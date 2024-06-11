CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Presents at Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference - Company Call Transcript

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Company Conference Call June 11, 2024 9:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Sam Kulkarni - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Salveen Richter

Good afternoon everyone, thank you for joining us. Really pleased to have Sam Kulkarni, CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics here with us.

Sam, perhaps to start here, you have a couple of verticals - you have cancer, ex-vivo non-cancer, regenerative medicine, and in vivo verticals. Can you discuss how you’re prioritizing across the pipeline in addition to capital allocation, and how you leverage R&D across these separate verticals?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes, thank you for having us here, Salveen. As a company, we’ve been shaping our portfolio over the last nine years in the company’s journey, and there were a couple of different elements that went into where we ended up today on the portfolio. One is the key question of where can CRISPR be the most transformative and powerful from a technology standpoint, and two is what are the diseases we want to impact.

The thinking has evolved - you know, in the early days, people said, oh, CRISPR is all about rare diseases, here are the mutations we know about, there are hundreds of rare diseases we can impact. But if I project forward, I think CRISPR is going to have equal impact on rate diseases and common diseases, so we made that bet to say, we’re going to have a mix of both, because we’re not going to say, these are the diseases we want to play in, it’s going to be where can we have the most impact based on the technology we have.

The second is the fundamental bet to say CRISPR--you know, obviously sickle cell and thalassemia is one franchise, and it was very clear that that

