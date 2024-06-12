IDVO strategy
Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO) is an actively managed fund launched on 9/8/2022. It has 57 holdings, a distribution rate of 6.03%, a 30-day SEC yield of 2.42% and a total expense ratio 0f 0.66%. Distributions are paid monthly.
As described by Amplify ETFs,
“IDVO seeks to provide income from international dividend-paying stocks and by opportunistically writing covered calls on those stocks.”
The fund invests in dividend-paying ADRs of companies located or organized outside the U.S., and sells U.S.-traded call options on some of these companies. No more substantial information is provided about the strategy. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 83%. This article will use as a benchmark an international dividend ETF: Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY).
Portfolio
The portfolio holds 48 stocks and shorts 9 call option contracts on 8 companies, all of them expiring on 6/21/2024. Nonetheless, the largest position (5.46% of assets) is in a treasury fund: Invesco Short-Term Investments Trust Government & Agency Portfolio (AGPXX).
The IDVO portfolio is well diversified across sectors, although it is dominated by financials (19.8% of assets), consumer discretionary (16.8%) and energy (15.6%). Other sectors are below 10%.
The next table lists the top 10 companies on the long side, with fundamental metrics. They represent 31.5% of assets and the heaviest position weighs about 4%, so risks related to individual companies are moderate.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight
|
EPS growth %TTM
|
P/E TTM
|
P/E fwd
|
Yield%
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
|
4.04%
|
26.32
|
12.07
|
12.58
|
2.38
|
ICICI Bank Ltd.
|
3.86%
|
25.85
|
17.48
|
17.50
|
0.72
|
Cameco Corp.
|
3.68%
|
31.89
|
133.47
|
62.02
|
0.16
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
|
3.23%
|
16.11
|
13.10
|
12.83
|
2.70
|
RELX PLC
|
3.11%
|
11.66
|
38.26
|
28.63
|
1.65
|
Ferrari NV
|
2.91%
|
38.33
|
52.74
|
49.63
|
0.63
|
TotalEnergies SE
|
2.88%
|
7.34
|
7.79
|
7.70
|
4.61
|
Toyota Motor Corp.
|
2.63%
|
91.09
|
8.20
|
9.71
|
2.34
|
Novo Nordisk A/S
|
2.62%
|
52.89
|
49.47
|
42.01
|
0.95
|
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
|
2.55%
|
38.55
|
6.86
|
6.52
|
5.60
Then, the table below lists the 8 companies on which the fund has covered calls:
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
EPS growth %TTM
|
P/E TTM
|
P/E fwd
|
Yield%
|
BHP Group Ltd.
|
-62.97
|
20.09
|
11.03
|
5.20
|
Banco Macro SA
|
510.86
|
2.24
|
4.84
|
7.71
|
Cameco Corp.
|
31.89
|
133.47
|
62.02
|
0.16
|
ICICI Bank Ltd.
|
25.85
|
17.48
|
17.50
|
0.72
|
MakeMyTrip Ltd.
|
1976.11
|
41.01
|
67.94
|
0
|
Rio Tinto Plc
|
-20.52
|
11.04
|
9.17
|
6.37
|
Southern Copper Corp.
|
-11.95
|
36.70
|
26.45
|
2.87
|
Tencent Music Entertainment Group
|
20.04
|
30.47
|
24.78
|
0.96
From a fundamental point of view, IDVO is a bit more expensive than SCHY regarding the usual valuation ratios and shows significantly better growth rates, as reported in the next table.
|
IDVO
|
SCHY
|
Price/earnings TTM
|
14.12
|
13.27
|
Price/book
|
1.78
|
1.81
|
Price/sales
|
1.54
|
1.18
|
Price/cash flow
|
7.84
|
6.22
|
Earnings growth
|
27.26%
|
15.60%
|
Sales growth
|
10.62%
|
6.09%
|
Cash flow growth
|
6.29%
|
3.30%
Data: Fidelity.
Performance
Since its inception in September 2022, IDVO has outperformed the international benchmark SCHY by over 17% in total return, and it is almost on par with the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 (represented on the chart below by SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)).
It is only 2% behind SPY in 2024 to date:
However, IDVO price history is short and may not represent the long-term potential of the strategy. Additionally, the part of distributions coming from option premiums depends on market conditions and effectiveness of the methodology. It may vary significantly, making buy-write ETFs inadequate for investors seeking a steady or growing income stream.
Competitors
The next table compares characteristics of IDVO and four equity ETFs implementing option strategies (2 international and 2 U.S.-focused):
- AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (VEGA)
- Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF)
- Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
- JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI).
|
IDVO
|
VEGA
|
OVF
|
DIVO
|
JEPI
|
Inception
|
9/7/2022
|
9/17/2012
|
9/30/2019
|
12/13/2016
|
5/20/2020
|
Expense Ratio
|
0.66%
|
1.71%
|
0.98%
|
0.56%
|
0.35%
|
AUM
|
$123.06M
|
$60.12M
|
$17.80M
|
$3.21B
|
$33.61B
|
Yield TTM
|
5.54%
|
1.06%
|
4.82%
|
4.58%
|
7.36%
IDVO has the second highest trailing 12-month yield behind JEPI. It is the best performer since 9/12/2022 and in 2024 to date, as reported on the charts below.
Takeaway
Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF is an actively managed fund with a portfolio of 48 stocks and short call options on a few of them. The portfolio is well-diversified across sectors and holdings, although 20% of assets are in financials.
The IDVO track record is too short to assess the long-term potential of its strategy, but it is promising. IDVO has outperformed an international dividend benchmark and several buy-write ETFs, including the very popular JEPI. Nonetheless, keep in mind that covered call strategies provide variable distributions and may not be recommended for investors seeking a steady income stream.
