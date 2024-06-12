TommL/E+ via Getty Images

IDVO strategy

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO) is an actively managed fund launched on 9/8/2022. It has 57 holdings, a distribution rate of 6.03%, a 30-day SEC yield of 2.42% and a total expense ratio 0f 0.66%. Distributions are paid monthly.

As described by Amplify ETFs,

“IDVO seeks to provide income from international dividend-paying stocks and by opportunistically writing covered calls on those stocks.”

The fund invests in dividend-paying ADRs of companies located or organized outside the U.S., and sells U.S.-traded call options on some of these companies. No more substantial information is provided about the strategy. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 83%. This article will use as a benchmark an international dividend ETF: Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY).

Portfolio

The portfolio holds 48 stocks and shorts 9 call option contracts on 8 companies, all of them expiring on 6/21/2024. Nonetheless, the largest position (5.46% of assets) is in a treasury fund: Invesco Short-Term Investments Trust Government & Agency Portfolio (AGPXX).

The IDVO portfolio is well diversified across sectors, although it is dominated by financials (19.8% of assets), consumer discretionary (16.8%) and energy (15.6%). Other sectors are below 10%.

Sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: Fidelity)

The next table lists the top 10 companies on the long side, with fundamental metrics. They represent 31.5% of assets and the heaviest position weighs about 4%, so risks related to individual companies are moderate.

Ticker Name Weight EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 4.04% 26.32 12.07 12.58 2.38 IBN ICICI Bank Ltd. 3.86% 25.85 17.48 17.50 0.72 CCJ Cameco Corp. 3.68% 31.89 133.47 62.02 0.16 SMFG Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. 3.23% 16.11 13.10 12.83 2.70 RELX RELX PLC 3.11% 11.66 38.26 28.63 1.65 RACE Ferrari NV 2.91% 38.33 52.74 49.63 0.63 TTE TotalEnergies SE 2.88% 7.34 7.79 7.70 4.61 TM Toyota Motor Corp. 2.63% 91.09 8.20 9.71 2.34 NVO Novo Nordisk A/S 2.62% 52.89 49.47 42.01 0.95 BBVA Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2.55% 38.55 6.86 6.52 5.60 Click to enlarge

Then, the table below lists the 8 companies on which the fund has covered calls:

Ticker Name EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% BHP BHP Group Ltd. -62.97 20.09 11.03 5.20 BMA Banco Macro SA 510.86 2.24 4.84 7.71 CCJ Cameco Corp. 31.89 133.47 62.02 0.16 IBN ICICI Bank Ltd. 25.85 17.48 17.50 0.72 MMYT MakeMyTrip Ltd. 1976.11 41.01 67.94 0 RIO Rio Tinto Plc -20.52 11.04 9.17 6.37 SCCO Southern Copper Corp. -11.95 36.70 26.45 2.87 TME Tencent Music Entertainment Group 20.04 30.47 24.78 0.96 Click to enlarge

From a fundamental point of view, IDVO is a bit more expensive than SCHY regarding the usual valuation ratios and shows significantly better growth rates, as reported in the next table.

IDVO SCHY Price/earnings TTM 14.12 13.27 Price/book 1.78 1.81 Price/sales 1.54 1.18 Price/cash flow 7.84 6.22 Earnings growth 27.26% 15.60% Sales growth 10.62% 6.09% Cash flow growth 6.29% 3.30% Click to enlarge

Data: Fidelity.

Performance

Since its inception in September 2022, IDVO has outperformed the international benchmark SCHY by over 17% in total return, and it is almost on par with the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 (represented on the chart below by SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)).

IDVO vs SCHY, SPY since 9/12/2022 (Seeking Alpha)

It is only 2% behind SPY in 2024 to date:

IDVO vs SCHY, SPY, year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

However, IDVO price history is short and may not represent the long-term potential of the strategy. Additionally, the part of distributions coming from option premiums depends on market conditions and effectiveness of the methodology. It may vary significantly, making buy-write ETFs inadequate for investors seeking a steady or growing income stream.

Competitors

The next table compares characteristics of IDVO and four equity ETFs implementing option strategies (2 international and 2 U.S.-focused):

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (VEGA)

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI).

IDVO VEGA OVF DIVO JEPI Inception 9/7/2022 9/17/2012 9/30/2019 12/13/2016 5/20/2020 Expense Ratio 0.66% 1.71% 0.98% 0.56% 0.35% AUM $123.06M $60.12M $17.80M $3.21B $33.61B Yield TTM 5.54% 1.06% 4.82% 4.58% 7.36% Click to enlarge

IDVO has the second highest trailing 12-month yield behind JEPI. It is the best performer since 9/12/2022 and in 2024 to date, as reported on the charts below.

IDVO vs competitors since 9/12/2022 (Seeking Alpha)

IDVO vs competitors, year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF is an actively managed fund with a portfolio of 48 stocks and short call options on a few of them. The portfolio is well-diversified across sectors and holdings, although 20% of assets are in financials.

The IDVO track record is too short to assess the long-term potential of its strategy, but it is promising. IDVO has outperformed an international dividend benchmark and several buy-write ETFs, including the very popular JEPI. Nonetheless, keep in mind that covered call strategies provide variable distributions and may not be recommended for investors seeking a steady income stream.