Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) NASDAQ Investor Conference

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) NASDAQ Investor Conference June 11, 2024 9:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean Hu - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

I was telling everybody that I spent 75% of my marketing talking about AI to start. Jean Hu, CFO. Happy to have you here. And I think maybe -- so a way to kind of frame some moving pieces. You were just at Computex, which is usually a PC show, but it had AI road maps from both companies.

So maybe kind of start with that. Two interesting areas, IPC, but then obviously, data center AI. Maybe step through some of that, and then we'll get into some of the questions.

Jean Hu

Yes. First, thank you. Thank you for having us, and thank you all for joining us this afternoon. You're right, we had really exciting Computex. There are a lot of announcement from AMD. Lisa Su, our CEO, actually did the keynote and unveiled the leadership CPU, GPU and the MPU architecture leadership, actually, AMD is the only company who have end-to-end solutions cover the CPU, GPU and MPU from a data center and then to PC and eventually our embedded business, which is Xilinx FPGA business, we do think edge AI will happen in the future. So we have a broad portfolio to cover everything.

So going back to -- on the announcement side, the first is AIPC, because it is a consumer show we actually announced about our right in AIPC 300 series. It's for premium, like actual thing notebook. It actually has the GP and the latest of the GPU and the NPU, which are all on one single chip. The top Microsoft one is 40 pops -- we actually have 20% more tops, we are the only one who reached the 50 pops to really

