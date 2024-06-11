Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) NASDAQ Investor Conference

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) NASDAQ Investor Conference June 11, 2024 9:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean Hu - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

I was telling everybody that I spent 75% of my marketing talking about AI to start. Jean Hu, CFO. Happy to have you here. And I think maybe -- so a way to kind of frame some moving pieces. You were just at Computex, which is usually a PC show, but it had AI road maps from both companies.

So maybe kind of start with that. Two interesting areas, IPC, but then obviously, data center AI. Maybe step through some of that, and then we'll get into some of the questions.

Jean Hu

Yes. First, thank you. Thank you for having us, and thank you all for joining us this afternoon. You're right, we had really exciting Computex. There are a lot of announcement from AMD. Lisa Su, our CEO, actually did the keynote and unveiled the leadership CPU, GPU and the MPU architecture leadership, actually, AMD is the only company who have end-to-end solutions cover the CPU, GPU and MPU from a data center and then to PC and eventually our embedded business, which is Xilinx FPGA business, we do think edge AI will happen in the future. So we have a broad portfolio to cover everything.

So going back to -- on the announcement side, the first is AIPC, because it is a consumer show we actually announced about our right in AIPC 300 series. It's for premium, like actual thing notebook. It actually has the GP and the latest of the GPU and the NPU, which are all on one single chip. The top Microsoft one is 40 pops -- we actually have 20% more tops, we are the only one who reached the 50 pops to really power the Copilot plus the AIPC. So it's one of the really amazing product.

It's going to be available in July. We also announced our Ryzen 9000 desktop processors. It also has leadership of performance in AI inferencing. So that's on the PC side. Then on the data center side, we actually previewed our next-generation Gen 5 EPC, CPU servers, it's call the named Torrent, to run extend our leadership in both performance per watt and performance per dollar significantly. So that’s going to be launched in second-half of this year, very exciting. But most importantly is actually previewed our GPU AI accelerated road map on the annual cadence.

So later this year, we're going to introduce MI325, which is going to have 288 gigabyte HBM3E memory and have significant memory capacity and bandwidth better than our competition. And then next year, we are introducing MI350, which is based on CDNA 4 a new architecture, which is also going to have a 288 gigabyte HBM3E memory and also more importantly, if you look at the generation over generation, the performance improvement is 35 times. That product will compete with literally black well, 200, and we'll have a similar generation over generation performance improvement.

And then in 2026, we're going to introduce MI400, which along with NVIDIAs Rubin GPU that is going to continue to expand both the leadership influence performance and the trending performance. So overall, very exciting road map, we feel pretty good about annual cadence, because we have been the first one to adopt the Chiplet architecture. That gives us tremendous flexibility to be able to have a lot of more memory and to be able to accelerate the road map.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Right. I think they're definitely, I mean, obviously, NVIDIA has been vocal about a one-year cadence, that you kind of matched on the GPU. I would say the questions I get a lot is that they introduce GPU, they have a CPU, they have a Niccard, they have EnvyLinkswitch, Ethernet switch. So it's a whole portfolio that ultimately makes up a rack of AI servers. And I think the question that people have is how do you counter that? What partners have you talked about? And can you stay on a one-year cadence for all of those other components as well?

Jean Hu

Yes. Yes. That's a great question. On the GPU side, we believe we have a very competitive GPU. And on the networking side, if you think about interconnect AMD has always been -- have the legacy to work on the Infinity Fabric, which link our GPUs today, it has been a very successful interconnect technology. And recently, there are eight companies, which include Microsoft, Meta, Google, AWS, Broadcom, AMD, and Cisco. Eight companies form the UAlink, and we are going to create an open standard. One down to all we will come out literally in Q3.

So the industry, the ecosystem will have open standard for interconnect, which can link up 2,000 GPUs that's really important, right, this is to really scale up the interconnect side. And on networking side, as you recall, we actually bought a company called Pensando, which is a [Technical Difficulty] it has really programable architecture DPU, not only we have a tremendous customer interest today for standalone DPUs, but it's also very important networking technology for GPU road map going forward.

In addition, there's actually Ethernet consulting with Cisco, Broadcom, Arista, Marvell and other companies, which the ecosystem is doing -- is to promote the Ethernet networking. If you look at it today globally, Ethernet is the most prevalent networking technology across all data center. So we do think by working with ecosystem partners, we're going to have the networking technology, the interconnect technology, the DPUs to really continue to drive our road map going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

One of the other impediments for adoption has been in the software side. And I just wanted -- maybe you could talk about the progress that's being made in terms of open sort of software and having, obviously, if it's done in Kudu, it's a lot of manual labor to port, it's hard for the customer, and that's been an impediment. Where are we in that progression where a customer can use your silicon? And how long is that process at this point?

Jean Hu

Yes. The ROCm 6.1, that's our most recent release of our software stack. It has library comparer tools, we have been working with the ecosystem closely. If the model is writing based on [Technical Difficulty] Trident and JAK, you actually can use MI300 out-of-box, that's why when you look at the hacking phase, they probably have more than 700,000 models. All those models actually can run just on MI300, so that's the first one.

Second one is, to your point, is if customers have been using Kuda and especially kernel node level for Kuda we actually provide library tools for them to put really efficiently. It's at a level right now for some customers, the porting work can be a day, can be a week, some take longer if it's a more complex model, but it is so efficient, so it's largely part is not a barrier anymore. And we'll continue to mature the software ROCm software stack, library, tools and even more those to really help customers to convert very easily.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to ask you, NVIDIA mentioned on the last call that 40% of their business was inference. I know it might be tough to understand, because they might do both, but in terms of your makeup of your business inference versus training, I don't know if you want to throw out a percentage or maybe I believe it's more inference weighted than kind of curious to your perspective as to why is your chip better for inference than - and is there -- is it because you need to accomplish some things to get more of the training business? Or is it just because your chips better?

Jean Hu

Yes, yes. I think you're right. Today, if you look at our revenue, we are more impacted to the inference. I think there are several reasons. First, we are the second player to enter the market. The trending absolutely has been going on for a while, right? People need to train the model first, then influences where they make money. So initially, it's about the training of the model, and then influence is taking off. So when we enter the market, we are actually see the inference applications and demand continue to increase.

Secondly, if you look at the MI300X, we do have 192 give better HBM3E memory. So from that perspective, it’s significantly higher memory capacity and bandwidth versus competition, for inferencing, that's really important, right, because you have a really large memory capacity, you can do the influence much faster. That's why the total cost ownership for influence by using AMD's MI300 is much more, the TCO is really what the customer is focusing on. That's why we see customers like to use the MI300x for inference applications.

Unidentified Analyst

We actually got supply last year, I think everybody figured out what CIOs was and how their own models, and that was a big people following that. I'm curious, are you hearing more noise about HBM. So in just terms of I think, foundry capacity, I'm assuming you can get your chips done, but in terms of other components to ship, where is the tightness today? And is there any concern with HBM vendor.

Jean Hu

Yes. I would say the industry continued to increase capacity, both on HBM side and on the co-op side. So it's absolutely the case. Our team has done a great job. But for the first-half, we continue to see the tightness for both HBM and co-ops, so capacity continue to be limited, but the team continued to work with the supply chain ecosystem, will continue to improve supply in the second-half. I do think from a memory side, HBM side, we are working with all three memory suppliers and the capacity will continue to expand. That's the good news of the capacity side.

Unidentified Analyst

I did want to talk about the other two businesses, and we can go back to AI if we have time, but I wanted to ask on traditional servers, because this year was thought of as a rebound year when last year, it was thought of as like capacity plus wallet squeeze. I think to-date, maybe the market is kind of only up modestly. So just your perspective on the traditional server market.

Jean Hu

Yes, traditional server market is still quite mixed. Last year, we all know traditional server market actually declined. And if you look at this year, in the cloud environment, it's continued to see customers, some of them must continue to optimize, right? Is the AI investment optimization is still going on. But we have gained tremendous momentum with our server Gen 4 server CPU platforms. Both Gen 1 and [Indiscernible] have been ramping quite significantly, adoption and the market share gain has been really, really impressive.

If you look at the Q1, we actually got to 33% revenue market share. So when you look at the enterprise market, we actually started to see early signs for refreshing cycle, the way to look at it is when you look at the CIOs today, they are facing a lot of challenges. They are limited by power, by space. And also, they are trying to figure out how to adopt AI. So with all those things, the TCO will become really important, when you look at the AMD Solution, we actually can provide the same amount of compute with 40% less servers with our Gen 4 family. What that means is you can cut CapEx by half at the very beginning and the operation cost to operate those servers will be also 40% less, so when you look at the whole TCO, we do think that will help the refresh cycle, right? Because then they will have more space, more power, they can utilize, adopt do better planning within their data center.

Unidentified Analyst

It's a great leader, and I was going to ask you in terms of -- I mean, if you listen to NVIDIA, you would think that a GP is going to do every workload ever over time. But clearly, there's a lot of workloads that a CPU is going to handle. And in many cases, they might even create more workloads for CPU. I think can you talk about just how old is this installed base of CPUs? And can they continue to just kind of ignore spending. And then you mentioned a better performance per is it looking at this market wrong on a unit perspective, you're getting much bigger super high core accounts like Bergamo, is it potentially not a growth unit market, but then ASP is really the way to look at it.

Jean Hu

Yes, yes. I really appreciate the question. So first is, when you look at different workload, really fundamentally, there are so many different workloads. The data explosion continues, different workloads really need a different compute engine. When you look at the traditional foundational applications, your ERP system, your database and your shopping website, your Meta, Facebook, Instagram, all those things, you don't need the GPU, the CPU has the best TCO for those kind of foundational traditional applications. And those things continue to increase. AI is actually Generative AI is incremental. It's in addition to that foundational data and the foundational workload. So your question is spot on, when we look at the server CPU market, we actually continue to increase call counts per unit.

So unit actually is not a good way to look at this market at all, because when you have 192 call counts with our next generation trend, literally, you are addressing a lot of problems in the general compute side and the core count has been increasing double-digit, both our competition and ourselves. So we are pushing the call counts continue to be higher and higher. So the right way to look at it is actually call counts, unit is actually declining, but the call count has been increasing. So from ASP perspective, we do think ASP will increase because call counts increase. In general, our view is, hey, this is a mature market. It's going to continue to grow. It may not be as high as a generative AI, but it's a very healthy market, and we'll continue to gain share in this market.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to ask you the other announcement at Computex, AIPC, the first wave came out, they're ARM-based you came out with a product that has maybe 10 more tops. And I think for a customer, it's going to be seamless from a software perspective. So just kind of your perspective, there has been some high numbers turn out there for ARM-based PCs. I mean, kind of what's the selling point for those, is there a battery life argument they can make or I mean, because I think on the other side, they're not priced any cheaper. They don't run all the software. It seems like AIPC is going to happen, it should be a good thing for you as well as Intel, but it's kind of paid some rises a negative.

Jean Hu

It's interesting, right? ARM PC has been around the [Technical Difficulty]. We have been in this industry for a long time. And the ARM PC probably -- this is the second round, first round it did not go anywhere. We all paid a lot of attention. This is second round, I think fundamentally, if you look at the AMD solution on the AIPC side, not only we have our latest generation CPU, GPU and also NPU performance with 50 pops, we actually know the whole PC ecosystem much better, compared to ARM PC when you think about the ecosystem, especially commercial side, right, all the applications, everything has been really enterprise based on the X86 generation over generation.

So that backward compatibility that the ecosystem is really important, and the performance is also very important. So I think from our perspective, we do think AIPC is going to really help with the PC refreshing cycle and our leadership product, the AI, we are going to be on shelf literally July, we do think that's going to have the leadership features and the capabilities that will help customers to adopt AI PC.

Unidentified Analyst

Curious if you're seeing what the particular drivers are? I mean I think on the enterprise side, there's co-pilot. It seems like though no one is really making a distinction that it has to be run locally, right? So to the consumer or even the enterprise like they want -- they're going to have maybe six, seven years’ worth of different models. Intel AMD, there's a whole mix and they may -- so to draw a hard line and say, no, it won't run, you can't run this certain co-pilot version might be in practical. So if that's the case, I mean when we talk about an upgrade cycle, like one, what applications are you seeing that are interesting that might drive it? And then do you see eventually someone drawing a hard line saying, you need to have a one-year-old CPU or newer otherwise, you can't do it.

Jean Hu

Yes, great question. So it's very interesting if you think about AMD, we actually introduced the AIPC first in the market. So the license Ryzen 7000 actually is AIPC, but there were not many applications. So even though we have a AIPC, there are no applications from a customer perspective, either enterprise or consumer, the most important things are applications. The key thing is really all those applications can help enterprises to improve productivity and help consumers for content creation or for running their whatever family photos, videos to be helpful. That's why our view is we'll see second-half of this year when this AI application come out.

Then next year potentially is where you can see the AIPC adoption, because the only when we enterprise customers, we all if there are AI application, we can use offload on NPUs, which can improve our productivity, we're going to adopt it, right? So I do think it's important to align the applications and the ecosystem to make sure we can't really pay premium to get AIPC, but they get more productivity from that.

Unidentified Analyst

Curious if you think of just list the business in terms of share the PC share gains kind of moderated out. I think you're still gaining share in servers. I think part of the part of the PC market is the penetration on the enterprise side. I think Intel just has a very dominant franchise. It's hard to kind of correct that one. So I'm kind of curious, are people thinking about it wrong if I think that your PC share gains are going to remain at whatever 20%. And I think it fits into the kind of like monetizing. Can you get enterprise share, that will be a benefit.

Jean Hu

Yes. Maybe if we take a step back, if you look at the enterprise side, enterprise really requires different go-to-market. The commercial, each enterprise, their CIO, how they buy PC, how they buy servers, it's very different from a consumer from a hyperscale data center. So AMD has made a tremendous effort during the last two years, investing in go-to-market side.

We hired our new Chief Sales Officer from IBM. One of the objective is absolutely focused on enterprise go-to-market approach, not only have more feet on the street, but also understand how to approach the enterprise customer. So the success we have been seeing is on the server side. First actually is we are able to show CIOs the total cost of ownership benefit, so they can convert to AMD servers.

And the same thing on the PC side, you literally have to convince enterprise CIOs to change in order to expand your market share. So that takes a longer time. But with the go-to-market approach we have and the capabilities and the leadership of our product portfolio, we do think we'll continue to make progress, just like we are gaining share on the server side, we do think that on the PC side, the commercial side, we'll continue to gain share, make the progress. Go-to-market is very, very important there.

Unidentified Analyst

So I've asked you all these strategy questions. You did a fantastic job. I'll ask you a CFO question. I actually want to know if you think about next year, there are some big moving pieces. Who knows what the AI number is going to be. Obviously, AIPC might be additive to gross margin and the data center stuff you tell me might be compressive to gross margin. Kind of how do you think about those moving pieces? Obviously, we don't have the magnitude of each, but how do we think about your gross margin where it is today and where it could be depending on those.

Jean Hu

Yes. So if you look at our gross margin, we have been making progress. In 2023, the company's gross margin is 50% and in Q1, we actually end up improved gross margin to 52.3%, and we actually guided Q2 53%. And so one of the key drivers of the gross margin increase actually is because of data center mix. Data center has been growing much faster than our other business despite a headwind on the embedded business side, we're able to improve gross margin.

Second-half, we think we will have the same dynamics starting embedded business are going to recover, but gradually. And the major driver for gross margin improvement continue to be data center. I think next year, it will be the similar picture. It's because the mix change is going to be more favorable. Data center in general, has higher than corporate average gross margin. And then hopefully, when the embedded business stabilized and come back, that will be the tailwind to continue to help us to improve gross margin. I think one thing, as you know, is our gaming business has lower than corporate average gross margin and the gaming cycle is at the fifth year going to six, seven years. So gaming business is going to be more muted, which -- it's not good, but it actually helps the gross margin mix.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. With that, we're out of time. Thank you, Jean.

Jean Hu

Okay. Thank you so much, everyone.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, all.