion of the phase 3 IMPAHCT trial, using AV-101 for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, expected in June 2024.
  • The global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market size is expected to reach $12.2 billion by 2032.
  • Aerovate has been able to take what was achieved with oral Imatinib and convert it to a dry inhaled powder that can be used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.
  • AV-101 can become standard of care for PAH, when added to background therapy for PAH patients, if it can be shown to be superior to Merck's Winrevair.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) is developing a drug known as AV-101, which is being used to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension [PAH]. The use of this inhaled drug is being explored in the ongoing phase 2b/3 IMPAHCT trial. Speaking

